ROCHESTER, N.Y. Well no snow here in Rochester, but many folks near Buffalo will begin the dig out of over 5 feet of snow that has fallen since Thursday. For us though, we will generally be quiet today. We are waking up to another cold start with temperatures in the 20s, but we are dry. Mainly cloudy skies this morning will give way to some sun through today before clouds increase late this evening.

ROCHESTER, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO