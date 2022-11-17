Read full article on original website
Syracuse football drops 5th straight, men’s basketball gets easy win (Good Morning CNY for Nov. 20)
Subscribe to get the Good Morning, CNY newsletter delivered to your email inbox weekday mornings. High: 31; Low: 20. Windy, cold, snow squalls. See the 5-day forecast. November pain: Orange lose a shootout at Wake Forest: While Syracuse’s defense allowed Wake Forest to rack up points all night, it ended up being the Orange offense that let the Demon Deacons lock down Saturday’s game. Wake Forest safety Brendon Harris returned a fourth-quarter interception 36 yards for a touchdown to cap a run of 35 unanswered points as the Deacons beat the Orange 45-35 at Trust Field in Winston Salem, N.C. The loss extended Syracuse’s November losing streak to nine games dating back to the 2019 season.
Syracuse football box score at Wake Forest
Syracuse, N.Y. — Here are the numbers from Syracuse’s 45-35 loss to Wake Forest on Saturday night at Truist Field in Winston-Salem, North Carolina. If you’re having trouble seeing the stats on your mobile device, click here. SU_Wake_box by Nate Mink on Scribd. MORE ORANGE FOOTBALL. Sam...
Late-season collapses are nothing new for Syracuse football (what they’re saying)
Syracuse, N.Y. — Syracuse football is 6-5 after a 45-35 loss at Wake Forest on Saturday night at Truist Field in Winston-Salem, North Carolina. The Orange is mired in a five-game losing streak after a 6-0 start and heads to Boston College trying to avoid a historic collapse against the 3-8 Eagles.
Syracuse basketball box score vs. Northeastern
Syracuse, N.Y. — Here are the numbers from Syracuse’s 76-48 victory against Northeastern on Saturday evening in the JMA Wireless Dome. If you’re having trouble seeing the stats on your mobile device, click here. SU_Northeastern_box by Nate Mink on Scribd. MORE ORANGE BASKETBALL. Judah, Joe, Jesse: The...
You Grade the Orange: Rate Syracuse basketball performance vs. Northeastern
Syracuse, N.Y. — What grades would you give the Syracuse basketball team after its 76-48 victory against Northeastern on Saturday evening in the JMA Wireless Dome? What marks would you give the offense? The defense? What’s your overall grade?. If you’re having trouble seeing the polls on your...
Comfort zone: Syracuse eschews man-to-man defense in favor of the 2-3 zone in win vs. Northeastern
Syracuse, N.Y. – In both of its exhibition games, the regular-season opener against Lehigh and the opening minutes of last Tuesday’s loss to Colgate, the Syracuse Orange played man-to-man defense. Oh, there were times, like the second half of the exhibition against Indiana (Pa.), when the Orange switched...
Syracuse blows out Northeastern, giving Jim Boeheim an NCAA-recognized 1,000th win (final score, recap)
Syracuse, N.Y. — The Syracuse basketball team takes on the Northeastern Huskies at 5 p.m. Saturday in the JMA Wireless Dome. The game will air on ACC Network. See in-game team and individual stats here. Note: Refresh this page throughout Syracuse’s game vs. Northeastern to see the latest updates...
November Blues: Syracuse football loses to Wake Forest (Brent Axe recap)
Syracuse, N.Y. — November is usually a time for all to express thanks, but it continues to be a thankless month for the Syracuse University football team. The Orange lost its fifth-straight game to the Wake Forest Demon Deacons, 45-35 on Saturday night at Truist Field in Winston-Salem, North Carolina, extending a November losing streak to nine games that dates back to the 2019 season.
Wake Forest, behind 35-straight points, sends Syracuse to its 5th-straight loss (final score, recap)
Syracuse, N.Y. — The Syracuse football team takes on the Wake Forest Demon Deacons at 8 p.m. Saturday at Truist Field in Winston-Salem, North Carolina. The game will air on ACC Network. See in-game team and individual stats here. Note: Refresh this page throughout Syracuse’s game at Wake Forest...
Syracuse football missing 3 starting offensive linemen at Wake Forest
Winston-Salem, N.C. — Syracuse football’s offensive line problems only look to be worse this week. Left tackle Matthew Bergeron, left guard Kalan Ellis and right guard Chris Bleich will not play Saturday. The former two did not travel to North Carolina for SU’s 8 p.m. game against Wake Forest. Bleich did but is unavailable, per SU radio host Matt Park.
Symir Torrence on his brother Syair’s commitment to Syracuse football: ‘A lot of relief’
Syracuse, N.Y. -- If you’re crediting Symir Torrence for steering his brother to Syracuse, you might want to reconsider. Torrence laughed Saturday when asked how much influence he had over younger brother Syair, an all-state wide receiver out of Christian Brothers Academy who announced last week he would play for Dino Babers and the Orange.
Judah, Joe, Jesse: The three Js lead Syracuse over Northeastern (Ditota’s quick hits)
Syracuse, N.Y. — Syracuse and Northeastern met Saturday afternoon in the JMA Wireless Dome. The Orange, days away from its loss to Colgate, hoped to add a digit in the win column before hitting the road next week for the Empire Classic in Brooklyn.
Sam Hartman slices up Syracuse’s defense, Garrett Shrader appears to be back (Axe’s best and worst)
Syracuse, N.Y. — The Syracuse University football team held a 21-10 lead with 6:53 remaining in the second quarter, but Wake Forest dominated the game from that point forward on the way to a 45-35 win over the Orange. Here’s a look at the best and worst from Saturday’s...
How to watch Syracuse basketball vs. Richmond: Empire Classic time, TV channel, live stream
Hot on the heels of Jim Boeheim’s 1,000th win, the Syracuse Orange men’s basketball team heads to Barclays Center in Brooklyn to face off with the Richmond Spiders in the 2022 Empire Classic on Monday, November 21 (11/21/2022). The game will air nationwide on ESPN2 at 7 p.m....
How to stream Syracuse soccer vs. Pennsylvania: NCAA Championship 2nd round
The Syracuse Orange men’s soccer team makes its NCAA Championship tournament debut in the 2nd round against the Pennsylvania Quakers at the SU Soccer Stadium on Sunday, November 20 (11/20/2022). The game is at 2 p.m. ET and will be broadcast exclusively on ESPN Plus. It will not air...
Syracuse Crunch defeat Senators, 5-4 for 1,000th franchise win
SYRACUSE, N.Y. – The Syracuse Crunch defeated the Belleville Senators, 5-4, tonight at CAA Arena to earn the 1,000th win in franchise history. Tonight’s victory also marks the 300th AHL win for Head Coach Ben Groulx. The Crunch are now on a four-game winning streak and move to 6-6-1-2 and 2-0-0-0 in the six-game season series against Belleville.
Mikel Jones injury update: Dino Babers talks linebacker’s status, impact on Orange defense
Winston-Salem, N.C. — Syracuse football played most of its fifth loss of the season without its star linebacker Mikel Jones, the “heartbeat” of the team. Jones left the game midway through the first quarter with a lower-leg injury. He had to be helped off the field and was in and out of the sideline medical tent for the remainder of the half.
Judah Mintz played his most complete game yet: ‘He’s just scratching the surface’
Syracuse, N.Y. – Each game, Judah Mintz learns a little something. How college defenses shift. Where to best deliver his teammates the ball.
West Genesee football player ‘doing just fine’ after scary injury
Cicero, N.Y. — A West Genesee football player is OK after a scary injury during Friday night’s Class A regional playoff game against Union-Endicott at Cicero-North Syracuse High School. With just less than two minutes left in the third quarter, West Genesee running back Brady Barrett carried the...
Rob McClanaghan, former SU basketball walk-on who trains NBA stars, arrested on rape and drugging charges
Syracuse, N.Y. ― Rob McClanaghan, a former Syracuse basketball walk-on who has become a trainer for some of the NBA’s biggest stars, was arrested Friday on charges of rape and drugging, according to police and media reports. McClanaghan, who lives in Warwick, Rhode Island, was arrested in East...
