6 fun venues to watch the World Cup in DallasAsh JurbergDallas, TX
Kidnapping suspect arrested after a multi-city chase by Fort Worth policeMark Randall HavensArlington, TX
Escondido Open in DallasSteven DoyleDallas, TX
New Mockingbird Station Restaurant, The FinchSteven DoyleDallas, TX
ERX-41: The miracle cure for cancer?Mark Randall HavensDallas, TX
Kyrie Irving Opens Up in New Apology About Antisemitic Post
View the original article to see embedded media. As Nets guard Kyrie Irving prepares to return to the court on Sunday against the Grizzlies following a team-issued suspension for sharing an antisemitic film on social media, the Brooklyn star sat down in an exclusive interview with SNY’s Ian Begley to discuss his suspension and path to return to the court.
Lakers News: Anthony Davis Rediscovers Interior Dominance
Your Los Angeles Lakers picked up their second straight win and fourth overall against the Detroit Pistons last night, 128-121, at Crypto.com Arena. Lakers big man Anthony Davis led the charge with a season-high 38 points. It was L.A.'s third straight game without forward LeBron James, who has been sidelined with an adductor injury.
Joel Embiid Wants to Keep 76ers Consistent Despite Key Injuries
Both teams missed key players in the Friday night matchup between the Philadelphia 76ers and the Milwaukee Bucks. For the Bucks, their key starter out of the mix was Khris Middleton, who has yet to make his debut in 2022-2023. For the Sixers, James Harden’s absence has created a question...
Lakers News: Anthony Davis Elevating His Game With LeBron James Out
Your 4-10 Los Angeles Lakers have had a fairly up-and-down season thus far. The team kicked off the season on a five-game losing streak, cobbled together a two-game mini-winning streak, promptly went on a five-game losing streak again, and are now riding high on a second two-game mini-winning streak as of this writing, with potentially more victories on the way as L.A.'s schedule eases up.
Lakers News: Darvin Ham Earning Rave Reviews From Coaching Colleagues
Los Angeles Lakers head coach Darvin Ham has gained respect from his peers over the course of his 15 year coaching career, in large part due to his work ethic and gratitude. Over the years, Ham has served as a highly-regarded assistant coach with teams like the Atlanta Hawks and Milwaukee Bucks. Since his recent hire in June 2022, Ham is currently serving his first head coaching job with the Los Angeles Lakers. He's currently 14 games into his new position.
Spread & Over/Under Predictions for Hornets at Wizards
Each game day, we at All Hornets will release an article on our thoughts on the spread and the over/under of Charlotte Hornets games. The star ratings next to the play describe the overall confidence in that particular play. Star ratings:. 1 Star - Not very confident. 2 Star -...
Bucks’ Mike Budenholzer Praises 76ers’ Georges Niang
The Philadelphia 76ers and the Milwaukee Bucks both had their fair share of injuries going into Friday night’s matchup. For the Sixers, they missed James Harden, Furkan Korkmaz, and Tobias Harris going into the matchup. The night went from bad to worse when the Sixers’ starting guard Tyrese Maxey went down with an unfortunate injury.
James Harden Details Early Injury Recovery Process
Two weeks ago, Philadelphia 76ers star James Harden felt his foot tingling after going down with an apparent injury in a matchup against the Washington Wizards. After getting his foot wrapped up after coming out of the game, Harden continued playing for the Sixers as they went on to fall short against the Wizards. After the game, Harden was visibly in pain as a result of the injury he suffered.
Lakers News: Dwight Howard Shines in His Taiwan Debut
The first overall pick in the 2004 NBA draft, eight-time All-Star and three-time Defensive Player of the Year Dwight Howard, did not interest any NBA teams this past offseason, so he decided to take his talents to Taiwan. Howard is now the face of Taiwan's T1 League for the Taoyuan...
Indiana Pacers game preview: Orlando Magic come to Indy on second night of Pacers back-to-back
The Indiana Pacers return home tonight after two games on the road to host the Orlando Magic. It's the first time the teams have played since the Pacers beat the Magic in overtime last March. Indiana is 9-7 and has won three games in a row, they have lost just...
Indiana Pacers win fourth straight game thanks to creative rotation against Orlando Magic
INDIANAPOLIS — The Orlando Magic are one of the biggest teams in the NBA, and they started a lineup with four players who are at least 6-foot-8-inches tall against the Indiana Pacers on Saturday night. The Magic's size was bothering the Pacers for a while to open the game....
76ers vs. Timberwolves: How to Watch, Live Stream & Odds Saturday
The Philadelphia 76ers are set to take the court once again on Saturday night. The week started off strange for the Sixers. After wrapping up a back-to-back set of games last weekend with wins over the Atlanta Hawks and the Utah Jazz, the Sixers were issued four days off. For...
Charlotte Hornets vs Washington Wizards Game Preview
The Hornets come to Washington, D.C. to take on the their division opponent Washington Wizards (9-7). Both teams have had different trajectories recently, as the Wizards have won 5 out of their 6 games, but the Hornets have lost 12 out of their last 14 games. These two teams faced off just a couple of weeks ago and it was the Wizards, who took that game 108-100 in Charlotte. The Hornets have been a better road team than home team thus far as they're 3-7 away and 1-6 at home. The Wizards have played a bunch of games at home already as they're 6-4 at home and 3-3 away. The Hornets will look to get some revenge on the Wizards tonight at 6:00 PM EST.
Smothering Cowboys Defense Controlling Vikings
In a meeting between two of the NFC's top teams, the Dallas Cowboys had a lead over the Minnesota Vikings ... and they keep building on it. It's now 30-3 early in the third after Dallas was up 23-3 at halftime. The Dallas defense got off to a strong start...
