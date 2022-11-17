Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Man Killed With His Own Gun In Burglary Gone WrongStill UnsolvedWoodinville, WA
Mariners and Diamondbacks Complete Major TradeOnlyHomersSeattle, WA
USPS Permanently Closes Post Office in WashingtonBryan DijkhuizenMountlake Terrace, WA
Witness videos 'zipping' lights in sky near Seattle's Space NeedleRoger MarshSeattle, WA
Grocery Store Owner Killed After String of Robberies In The AreaStill UnsolvedTacoma, WA
Related
Centre Daily
Aaron Rodgers Trade from Packers to Seahawks? Cowherd ‘Best Take Ever!’
Aaron Rodgers appears to be running out of gas after his legendary run with the Green Bay Packers, but at least one observer apparently thinks he's worth $60 million to play QB in 2023 ... and that it is the Seattle Seahawks who should foot that bill. "It's my best...
Centre Daily
Ten Reasons for Packers’ Disastrous 2022 Performance
GREEN BAY, Wis. – The Green Bay Packers are perhaps the most disappointing team in the NFL this season. That means a lot of disappointing performances. The crushing blow in Thursday night’s crushing loss to the Tennessee Titans was the shoddy play of the secondary. Ryan Tannehill, not unlike the Vikings’ Kirk Cousins in Week 1, threw for the easiest 333 yards imaginable. Whether it was coverage breakdowns or Charmin-soft alignments, Tannehill had the equivalent of a routes-on-air session, a period at practice in which receivers work on plays by running routes without defenders.
Centre Daily
Midseason Report Card: Grading Seahawks’ Defensive Position Groups
Technically, the midway point of the 2022 season passed two weeks ago. But with the NFL schedule now featuring an odd number of games, there's not a true midseason point anyway and the Seahawks will enjoy a much-deserved bye week in Week 11 before entering the home stretch of their schedule.
Centre Daily
Bears vs. Falcons Inactives: Will A.J. Terrell Play?
The Atlanta Falcons (4-6) and Chicago Bears (3-7) are set for battle inside Mercedes-Benz Stadium. The Falcons are coming off a long week following a 22-15 loss to the Carolina Panthers on Thursday Night Football, while the Bears fell 31-30 to the Detroit Lions last Sunday. In a game between...
Centre Daily
Marcus Jones Saves Struggling Offense: Patriots-Jets Notebook
FOXBORO — As Mitch McDeere (of John Grisham’s The Firm) once said, “It might not be sexy, but it’s got teeth.”. While blustery New England afternoons are not typically-known for their aesthetic beauty, the results were pretty enough for the New England Patriots in their Week 11 matchup with the New York Jets.
Centre Daily
Falcons QB Marcus Mariota to Remain Starter, per Report
View the original article to see embedded media. Despite falling to second place in the NFC South after consecutive losses, the Falcons are sticking with Marcus Mariota as their starting quarterback. NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reports Atlanta doesn’t plan on making a quarterback change unless the team drops out of the playoff picture.
Centre Daily
Five Storylines for Eagles-Colts Matchup
The Eagles will look to get back on track after losing for the first time last week to a below .500 team in the Washington Commanders. They will try to do it on the road against another below .500 team in the Indianapolis Colts. Here are five storylines for Sunday’s...
Centre Daily
Week 11 Showdown: Saints Offense vs. Rams Defense
It's a showdown between two former NFC West rivals when the 3-7 New Orleans Saints host the 3-6 Los Angeles Rams Sunday afternoon. This is the 78th meeting between the Saints and Rams, who competed together in the NFC West from 1970 to 2002. New Orleans trails the all-time series...
Centre Daily
Falcons Pass Rush Affects Bears QB Justin Fields in Season-Best Performance
The Atlanta Falcons (5-6) are celebrating a 27-24 win against the Chicago Bears (3-8) at Mercedes-Benz Stadium Sunday afternoon. One of the keys to victory coming into the game was containing Bears quarterback Justin Fields ... and that's exactly what the Falcons did. Starting in their Week 7 33-14 win...
Centre Daily
PODCAST: Panthers Keys vs Ravens, Game Picks, Vick vs Lamar + More
Who wins in a foot race? 04 Michael Vick or Today's Lamar Jackson?. How are the Panthers still in the race for the NFC South?. You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us Twitter:. Facebook - @PanthersOnSI. Twitter - @AllPanthers_ and Schuyler Callihan...
Centre Daily
Broncos’ Nathaniel Hackett Turning Over Play-Calling Duties, per report
View the original article to see embedded media. For the first time this season, Broncos head coach Nathaniel Hackett will not call offensive plays in a game. The rookie head coach plans to hand that responsibility over to passing game coordinator Klint Kubiak when Denver plays the Raiders on Sunday, NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero reports.
Centre Daily
Saints Inactives vs. Rams: Andrus Peat In for Week 11
LB Pete Werner (ankle) CB Marshon Lattimore (abdomen) OT James Hurst (concussion) DE Marcus Davenport (calf) NFL Network's Ian Rapoport revealed on Sunday morning that Jordan is dealing with an orbital bone fracture, and pushing to play next week against the 49ers. However, that may be a little bit complicated for him.
Centre Daily
Keys to the Game: Panthers at Ravens
The Carolina Panthers (3-7) are heading to Baltimore for their Week 11 matchup to take on the Ravens (6-3). A formidable foe led by quarterback Lamar Jackson, the Ravens will surely be a tough test for a Panthers squad who will once again be leaning on Baker Mayfield following an injury to PJ Walker. Here is what they need to do to get the win:
Centre Daily
Ndamukong Suh, Linval Joseph Set to Make Eagles Debuts
INDIANAPOLIS - The Eagles' two new toys at defensive tackle - veterans Ndamukong Suh and Linval Joseph - are active and expected to play against Indianapolis on Sunday. The two thirtysomethings with seven combined Pro Bowls on their resume were both signed earlier this week as Philadelphia attempts to address any perceived weaknesses in advance of what is expected to be a serious playoff run.
Centre Daily
Josh Allen: Losses ‘Won’t Divide Us, Won’t End Us!’ Buffalo Bills vs. Browns
The Buffalo Bills aren't exactly "at a crossroads''; that's a bit overdramatic, and besides, any "crossroads'' around here is buried under six feet of snow, so how would be know if they've even approached it?. But just in case, team leader and quarterback Josh Allen has a message about the...
Centre Daily
Lions’ Grades: Dan Campbell Outcoached Brian Daboll
In what was the best performance of the Dan Campbell era, the Detroit Lions won their third straight game. The latest in the streak came over the New York Giants, a 31-18 triumph that featured dominant performances on the defensive side of the ball. The Lions will try to carry...
Centre Daily
Texans WATCH: QB Davis Mills’ Interception Returned For Commanders TD
HOUSTON -- Davis Mills committed exactly the type of mistake Sunday that he has repeatedly discussed avoiding. The Houston Texans' second-year quarterback stared down his primary read, not looking off the Washington Commanders' defense in the first quarter. Mills was intercepted by Commanders' cornerback Kendall Fuller, who undercut the throw intended for Texans wide receiver Brandin Cooks.
Centre Daily
Heated Texans Coach Lovie Smith: ‘We’re Not A Good Football Team’
HOUSTON -- Houston Texans coach Lovie Smith, for perhaps the first time, sounded a bit exasperated after yet another bitter loss Sunday. Thoroughly dominated by the Washington Commanders during a 23-10 defeat at NRG Stadium as quarterback Davis Mills was intercepted for a pick-six to start the game and the Texans finished with a season-low 148 yards of total offense, the first-year coach acknowledged the dismal state of the team.
Centre Daily
Vikings Sign Nick Muse to Active Roster, Waive Benton Whitley, Elevate Tay Gowan
The Vikings made a series of roster moves ahead of Sunday's game against the Cowboys. Muse, a seventh-round pick in this year's draft, had spent his rookie season on the practice squad, up to this point. After being elevated against the Bears, Commanders, and Bills, he had to be signed to the roster to be available for future games since three is the maximum number of times you can elevate a player. Muse is an athletic developmental tight end who has only played on special teams this season.
Centre Daily
Vikings vs. Cowboys Live Score Updates — NFL Regular Season, Week 11
The 6-3 Cowboys are in Minnesota for the NFL's game of the week, set to take on an 8-1 Vikings team that has won seven games in a row by eight points or fewer. There are major seeding implications on the line. After the Eagles won on Sunday, the Vikings need a win to keep pace in their push for the No. 1 seed. The Cowboys, meanwhile, need a win to stay alive in the NFC East race.
Comments / 0