Longhorns Assistant Gary Patterson Emphatically Denies Head Coaching Rumors

Gary Patterson intends to remain in Austin with the Texas Longhorns

AUSTIN - When Texas Longhorns special assistant to the head coach Gary Patterson arrived in Austin to work with Steve Sarkisian and defensive coordinator Pete Kwiatkowski, many expected it to be a short-term stay.

After all, Patterson was one of the most decorated coaches in college football, having led the TCU Horned Frogs to a 181-79 record, with 17 bowl appearances, 11 bowl wins, and five conference championships in 22 seasons.

And with so many high-profile jobs coming available, including Auburn, Nebraska, and potentially others, Patterson seemed like a natural choice to be a candidate elsewhere.

However, Patterson has since shut down those rumors, emphatically pledging himself to the Longhorns and Sarkisian in a recent tweet.

"For all that care one way or another I am committed to Sark and this staff to finish the journey! So please don’t believe any reports otherwise! #Wenotme," Patterson tweeted .

In 2021, before Patterson arrived in Austin, the Longhorns ranked 99th in the country in scoring defense (31.1 ppg), 114th against the run (201.58 ypg), 62nd against the pass (224 ypg) and 100th in total defense (425.6 ypg).

In 2022 it has been a dramatic turnaround, with Texas ranking No. 32 in scoring defense (21.3 ppg), No. 39 against the run (126.9 ypg), and No. 59 in total defense, giving up 371.8 yards per game.

