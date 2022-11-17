Read full article on original website
Middleburg man arrested for 6 false identities, deputies sayZoey FieldsMiddleburg, FL
Season Recap: Middleburg Broncos rushing attack propelled team to playoffsAnthony SalazarMiddleburg, FL
Family-friendly holiday events planned for Clay CountyDebra FineClay County, FL
Florida DEP investigates ‘circumstances surrounding’ Middleburg fire, cited company 4 times in pastJulie MorganMiddleburg, FL
Restaurant Inspections: 2 Orange Park restaurants temporarily closed by inspectorsDon JohnsonOrange Park, FL
News4Jax.com
High school football playoffs ‘22: A dozen area teams bound for 3rd round
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A dozen teams are still standing in the high school football state playoffs with some major all-local showdowns heading our way. University Christian and Trinity Christian. Baker County and Bradford. All those matchups — and more — are heading this way in the third round, including...
mainstreetdailynews.com
Seven area football teams ranked in top 20
There were a few surprises in the opening round of the high school playoffs last week. Only four ranked teams in the Prep Zone Power Poll lost their playoff openers. And while there is some movement in the back of the rankings, the top 10 mostly remained the same as three of the top four had byes last week.
News4Jax.com
High school swimming: Bolles dynasty rolls on; Bishop Kenny boys win 2A state crown
The dynasty continues for Bolles. The Bishop Kenny boys stacked championships, too. It was a sterling two days for area teams and swimmers at the state swimming and diving championships in Stuart. Led by seven individual or relay titles, the Bolles boys racked up 546 points, leaving runner-up South Florida...
Season Recap: Middleburg Broncos rushing attack propelled team to playoffs
With the Middleburg Broncos losing the Regional Quarterfinal on November 11 to the Escambia Gators 42-18, Middleburg ended the season with a 5-6 record. Despite not finishing the season with a winning record, Middleburg was the only high school in Clay County to make it into the 2022 playoffs. The Broncos were able to secure a spot in the playoff because of a weak district. The Broncos finished second out of four teams in 3S District 3. The two teams behind them in the district, Orange Park and Ridgeview, had a combined three wins.
Independent Florida Alligator
Florida withdraws scholarship offer from 2023 quarterback commit
Florida withdrew a scholarship offer for 2023 quarterback prospect Marcus Stokes, the former Gator commit announced on Twitter Sunday. The move comes after a video surfaced on social media Friday of Stokes using a racial slur. “My intention was never to hurt anybody and I recognize that even when going...
Sheriff-Elect T.K. Waters to be sworn-in as Jacksonville’s 7th Sheriff
JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Jacksonville Sheriff-elect T.K. Waters will officially take the oath of office on Sunday, November 20th , becoming Jacksonville’s seventh Sheriff. Interim Sheriff Pat Ivey and Chief Judge Mark Mahon will join T.K., at Bible Believers Baptist Church at noon. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE...
13th Annual McKenzie’s Run: More than 1,000 runners & walkers participating this year
JACKSONVILLE, Fla — The 13th Annual McKenzie’s Run will take place this Saturday at THE PLAYERS Stadium Course at TPC Sawgrass. Th organization believes that it is especially important to spread McKenzie’s legacy of positivity in the world s through the McKenzie Wilson Boys & Girls Clubs that provide free after-school mentoring, tutoring, and specialized academic programs along with summer enrichment programming to young people across Northeast Florida.
Armored vehicles arrive at an active scene in Jacksonville’s Southside neighborhood
JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Armored trucks and SWAT have just arrived on scene at a neighborhood in Jacksonville’s Southside. JSO has stated that SWAT has managed to talk down a man into coming out of a home. There were no hostages or reported injuries at this time. Police have taken him into custody.
Feeding Northeast Florida, Jaguars giveaway Turkeys giving people hope, lasting memories ahead of Thanksgiving
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — People lined up outside Lot J at TIAA Bank Field before it opened Friday morning as they tried to secure their spot for a free turkey or Publix gift card. Feeding Northeast Florida and the Jacksonville Jaguars teamed up to provide 150 turkeys and 450 Publix...
Jacksonville man wins $1,000 a Week For Life from CASH4LIFE draw game
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Florida Lottery announced Friday that Richard Williams, 53, of Jacksonville, claimed a $1,000 a Week for Life prize. Williams matched five out of five numbers on his ticket without the Cash Ball from the CASH4LIFE drawing held July 28. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE...
News4Jax.com
Body of man found on bank of St. Johns River in Arlington, JSO says
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A man was found dead Friday afternoon on the bank of the St. Johns River in Arlington, the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office said. Police said construction workers in the area happened to look down and saw the body on the riverbank behind a building on Shepard Street, which is just south of Jacksonville University.
News4Jax.com
USS Cooperstown joins the fleet at Naval Station Mayport
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Another ship has joined the fleet at Naval Station Mayport. The pre-commissioned USS Cooperstown arrived Sunday morning ahead of possibly deploying early next year. One family’s reunion on Sunday was different than most. Commanding Senior Chief Keona Johnson who was on the ship is now...
News4Jax.com
T.K. Waters sworn in as Jacksonville’s new sheriff during emotion-filled ceremony
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Sheriff-elect T.K. Waters took an oath of office Sunday afternoon, officially becoming the third person to hold the position in Duval County in just five months. The swearing-in ceremony took place at Bible Believers Baptist Church in Mandarin. After taking an oath, Waters became emotional as...
WCJB
Pedestrian killed by vehicle in Interlachen
INTERLACHEN, Fla. (WCJB) - A pedestrian was killed when he was hit by a vehicle near Hawthorne. Florida Highway Patrol officials say that a 82-year-old driver from Hawthorne was traveling east on State Road 20 in the outside lane. At that time the pedestrian stepped out in front of their...
News4Jax.com
LIST: Turkey giveaways, food distribution events ahead of Thanksgiving in Northeast Florida
Thanksgiving is right around the corner and many organizations have stepped up to help families in Northeast Florida. Many are in need of support this holiday season due to rising prices — and some families are recovering from recent hurricanes. To help make Thanksgiving a little brighter, News4JAX has...
Jacksonville Daily Record
CAVA Grill opens two Jacksonville restaurants in Riverside and Bartram
CAVA Group has reopened two former Zoës Kitchens in Duval County as CAVA Grill. Cavagroup.com lists the Bartram Village and Riverside locations as open. The Riverside restaurant is at 90 Riverside Ave., No. 60, in Brooklyn Station on Riverside. The Bartram Village location is at 13920 Old St. Augustine...
Vandals destroy irrigation system in North Jacksonville farm
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — It’s a rough time for an urban farm in Northwest Jacksonville. The farm has been attacked by vandals three times in the last few weeks. The latest attack was Thursday night. Damages are over $10,000 in cost. The White Harvest Farm is asking for help...
First Coast News
Jordan Davis honored 10 years later at community Thanksgiving luncheon
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Hot food and music filled the streets around the Clara White Mission in Downtown Jacksonville for this year’s Feed the City Pre-thanksgiving community luncheon. The event not only fed those in need, but also honored the life of Jordan Davis, a 17-year-old killed at a...
themonarchwedding.com
Betina and Ciprian - Greek Orthodox Wedding in Jacksonville Florida
Tradition + celebration… you simply can’t have a more perfect harmony for a wedding. And that is what Betina and Ciprian brought to their beautiful union. This couple exchanged vows at St. John the Devine Greek Orthodox Church in Jacksonville in an intimate ceremony that brought their families together with so many special touches. And they chose to celebrate with a reception at the Embassy Suites in St. Augustine Beach, and celebrate we did! There was a Greek band as well as music from Beachside Entertainment to keep the party rocking, and Ouzo on the dance floor to end the perfect night. Thanks for letting us capture all these unique moments—we loved every minute. Opa!
News4Jax.com
As cost of living rises, so does need for help in Northeast Florida
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Though it is a season of giving, it is also a season when people need help. As the holiday season begins, many people will go without unless someone steps up to provide assistance. Cars lined up on Friday at Lot J outside TIAA Bank Field where...
