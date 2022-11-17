ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morning Read on Sports Illustrated

This Golf Apparel Brand is Betting Big on Sustainability

By Alex Miceli
Morning Read on Sports Illustrated
Morning Read on Sports Illustrated
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4bnqgb_0jEZdpzt00

Radmor has created a full line of pants, shirts and outwear that are durable, comfortable and friendly to the environment.

Is it possible to balance good citizenship and style?

According to Radmor, it is.

A small apparel company located in Seattle, Radmor has created a full line of shorts, pants, shirts and outwear that are stylish, comfortable to the touch and friendly to the environment.

By taking a mindful approach to not only the design of their clothing, but also where the materials come from and what they're made from, Radmor is hanging its hat on sustainability.

According to Radmor, the United States throws away more than 10 million tons of clothing each year, with the majority being polyester, which takes decades to break down in landfills.

So Radmor decided to focus on making clothing that uses cotton blended with more environmentally responsible performance technologies, and only 10% or less with recycled ocean polyester or nylon.

The result is a durable product that has the feel of cotton, but will not takes years to decompose once its days as a wearable piece of clothing are over.

This autumn, Radmor is offering sepia, earth and red tones for a fall golf season that is already off to a roaring start as golf continues to experience a post-pandemic resurgence.

“Fall is right in Radmor’s wheelhouse; it’s a season that sets up perfectly for our approach to creating warm, comfortable and sustainable apparel that looks just as good off the course as on it,” says Radmor co-founder Scott Morrison. “We’re excited about the fall line’s mix of best-sellers and new pieces, but more importantly, to take our commitment to a more sustainable version of golf to the next level.”

Radmor is available at a growing number of golf shops throughout the U.S. and Nordstrom stores nationwide.

Sweatshirt and shorts from Radmor.

Radmor

Comments / 0

Related
Hypebae

Octavia Banks Launches Debut Knitwear Collection

Emerging London-based brand, Octavia Banks, was first founded in November 2020 after fashion graduate Charlotte Banks felt artistically stifled by the effects of the pandemic and multiple national lockdowns. Banks’ brand rose to prominence through her now-Trademarked marbling technique, which later became the brand’s unique signifier. Now, Octavia...
Hypebae

SKIMS Launches Soft Lounge Shimmer Collection

Kim Kardashian‘s ever-popular loungewear brand, SKIMS, continues to transcend its initial potential with a new line of dresses, perfect for the upcoming party season. Offering a holiday revamp of SKIMS’ much-loved Soft Lounge dresses, the new Soft Lounge Shimmer collection is designed with a subtle, all-over foil shimmer, to take each piece to the next level.
Harper's Bazaar

The Buzzy Shoe Brand Worn by Celebrities and Fashion Editors Is Having a Major Sale

Larroudé has been in the footwear game only since December 2020, but it's quickly become one of my go-to brands. Cofounder and designer Marina Larroudé has a knack for designing sky-high heels (which I consider true staples for the semi-post-pandemic, "Everything's back, baby!" era we're in) that aren't just wearable but also extremely compliment prone.
Hypebae

Veja and Amélie Pichard Unveil a Sustainable Outdoors-Inspired Sneaker

Instagram-favorite sneaker brand Veja has teamed up with Amélie Pichard to release an outdoors-inspired sneaker crafted from sustainable ingredients like sugar cane, rice waste, recycled polyester and organic cotton. The collaborative effort delivers an adventure-ready show with a chunky sole, designed to tackle all types of terrain. The innovative...
Vogue

Kitten Heels Are Back – Really This Time

Remember those kitten heels you hated so much as a teenager? Well we have news: they’re trending again in 2022 and now you won’t want to take them off. Low-heeled footwear has been slowly popping up in fashion shows and insiders’ wardrobes for years, but the trend has truly exploded this year, making an appearance on the runways at labels like The Row and Khaite. Moreover, the fact that most of our favourite stores have opted to add this type of shoe to their catalogues makes it clear: it is one of the key silhouettes for autumn 2022.
SheKnows

Get Over 60% Off on Designer Booties at Nordstrom That Are Perfect for the Upcoming Fall Season

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. Whatever fashion crisis you’re in, you can’t go wrong with a stylish bootie. In fact, booties are the pinnacle of any fall wardrobe. You can wear them up with a dress or style them down with a cozy flannel and jeans — and you’d look like a goddess no matter what. If you’re looking at your closet thinking you could use a pair of cute new booties for the season, we’ve got a sale you don’t want to miss! Right now,...
whowhatwear

One Fashion Expert on Winter's Most Versatile Shoe Trend

Are you as big of a fan of lug-sole boots as I am? This winter, lug-sole boot looks have been some of my favorite of the season, especially the outfits that fashion maverick Sam Hwang has been putting together. A true maximalist at heart, Hwang is one fashion expert I...
fashionweekdaily.com

Brand Spotlight: Joolz by Martha Calvo Unveils A Bespoke Collection

A native of Miami, Florida, jewelry designer Martha Calvo infuses the very vibe of this eclectic city into all of her pieces. She created her line in 2006, striking a balance between elegant yet edgy in her handmade earrings, necklaces, and bracelets. These statement items are interchangeable to create truly unique looks and have numerous celebrity wearers, including the Gigi Hadid, Bad Bunny, and more. Marthas new collection is nothing less than striking. These one-of-a-kind items can accent a casual yet funky ensemble and then seamlessly transfer into evening elegance. At the same time, the jewelry acts as an extension of the wearer herself. Here is a closer look at some of these stunning new pieces. The Studio Bracelet ($190) is pure whimsy.
FLORIDA STATE
SPY

Cariuma Is the Trendy New Give-Back Shoe Brand To Know — Check Out Their 10 Best Sneakers

Our editors independently select the products we recommend. We may earn a commission on items bought through our links. Cariuma is a new eco-friendly sneaker brand founded by two footwear industry veterans who came to believe there was a better, more sustainable way to make shoes. They knew that shoppers wanted sneakers that were comfortable, affordable and eco-friendly. Just as importantly, the sneakers needed to look cool, and Cariuma was founded on the premise that you really can have it all. And so Cariuma was born. The company was founded in Brazil, where it sources materials such as sugar cane, organic cotton...
WWD

Can Fast Fashion Compete With Entry-level Luxury Brands?

MILAN — When the TikTok account @trendswithtate posted a video commenting on a Massimo Dutti shearling coat that was retailing at $2,000 on the brand’s website, comments and likes soared, reaching almost 50,000 interactions. “I honestly would have never expected my video to blow up,” Tate Morrison, the creator behind the account, told WWD. Commenters on the video were either pointing out that they would never buy a coat that costs so much from a fast-fashion brand, or praising Massimo Dutti for its bold move.More from WWDSavage x Fenty Vol. 4 With Cara Delevingne, Johnny Depp, Taraji P. Johnson &...
Complex

Take a Look at Bottega Veneta’s Pre-Spring 2023 Collection

Bottega Veneta has shared its Pre-Spring 2023 collection. The extensive collection encompasses suits, footwear, evening wear, and bags that fuse together feminine and masculine styles. Some of the collection’s standout pieces are a tiger-print wool trench coat, yellow trousers, a leather brown suit, an oversized pinstripe blazer, platform loafers, a khaki double-breasted blazer, a chevron sweater, and more.
The Hollywood Reporter

The Academy Partners With Sustainability Organization Red Carpet Green Dress Global

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences on Thursday announced a partnership with Red Carpet Green Dress Global, an organization that promotes sustainability within the entertainment and design worlds, to expand its ongoing environmental efforts. The partnership includes adopting the tenets of RCGD Global’s “Sustainable Style Guide,” which provides guidance on sustainable red carpet fashion. A bespoke edition of the guide will be distributed in advance to attendees of Academy events this Oscar season and can be viewed here. More from The Hollywood ReporterImelda Staunton, Elizabeth Debicki and New Cast of 'The Crown' Take the Helm at Season 5...
prestigeonline.com

New in Women’s Fashion This November: Loewe, Gucci and More

New in Women’s Fashion This November: Loewe, Gucci and More. Everything new in women’s fashion this November 2022 that we’ve had our eyes — and our hearts set — on. This month, orange is at the forefront. From Loewe’s new Puzzle to Gucci’s Jackie, here’s everything you need to add to your Wishlist this November. And make sure to check our previous instalments here!
thebiochronicle.com

The Branded bags that have awesome.

A luxury bag is a beauty item. It’s a way for a woman to show off her style and sophistication. It is also an opportunity for any woman to invest in some luxury, even if she cannot afford the full costume. That is why many women first choose a...
hypebeast.com

Keep Your Feet Cozy This Winter in the adidas Puffylette "Camo"

Temperatures are starting to decline as fall is entering into its latter stages and winter is on the way, so sportswear brands are tapping into the seasonal shift to supply its consumers with footwear options that can help you brave the harsher climate conditions. We’re starting to see more GORE-TEX-lined kicks and cozier options trickle out into the marketplace, the latter of which includes the Three Stripes’ new.
Morning Read on Sports Illustrated

Morning Read on Sports Illustrated

New York, NY
5K+
Followers
1K+
Post
951K+
Views
ABOUT

Get in-depth golf coverage from The Morning Read on SI

 https://www.si.com/golf

Comments / 0

Community Policy