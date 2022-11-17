Colorado's Dr. Dave Hnida explains when to worry about a child's fever

With all the flu, RSV, and COVID going around (to say nothing of everyday respiratory viruses), the most obvious symptoms we see and hear include cough, congestion, and crud.

But hand in hand with these infections, or I should say hand to forehead, comes fever... a temperature that feels hotter than the surface of the sun. And for many parents, it's a high temperature in their kids that causes anxiety to skyrocket ... not so much the other stuff.

There is just something about fever that makes many of us freak out. For example, more than 90% of parents believe fevers should always be treated since they can cause brain damage. But that's just not so.

Let's take a look at some fiery facts on body temperature:

Normal body temperature is not necessarily 98.6. Everyone runs a tad higher or lower, with 98.6 being a fairly arbitrary average. It's not an official fever until the numbers hit 100.4.

Another factoid: Body temperature almost always goes up at night because of changes in body chemistry and hormone levels (something to keep in mind when you're sweating over your kid's steadily rising numbers at bedtime.)

Fever is thought to be a good thing in most cases -- especially since it helps mobilize the body's defenses against infection. Meaning you don't always want to bring a fever down. The main reason (in most cases) is to provide your child comfort -- meaning "Treat the child, NOT the thermometer."

Here are a few readings to keep in mind -- and these are general:

Any fever in an infant, up to 3 months of age, always warrants a call to the pediatrician. Always.

From ages 4 months to three years, 102.1 means a call.

And any age, 104 degrees is a time to consult with your provider.

We'll talk about what to really worry about in a second. First, some other tips:

Ignore the "feed a fever, starve a cold" advice (or is it "starve a fever, feed a cold?").

An effective way to look at things is to let your child eat, drink, and be active as much as they wish, even with a fever. BUT it is vital to make sure your child is taking in fluids! If they have a temp, but are running around playing, it's probably okay to let them keep playing -- they don't need to be put to bed.

What's the best fever reducer to use? Your choice. Ibuprofen and acetaminophen are both good products -- you don't need to alternate the two -- and make sure you follow directions on dosing. More is not better and, in fact, can be dangerous.

And by all means, bundling a sick child may not be the way to go, especially in babies. And again, don't forget to push those fluids!

Most importantly, how your child is acting may be the best gauge of your child's health. Meaning, if your child has a fever but looks and acts well, relax for a minute.

But a sick looking child without fever is a worry and should be checked. Fever is not always the best indicator of how bad an illness is.

Once again, treat the child -- not the numbers.

And obviously each fever, each illness, each child is different -- if you just aren't sure, give a call. After all, those of us providers with children worry just like you when our kids get fevers.

You're not alone in the battle of fiery foreheads -- we've all been there, and it's not a cool ride.