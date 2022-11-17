ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Four Hilton Cadets sign on to play Division I collegiate sports

On November 10, Hilton High School held a signing event for four athletes signing letters of intent to play collegiate sports. They are: (l-r) Aiden Cawley, Virginia Military Institute Div. I lacrosse; Justin Enser, LeMoyne College Div. 1 swimming; James Capellupo, UMass Lowell Div. I baseball; and Michael Whelehan, LeMoyne College Div. I baseball. “When you think about what these four individuals have been through over the past six years of their athletic careers to culminate in knowing where their talents are going to take them both athletically and academically is truly exciting,” said Director of Athletics and Physical Education Michael Giruzzi.
HILTON, NY
News 8 WROC

Lottery TAKE 5 Top-Prize ticket sold in Webster

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – The New York Lottery announced Sunday morning one of the November 19 TAKE 5 drawing winning tickets was sold at Wegmans in Webster on Holt Road. The winning prize ticket sold in Webster is worth $6,444. TAKE 5 numbers are drawn from a field of 1 through 39. The drawing is […]
WEBSTER, NY
WHEC TV-10

First Alert Weather: Another round of snow for Sunday

ROCHESTER, N.Y. Well no snow here in Rochester, but many folks near Buffalo will begin the dig out of over 5 feet of snow that has fallen since Thursday. For us though, we will generally be quiet today. We are waking up to another cold start with temperatures in the 20s, but we are dry. Mainly cloudy skies this morning will give way to some sun through today before clouds increase late this evening.
ROCHESTER, NY
WETM

Regional Forecast – Finger Lakes (11/18/22)

Dry weather is starting our day and we are seeing broken cloud cover. More lake-effect snow showers are in the forecast for today. They start off spotty for parts of the Finger Lakes Region and for northern Steuben county. Scattered snow showers move through for the afternoon and into the early evening. This is with a breezy southwest wind. Little to no accumulation is expected.
STEUBEN COUNTY, NY
13 WHAM

Remembering a beloved Rochester poet, activist

Rochester, N.Y. — A sad ending in the search for a missing 93-year-old man in Rochester. The initial report came in Friday night, when the man hadn't returned to his home all day. Saturday afternoon, he was found in his car on Chili Avenue, suffering from what appeared to...
ROCHESTER, NY
News 8 WROC

Naples house declared ‘total loss’ after fire

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – Deputies with the Ontario County Sheriff’s Office were called to a residential fire in Naples early Saturday morning on County Road 33. Fire personnel were unable to save the house from being a total loss, deputies said. According to deputies, John Lanel, 55, is the single occupant of the house and […]
NAPLES, NY
13 WHAM

RFD deploys type 4 urban search and rescue team to Erie County

Erie County — The Rochester Fire Department along with the Monroe County Special Operations Unit, deployed a type 4 urban search and rescue team to Erie County on Saturday. The urban search and rescue team will assist with structural collapse rescue or any other technical rescue as needed for the state of emergency in Erie County.
ERIE COUNTY, NY
News 8 WROC

No one injured in fire on Steko Ave.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – Crews with the Rochester Fire Department were called to a house fire on Steko Avenue during the early morning hours Sunday. Firefighters say the house is a two-story, single-family home. When crews arrived, they reported an outside electrical fire in the back of the house. According to firefighters it appears the […]
ROCHESTER, NY
wdkx.com

Governor Hochul Declares State of Emergency Ahead of WNY Snowstorm

Who’s ready for snow? While it’s not set to hit us too bad here in Rochester (if any), Governor Kathy Hochul declared a state of emergency for 11 counties as she and other leaders briefed the public yesterday morning ahead of a lake-effect snowstorm that’s expected to dump feet of snow on some parts of Western New York. The following counties are affected; Cattaraugus, Chautauqua, Erie, Genesee, Jefferson, Lewis, Niagara, Oneida, Oswego, St. Lawrence, and Wyoming counties.
ROCHESTER, NY
keuka.edu

Keuka College Students Want to Know ‘Who Is Penn Yan?’

For the last decade, Keuka College students taking “Literature in the Wider World” have conducted an annual project where they go out into the community and get to know some of the people who call Penn Yan home. From the imaginations of elementary school children to the memories...
PENN YAN, NY
