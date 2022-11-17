ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Asheville, NC

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

Mountain Xpress

Whatever it takes: Moving out of survival mode

Editor’s note: For our fall Nonprofit issue, we invited local nonprofit leaders to reflect on the successes and challenges of operating a 501(c)(3) in Western North Carolina. Debbie Harris is the co-executive director of Open Hearts Art Center. The nonprofit works to empower adults with varied abilities to connect...
ASHEVILLE, NC
WLOS.com

The Salvation Army's Red Kettle campaign kicks off in Hendersonville

HENDERSON COUNTY, N.C. — The seasonal sound of ringing bells fill the air in Henderson County. The Salvation Army's annual Red Kettle Campaign kicked off Saturday morning in downtown Hendersonville. The Christmas fundraising effort will cover food, clothing, toys and other holiday items for those less fortunate. Organizers say...
HENDERSONVILLE, NC
thelaurelofasheville.com

One Stop Holiday Shopping at Sassafras in Waynesville and Black Mountain

All three Sassafras stores—on Main Street and Depot Street in Waynesville and on Sutton Avenue in Black Mountain—are a world of wonder for holiday shoppers. General manager Kathleen Madden has been with Sassafras since before the first store opened. “Our Black Mountain store and the Main Street store in Waynesville are very similar, but unique enough that customers can have a totally different shopping experience when they visit,” she says. “Our Depot Street location in Waynesville is a totally different concept that has gifts and goodies for those people desiring things a little less literary.”
WAYNESVILLE, NC
iheart.com

Winterfest at Tryon Resort

Bring the whole family to see festive light displays, eat delicious food, get your holiday shopping done, and enjoy ice skating — all in one magical location!. Drive through an amazing holiday light show animated to festive music for an unforgettable family experience! Tickets are available by the carload and can be purchased in advance using the link below or at the gate if available.
MILL SPRING, NC
WYFF4.com

Hollywild opens 32nd annual Holiday Lights Safari

WELLFORD, S.C. — The 32nd annual Hollywild Holiday Lights Safari is ready for visitors, with a huge light show and an animal forest, where people can feed animals from their cars. "The event is set up in about 100 acres. So there is an expansive amount of land that...
WELLFORD, SC
WLOS.com

Eliada Homes needs community's help to meet Christmas wish lists for kids in care

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — A local nonprofit with the mission to help children succeed needs the help of the community. Eliada Homes is asking locals to help make sure the kids in their care have a great Christmas this year, as for most of Eliada's children and youth, the gifts they receive from sponsors are the only gifts they will get during the holiday season.
ASHEVILLE, NC
WLOS.com

Waynesville Recreation Center adds lifeguards, sees increase in attendance

WAYNESVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — The Waynesville Recreation Center is seeing an increase in attendance since it added more lifeguards. The COVID-19 pandemic had impacted daily visits and contributed to a shortage of lifeguards, forcing a temporary closure of the kids’ water park. But interim director Luke Kinsland said...
WAYNESVILLE, NC
Mount Airy News

Over thirty food trucks to invade Mount Airy

People are seen being fed at a Mayberry Food Truck Fest in warmer weather than will be available this weekend. A line is forming outside the Sliders Street Food food truck. They are joining in with thirty-one other vendors this weekend for the Mayberry Food Truck Fest, Sunday, Nov. 20.
MOUNT AIRY, NC
WLOS.com

Counties across North Carolina officially certify votes

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Boards of elections statewide canvassed votes from the 2022 midterm elections on Friday, Nov. 18. This process allows each county to certify its votes and report them to the state. “It’s very important,” Henderson County Director of Elections Karen Hebb said. “That’s why, if we...
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
WRAL

National Gingerbread Competition returns to Omni Grove Park Inn in Asheville

ASHEVILLE, N.C. — Bakers from around the world will be bringing their best gingerbread creations to Asheville this weekend for the National Gingerbread Competition. The competition began in 1992 with a few members of the community and has grown to include hundreds of entries each year at the Omni Grove Park Inn. This year will mark its 30th competition.
ASHEVILLE, NC

