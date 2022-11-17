ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Syracuse football drops 5th straight, men’s basketball gets easy win (Good Morning CNY for Nov. 20)

Subscribe to get the Good Morning, CNY newsletter delivered to your email inbox weekday mornings. High: 31; Low: 20. Windy, cold, snow squalls. See the 5-day forecast. November pain: Orange lose a shootout at Wake Forest: While Syracuse’s defense allowed Wake Forest to rack up points all night, it ended up being the Orange offense that let the Demon Deacons lock down Saturday’s game. Wake Forest safety Brendon Harris returned a fourth-quarter interception 36 yards for a touchdown to cap a run of 35 unanswered points as the Deacons beat the Orange 45-35 at Trust Field in Winston Salem, N.C. The loss extended Syracuse’s November losing streak to nine games dating back to the 2019 season.
Syracuse football box score at Wake Forest

Syracuse, N.Y. — Here are the numbers from Syracuse’s 45-35 loss to Wake Forest on Saturday night at Truist Field in Winston-Salem, North Carolina. If you’re having trouble seeing the stats on your mobile device, click here. SU_Wake_box by Nate Mink on Scribd. MORE ORANGE FOOTBALL. Sam...
Syracuse basketball box score vs. Northeastern

Syracuse, N.Y. — Here are the numbers from Syracuse’s 76-48 victory against Northeastern on Saturday evening in the JMA Wireless Dome. If you’re having trouble seeing the stats on your mobile device, click here. SU_Northeastern_box by Nate Mink on Scribd. MORE ORANGE BASKETBALL. Judah, Joe, Jesse: The...
November Blues: Syracuse football loses to Wake Forest (Brent Axe recap)

Syracuse, N.Y. — November is usually a time for all to express thanks, but it continues to be a thankless month for the Syracuse University football team. The Orange lost its fifth-straight game to the Wake Forest Demon Deacons, 45-35 on Saturday night at Truist Field in Winston-Salem, North Carolina, extending a November losing streak to nine games that dates back to the 2019 season.
Syracuse football missing 3 starting offensive linemen at Wake Forest

Winston-Salem, N.C. — Syracuse football’s offensive line problems only look to be worse this week. Left tackle Matthew Bergeron, left guard Kalan Ellis and right guard Chris Bleich will not play Saturday. The former two did not travel to North Carolina for SU’s 8 p.m. game against Wake Forest. Bleich did but is unavailable, per SU radio host Matt Park.
Syracuse Crunch defeat Senators, 5-4 for 1,000th franchise win

SYRACUSE, N.Y. – The Syracuse Crunch defeated the Belleville Senators, 5-4, tonight at CAA Arena to earn the 1,000th win in franchise history. Tonight’s victory also marks the 300th AHL win for Head Coach Ben Groulx. The Crunch are now on a four-game winning streak and move to 6-6-1-2 and 2-0-0-0 in the six-game season series against Belleville.
