Jamesville-DeWitt becomes Section III’s first-ever boys volleyball state champion (video)
It was a historic day for the Jamesville-DeWitt boys volleyball program following a 3-0 victory over Section V’s Spencerport on Saturday in the New York State Division II championship match at the Capital Center in Albany. The Rams took home the program’s first-ever state title, which was also Section...
westsidenewsny.com
Four Hilton Cadets sign on to play Division I collegiate sports
On November 10, Hilton High School held a signing event for four athletes signing letters of intent to play collegiate sports. They are: (l-r) Aiden Cawley, Virginia Military Institute Div. I lacrosse; Justin Enser, LeMoyne College Div. 1 swimming; James Capellupo, UMass Lowell Div. I baseball; and Michael Whelehan, LeMoyne College Div. I baseball. “When you think about what these four individuals have been through over the past six years of their athletic careers to culminate in knowing where their talents are going to take them both athletically and academically is truly exciting,” said Director of Athletics and Physical Education Michael Giruzzi.
wxxinews.org
While snow buries much of the Buffalo area and other parts of WNY, Rochester sees little accumulation
While the Buffalo area and other parts of Western NY are measuring snowfall from the recent lake effect snow event in feet, there’s little accumulation in the immediate Rochester area. The frigid winds coming across Lake Erie over the last few days have dumped more than six feet of...
Thruway travelers heading west trying to beat snowstorm
The weather forecast to the west of Rochester is expected to get hazardous Thursday night and into Friday due to a significant lake-effect snow band that is projected to dump feet of snow across Buffalo and the surrounding region.
Lottery TAKE 5 Top-Prize ticket sold in Webster
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – The New York Lottery announced Sunday morning one of the November 19 TAKE 5 drawing winning tickets was sold at Wegmans in Webster on Holt Road. The winning prize ticket sold in Webster is worth $6,444. TAKE 5 numbers are drawn from a field of 1 through 39. The drawing is […]
WHEC TV-10
First Alert Weather: Another round of snow for Sunday
ROCHESTER, N.Y. Well no snow here in Rochester, but many folks near Buffalo will begin the dig out of over 5 feet of snow that has fallen since Thursday. For us though, we will generally be quiet today. We are waking up to another cold start with temperatures in the 20s, but we are dry. Mainly cloudy skies this morning will give way to some sun through today before clouds increase late this evening.
Local snowplow company shares how Buffalo snowstorm paused services
But this storm is the worst they’ve seen in years, making projects that would take between five and ten minutes go on for over an hour.
WHEC TV-10
Schools announce closures and delays Friday due to snowstorm
ROCHESTER, N.Y. News10NBC is tracking a number of school closings Friday, Nov. 18 due to a lake effect snowstorm. Download the WHEC First Alert Weather app to stay up to date while on the go. Watch the latest full forecast at whec.com/weather.
WETM
Regional Forecast – Finger Lakes (11/18/22)
Dry weather is starting our day and we are seeing broken cloud cover. More lake-effect snow showers are in the forecast for today. They start off spotty for parts of the Finger Lakes Region and for northern Steuben county. Scattered snow showers move through for the afternoon and into the early evening. This is with a breezy southwest wind. Little to no accumulation is expected.
Fattey Beer Co. opens in Rochester’s Neighborhood of Play
The beer joint sells beer from across the state, and the world.
13 WHAM
Remembering a beloved Rochester poet, activist
Rochester, N.Y. — A sad ending in the search for a missing 93-year-old man in Rochester. The initial report came in Friday night, when the man hadn't returned to his home all day. Saturday afternoon, he was found in his car on Chili Avenue, suffering from what appeared to...
News 8 WROC
Winning Take 5 ticket worth over $37K sold in Rochester
Lottery officials said the winning ticket was purchased at a Wegmans on Calkins Road.
Naples house declared ‘total loss’ after fire
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – Deputies with the Ontario County Sheriff’s Office were called to a residential fire in Naples early Saturday morning on County Road 33. Fire personnel were unable to save the house from being a total loss, deputies said. According to deputies, John Lanel, 55, is the single occupant of the house and […]
Truck drivers make final push to leave WNY before NYS Thruway closures
There is now already less traffic on the New York State Thruway than normal now that commercial drivers are not allowed on the thruway between Rochester and the Pennsylvania state line.
Open Letter to People Going to Wegmans Before the Huge Snowstorm
You have probably heard by now that there is a huge snowstorm coming to Western New York and it's the very intense, lake effect variety. There's a Winter Storm Watch in effect for Erie, Wyoming and Genesee counties from Thursday at 7 pm through most of Sunday. Anywhere from 1-2...
13 WHAM
RFD deploys type 4 urban search and rescue team to Erie County
Erie County — The Rochester Fire Department along with the Monroe County Special Operations Unit, deployed a type 4 urban search and rescue team to Erie County on Saturday. The urban search and rescue team will assist with structural collapse rescue or any other technical rescue as needed for the state of emergency in Erie County.
No one injured in fire on Steko Ave.
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – Crews with the Rochester Fire Department were called to a house fire on Steko Avenue during the early morning hours Sunday. Firefighters say the house is a two-story, single-family home. When crews arrived, they reported an outside electrical fire in the back of the house. According to firefighters it appears the […]
wdkx.com
Governor Hochul Declares State of Emergency Ahead of WNY Snowstorm
Who’s ready for snow? While it’s not set to hit us too bad here in Rochester (if any), Governor Kathy Hochul declared a state of emergency for 11 counties as she and other leaders briefed the public yesterday morning ahead of a lake-effect snowstorm that’s expected to dump feet of snow on some parts of Western New York. The following counties are affected; Cattaraugus, Chautauqua, Erie, Genesee, Jefferson, Lewis, Niagara, Oneida, Oswego, St. Lawrence, and Wyoming counties.
keuka.edu
Keuka College Students Want to Know ‘Who Is Penn Yan?’
For the last decade, Keuka College students taking “Literature in the Wider World” have conducted an annual project where they go out into the community and get to know some of the people who call Penn Yan home. From the imaginations of elementary school children to the memories...
Rochester Police investigating deadly shooting
One man is dead after shooting in Rochester early Saturday morning.
