Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WLOS.com
Asheville Storytelling Circle holds 'Tellabration' to keep tradition alive and well
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — From Appalachian folklore, to personal narratives - dozens gathered in Asheville on Sunday to share their stories as part of a "Tellabration." The Tellabration is an annual event held the weekend before Thanksgiving in hopes of keeping the tradition of oral storytelling alive. Sunday's event...
Mountain Xpress
Whatever it takes: Moving out of survival mode
Editor’s note: For our fall Nonprofit issue, we invited local nonprofit leaders to reflect on the successes and challenges of operating a 501(c)(3) in Western North Carolina. Debbie Harris is the co-executive director of Open Hearts Art Center. The nonprofit works to empower adults with varied abilities to connect...
WLOS.com
The Salvation Army's Red Kettle campaign kicks off in Hendersonville
HENDERSON COUNTY, N.C. — The seasonal sound of ringing bells fill the air in Henderson County. The Salvation Army's annual Red Kettle Campaign kicked off Saturday morning in downtown Hendersonville. The Christmas fundraising effort will cover food, clothing, toys and other holiday items for those less fortunate. Organizers say...
thelaurelofasheville.com
One Stop Holiday Shopping at Sassafras in Waynesville and Black Mountain
All three Sassafras stores—on Main Street and Depot Street in Waynesville and on Sutton Avenue in Black Mountain—are a world of wonder for holiday shoppers. General manager Kathleen Madden has been with Sassafras since before the first store opened. “Our Black Mountain store and the Main Street store in Waynesville are very similar, but unique enough that customers can have a totally different shopping experience when they visit,” she says. “Our Depot Street location in Waynesville is a totally different concept that has gifts and goodies for those people desiring things a little less literary.”
WLOS.com
On Henderson Co. Toy Run's 25th anniversary, bikers deliver 100s of toys for foster kids
HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Motorcyclists revved up their engines once again for a good cause on Saturday, Nov. 19. The 25th annual Henderson County Toy Run took place with hundreds of bikers gathering together to do their part in making sure foster children of Henderson County have an exciting and happy Christmas.
WLOS.com
'Huge demand:' Buncombe County residents get needed info at WNC Affordable Housing Fair
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Buncombe County residents received valuable resources at the Western North Carolina Affordable Housing Fair on Saturday, Nov. 19. The East Asheville Library hosted 10 nonprofit agencies that provided information for every level of housing need. This marked the third year that Buncombe County Public Libraries...
iheart.com
Winterfest at Tryon Resort
Bring the whole family to see festive light displays, eat delicious food, get your holiday shopping done, and enjoy ice skating — all in one magical location!. Drive through an amazing holiday light show animated to festive music for an unforgettable family experience! Tickets are available by the carload and can be purchased in advance using the link below or at the gate if available.
WYFF4.com
Hollywild opens 32nd annual Holiday Lights Safari
WELLFORD, S.C. — The 32nd annual Hollywild Holiday Lights Safari is ready for visitors, with a huge light show and an animal forest, where people can feed animals from their cars. "The event is set up in about 100 acres. So there is an expansive amount of land that...
WLOS.com
Winter Lights opens with live music, refreshments, plenty of holiday displays
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — The popular Winter Lights holiday display is back at the North Carolina Arboretum. The open-air, walk-through light show is made from more than a million lights, including a 50-foot lighted tree. Liver performances are planned nightly for the education center. Organizers said this year's theme...
WLOS.com
Eliada Homes needs community's help to meet Christmas wish lists for kids in care
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — A local nonprofit with the mission to help children succeed needs the help of the community. Eliada Homes is asking locals to help make sure the kids in their care have a great Christmas this year, as for most of Eliada's children and youth, the gifts they receive from sponsors are the only gifts they will get during the holiday season.
WLOS.com
Asheville GreenWorks hosting Hard 2 Recycle event Saturday in south Asheville
Asheville GreenWorks will hold a Hard 2 Recycle event Saturday, Nov. 19 in Skyland. From 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, residents can bring their items to recycle to T.C. Roberson. Accepted items include things like electronics, old phones and cords, some types of Styrofoam and desktop and laptop computers.
WLOS.com
Waynesville Recreation Center adds lifeguards, sees increase in attendance
WAYNESVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — The Waynesville Recreation Center is seeing an increase in attendance since it added more lifeguards. The COVID-19 pandemic had impacted daily visits and contributed to a shortage of lifeguards, forcing a temporary closure of the kids’ water park. But interim director Luke Kinsland said...
Mount Airy News
Over thirty food trucks to invade Mount Airy
People are seen being fed at a Mayberry Food Truck Fest in warmer weather than will be available this weekend. A line is forming outside the Sliders Street Food food truck. They are joining in with thirty-one other vendors this weekend for the Mayberry Food Truck Fest, Sunday, Nov. 20.
WLOS.com
Downtown Asheville preps for annual holiday parade Saturday; News 13 to broadcast live
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — The 76th Asheville Holiday Parade starts Saturday, Nov. 19 at 11 a.m., with the theme of Winter Wonderland. After the parade, Santa and Mrs. Claus will be at the Grove Arcade from 2-4 p.m. for free pictures. There are great viewing areas for the parade...
WLOS.com
Counties across North Carolina officially certify votes
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Boards of elections statewide canvassed votes from the 2022 midterm elections on Friday, Nov. 18. This process allows each county to certify its votes and report them to the state. “It’s very important,” Henderson County Director of Elections Karen Hebb said. “That’s why, if we...
2 North Carolina river sites fail fecal bacteria tests in year-round checks
A group that normally tests North Carolina river water quality during summer months has expanded to cover year-round monitoring.
The Abandoned Town in North Carolina where "The Hunger Games" Was Filmed
Henry River Mill Village, North Carolina/ Wikipedia. Henry River Mill Village is a small textile village in Burke County, North Carolina. It is a conserved but now-decaying representation of a historic industrial environment in Burke County.
WLOS.com
Asheville police should apply for grant to help pay for bulletproof vests, committee says
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — The Asheville Public Safety Committee voted to recommend that the city council allow the Asheville Police Department to apply for a grant that would help pay for bulletproof vests. The grant would require a $10,000 match from the city to help pay for the police protective gear.
Most North Carolinians say stop putting up your Christmas decorations in October
HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) – Forget the weather outside: Retail outlets went from frightful to delightful pretty early this year, putting up Santa Claus displays almost before ghosts and witches had finished haunting their aisles. And most of us think that Halloween is too early to start marketing for Christmas. That’s the findings of a […]
WRAL
National Gingerbread Competition returns to Omni Grove Park Inn in Asheville
ASHEVILLE, N.C. — Bakers from around the world will be bringing their best gingerbread creations to Asheville this weekend for the National Gingerbread Competition. The competition began in 1992 with a few members of the community and has grown to include hundreds of entries each year at the Omni Grove Park Inn. This year will mark its 30th competition.
Comments / 0