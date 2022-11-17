ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clemson, SC

Can Miami Run the Football on Clemson?

By All Hurricanes Staff
All Hurricanes
All Hurricanes
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3jjGIU_0jEZcxse00

With proper planning, the Miami Hurricanes can run the football against the Clemson Tigers.

If the Miami Hurricanes can find a way to consistently run the football against the Clemson Tigers, there’s reason to believe that this upcoming game will be competitive throughout. Heck, Miami might even be able to pull off a colossal upset.

Oh, there are legitimate reasons to believe Clemson should be the team a person favors for this contest. That’s just a number, however. The same way that Miami hammered Georgia Tech is still a good recipe for the Clemson game.

Against the Yellow Jackets, the Canes came up with 44 carries, 217 yards on the ground, a 4.9 yard per carry average, and one score. Can a similar result come to fruition versus this Clemson team, the same one that could have as many as seven defensive linemen reach the NFL?

Yes it can.

Clemson has raw talent along the defensive line. KJ Henry , Bryan Bresee , Tyler Davis , and Myles Murphy are just four of the players that could end up being paid by the NFL. They are sitting with a combined total of 28.5 tackles for loss, plus 15 sacks.

Despite the talent mentioned above, among others, Clemson’s defense has been hit in the mouth multiple times this season. Here are a few rushing totals to consider.

Florida State ran for 206 yards, a 6.1 average, and two touchdowns. Notre Dame did well and without a dual-threat signal caller like FSU’s Jordan Travis . The Irish acculated 47 carries for 263 yards, a 5.6 average, and two touchdowns. This past game, Louisville’s rushing game produced 30 carries, 150 yards, an even five-yard average, plus a rushing touchdown.

In fact, Clemson’s rushing defense has been fairly mediocre since playing FSU on Oct. 15. That four-game stretch saw the Tigers allow 743 yards, 5.3 yards per carry, and a total of six touchdowns on the ground.

So yes, Miami absolutely can run the football against Clemson. Here are a couple of additional points to add that can make this game a true dilemma for Dabo Swinney and his Tigers.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2zlVMl_0jEZcxse00
Brown's athleticism should make an impact versus Clemson.

Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

If Jacurri Brown is the quarterback for Miami instead of Tyler Van Dyke because of his shoulder injury, it’s no secret that the true freshman can take off and make plays. He could also be a change of pace if Van Dyke did play.

That overall ability to make something happen out of seemingly no place, could be the difference between the Hurricanes winning and losing. Brown is due for an individual long run, whether it’s a designed running play or not.

Also of note, it’s about the confidence Miami now has. The Georgia Tech game provided a segway for the Miami offensive line, Brown, and the running backs to believe in the system and what they know they can now do.

To further that point, if the Canes can hit a big running play towards the beginning of the game – perhaps Jaylan Knighton pops a long run – it could ignite Miami’s energy even further.

The overall gameplan of staying ahead of the chains, not turning the football over, and making sure to stick with the rushing attack against what is surprisingly Clemson’s Achilles heel, that’s how Miami can be right in the thick of the game this weekend. If the Canes do that, who knows?

AllHurricanes.com is your home for all things Miami Hurricanes football, recruiting, basketball and other athletics, all the time. Follow along on social media at @ AllHurricanes on Twitter and All Hurricanes on Facebook for round-the-clock news and analysis.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WRAL News

Clemson loss leads to $150,000 lottery win for NC man

The agony of defeat quickly turned into the thrill of victory for a North Carolina man deflated by a Clemson loss. Jacob Strickland said he owes his $150,000 lottery win to a loss by his favorite football team. Strickland was disappointed to see the Clemson Tigers lose to the Notre...
CLEMSON, SC
myclintonnews.com

Clinton defeats Chapman, round three playoffs

On, to the Upper State Championship. Clinton continued its season of “unfinished business” Friday night with a 49-27 win over Chapman in the 3rd round of the AAA State Playoffs. They celebrated a little then started preparing a game plan BUT NOT for the #1 team in the state.
CLINTON, SC
gsabusiness.com

Couple makes $10M gift to Clemson University

Mark and Kathryn Richardson are making a $10 million gift to support scholarships for Clemson University students. Mark Richardson, a 1983 Clemson graduate and member of the 1981 national championship football team, is a university trustee and businessman. Kathryn Richardson is an Elon University graduate. “Mark and Kathryn Richardson’s transformational...
CLEMSON, SC
WSPA 7News

Justin Timberlake invests in golf course in Greenville

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Justin Timberlake and his partners at 8AM Golf announced their investment in an innovative new concept in golf entertainment in Greenville. 3’s was founded in 2019 by restaurant and hospitality specialist Davis Sezna, with the first location opening in Greenville in 2020. The company said 3’s features lighted 12-hole par-3 golf with adjacent practice […]
GREENVILLE, SC
Kennardo G. James

This Is the Most Expensive Private High School in South Carolina – Here’s Why

This is the most expensive private school in SC - here's why!Oswald Cooke & Associates. There are a plethora of expensive private high schools located in the state of South Carolina. Although the private high school with the lowest tuition is $2,000, Lakeview Christian School located in Pickens, SC, the average private high school tuition in the state is $8,112 per year (2022-2023) according to privateschoolreview.com. Although that is very pricey, there is one private high school in SC much more expensive than that! In this article, we will take a look at which private high school that is, what they have to offer, and why it has such a high price tag!
PICKENS, SC
wspa.com

Let’s Eat at Indigenous Underground in Abbeville, S.C.

COLUMBIA, SC (WSPA) — The Center for Educator Recruitment, Retention and Advancement (CERRA) released their annual Educator Supply and Demand report Thursday morning. https://www.wspa.com/news/state-news/educator-groups-say-new-report-shows-sc-teacher-shortage-is-getting-worse/. Greenville Co. Schools proposes earlier start, end …. GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – School could start and end a week earlier in Greenville County beginning...
ABBEVILLE, SC
iheart.com

2 South Carolina Cities Named Among The Best Small Cities In America

Two South Carolina cities are getting praise for being among of the best small cities in America. Condé Nast Traveler recently released its 2022 Readers' Choice Awards list for the best small cities around the country, and two towns in South Carolina managed to snag spots on the list. According to the site, "enthusiasm for travel has never been higher," with nearly 250,000 readers responded to the survey to choose their choices for best small and big cities.
CHARLESTON, SC
WYFF4.com

Spartanburg, South Carolina, announces plans for holiday Ferris Wheel

SPARTANBURG, S.C. — A new winter attraction is coming to Spartanburg, South Carolina. The city announced Thursday that there will be a Holiday Ferris Wheel from Dec. 6 through Dec. 31. "We’ve got some BIG news, Spartanburg!" a Facebook said. "This holiday season, WHEEL be enjoying some incredible views...
SPARTANBURG, SC
All Hurricanes

All Hurricanes

Miami, FL
415
Followers
558
Post
60K+
Views
ABOUT

AllHurricanes brings you the latest news, highlights, and analysis surrounding the University of Miami.

 https://www.si.com/colleg/miami

Comments / 0

Community Policy