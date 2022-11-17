Read full article on original website
FTX is done — What’s next for Bitcoin, altcoins and crypto in general?
2022 was a tough year for crypto, and November was especially hard on investors and traders alike. While it was incredibly painful for many, FTX’s blowup and the ensuing contagion that threatens to pull other centralized crypto exchanges down with it could be positive over the long run. Allow...
TON, TWT, CHZ and QNT breakout amid traders’ crypto contagion fears
The FTX collapse continues to stoke fears of a contagion in the cryptocurrency space as investors wait to hear about businesses that may face the heat. One of the marquee names to come under the circle of suspicion is the Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (GBTC), which has seen its discount to Bitcoin’s (BTC) price reach record levels of about 50%.
Price analysis 11/18: BTC, ETH, BNB, XRP, ADA, DOGE, MATIC, DOT, UNI, LTC
The sentiment across the cryptocurrency ecosystem remains fragile as market participants assess the impact of the FTX crisis on various businesses within and outside of the crypto sector. Trading firm QCP Capital said in its latest circular on Telegram that crypto assets may continue their underperformance till the new year. QCP projects Bitcoin (BTC) to plunge to $12,000 and Ether (ETH) to $800.
Bitcoin traders increase leverage longs even as crypto critics say BTC is a ‘pure Ponzi’
Bitcoin (BTC) price has tested the $16,000 resistance multiple times since the 25% crash that occurred between Nov. 7 and Nov. 9, and some critics will justify their bearish bias by incorrectly assuming that the failure of FTX exchange should trigger a much broader correction. For example, Daniel Knowles, a...
FTX funds on the move as thief converts thousands of ETH into Bitcoin
According to blockchain analysis company Chainalysis, funds stolen from the FTX crypto exchange are now being converted from ETH into Bitcoin. On Nov. 20, Chainalysis took to Twitter to encourage exchanges to freeze these coins, should the thief attempt to convert them into fiat or further obfuscate the assets through other means.
The fall of FTX and Sam Bankman-Fried might be good for crypto
“Never in my career have I seen such a complete failure of corporate controls and such a complete absence of trustworthy financial information,” new FTX CEO John Ray III said in a legal filing on Thursday. “From compromised systems integrity and faulty regulatory oversight abroad, to the concentration of control in the hands of a very small group of inexperienced, unsophisticated and potentially compromised individuals, this situation is unprecedented.”
FTX market aftershock reportedly causes Genesis Block to cease trading in Hong Kong
In the wake of the recent FTX scandal, another crypto business is feeling the market effects. Genesis Block, a frontrunner for providing cryptocurrency retail services in Hong Kong, announced it will cease trading and shutter operations, according to reports. According to an email sent out to its customers by the...
FTX bankruptcy filing details, Binance’s crypto industry fund and a U.S. CBDC pilot: Hodler’s Digest, Nov. 13-19
Coming every Saturday, Hodler’s Digest will help you track every single important news story that happened this week. The best (and worst) quotes, adoption and regulation highlights, leading coins, predictions and much more — a week on Cointelegraph in one link. Top Stories This Week. SBF received $1B...
GBTC Bitcoin discount nears 50% on FTX woes as investors stock up
The largest Bitcoin (BTC) institutional investment vehicle is coming under suspicion as it trades at a record discount. The Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (GBTC) is the latest Bitcoin industry entity to feel the heat from the debacle over the defunct exchange FTX. FTX woes see Coinbase pledge trust in GBTC owner.
Bitcoin scarcity rises as bad exchanges take 1.2M BTC out of circulation
One of the biggest factors differentiating Bitcoin (BTC) from fiat currency and most cryptocurrencies is the hard limit of 21 million on its total circulating supply. However, the demise of numerous crypto exchanges over the last decade has permanently taken out at least 5.7% (1.2 million BTC) of the total issuable Bitcoin from circulation.
Binance sees record 138K BTC inflows as opinions differ on what Bitcoin price will do next
Bitcoin (BTC) inflows to largest exchange Binance just saw a giant spike reminiscent of the 2018 bear market capitulation. Data from on-chain analytics platform CryptoQuant shows that on Nov. 18, a giant tranche of almost 60,000 BTC entered Binance’s wallet. Exchange inflows highest since late 2018. BTC price contagion...
Grayscale cites security concerns for withholding on-chain proof of reserves
Cryptocurrency investment product provider Grayscale Investments has refused to provide on-chain proof of reserves or wallet addresses to show the underlying assets of its digital currency products citing “security concerns.”. In a Nov. 18 Twitter thread addressing investor concerns, Grayscale laid out information regarding the security and storage of...
FTX illustrated why banks need to take over cryptocurrency
FTX — the three letters on everyone’s lips in recent days. For those active in the crypto space, it has been a shattering blow as a tumultuous year for crypto nears an end. The repercussions are severe, with over a million people and businesses owed money following the...
$138B investment manager Man Group to launch crypto hedge fund: Report
London-based investment manager Man Group Plc is preparing to launch a cryptocurrency hedge fund, signaling continued investor appetite for digital assets in the wake of FTX’s monumental collapse earlier this month. Bloomberg reported on Nov. 18 that Man Group is preparing to launch its crypto-focused hedge fund through its...
Nickel Digital, Metaplex and others continue to feel the impact of FTX collapse
Nickel Digital Asset Management is not the only company feeling the effects of FTX’s collapse and bankruptcy. NFT protocol Metaplex also laid off “several members of the Metaplex Studios team” due to the “indirect impact” from the collapse of crypto exchange FTX. The co-founder and CEO of Metaplex Studios, Stephen Hess, shared in a thread on Twitter:
FTX collapse won’t impact everyday use of crypto in Brazil: Transfero CEO
The crumbling of the FTX crypto empire may have damaged Brazilian retail and institutional sentiment toward crypto. However, its impact won’t affect everyday citizens — who will still use crypto for cross-border transactions. Reflecting on the recent fall of FTX, Thiago César, the CEO of fiat on-ramp provider...
CFTC Commissioner Mersinger says the time has come for action on crypto regulation
United States Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) commissioner Summer Mersinger suggested that the time to act on cryptocurrency regulation may have arrived. Speaking at the Texas Blockchain Summit on Nov. 18, Mersinger considered what it may take for effective crypto regulation in the United States. “Lately it’s probably been 70-80%...
What are soulbound tokens (SBTs) and how do they work?
By creating an alternative financial system with extraordinary flexibility and innovation in less than ten years, Web3 has astounded the globe. Economic and cryptographic primitives such as smart contracts and consensus mechanisms have helped to create an open-source system to conduct and authorize financial transactions. However, the decentralized finance (DeFi)...
Ripple to consider deals for FTX assets: Brad Garlinghouse
Ripple CEO Brad Garlinghouse is reportedly interested in buying certain parts of collapsed crypto exchange FTX. On the sidelines of Ripple’s Swell conference in London — was held on Nov. 16 and 17 — Garlinghouse told The Sunday Times that former FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried called him two days before the company filed for bankruptcy as he sought to round up investors to rescue the business.
Banks still show interest in digital assets and DeFi amid market chaos
The cryptocurrency sector is the Wild Wild West in comparison to traditional finance, yet a number of banks are showing interest in digital assets and decentralized finance (DeFi). This year in particular has been notable for banks exploring digital assets. Most recently, JPMorgan demonstrated how DeFi can be used to...
