The Hornets come to Washington, D.C. to take on the their division opponent Washington Wizards (9-7). Both teams have had different trajectories recently, as the Wizards have won 5 out of their 6 games, but the Hornets have lost 12 out of their last 14 games. These two teams faced off just a couple of weeks ago and it was the Wizards, who took that game 108-100 in Charlotte. The Hornets have been a better road team than home team thus far as they're 3-7 away and 1-6 at home. The Wizards have played a bunch of games at home already as they're 6-4 at home and 3-3 away. The Hornets will look to get some revenge on the Wizards tonight at 6:00 PM EST.

CHARLOTTE, NC ・ 8 HOURS AGO