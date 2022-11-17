Can Miami Run the Football on Clemson?

With proper planning, the Miami Hurricanes can run the football against the Clemson Tigers.

If the Miami Hurricanes can find a way to consistently run the football against the Clemson Tigers, there’s reason to believe that this upcoming game will be competitive throughout. Heck, Miami might even be able to pull off a colossal upset.

Oh, there are legitimate reasons to believe Clemson should be the team a person favors for this contest. That’s just a number, however. The same way that Miami hammered Georgia Tech is still a good recipe for the Clemson game.

Against the Yellow Jackets, the Canes came up with 44 carries, 217 yards on the ground, a 4.9 yard per carry average, and one score. Can a similar result come to fruition versus this Clemson team, the same one that could have as many as seven defensive linemen reach the NFL?

Yes it can.

Clemson has raw talent along the defensive line. KJ Henry , Bryan Bresee , Tyler Davis , and Myles Murphy are just four of the players that could end up being paid by the NFL. They are sitting with a combined total of 28.5 tackles for loss, plus 15 sacks.

Despite the talent mentioned above, among others, Clemson’s defense has been hit in the mouth multiple times this season. Here are a few rushing totals to consider.

Florida State ran for 206 yards, a 6.1 average, and two touchdowns. Notre Dame did well and without a dual-threat signal caller like FSU’s Jordan Travis . The Irish acculated 47 carries for 263 yards, a 5.6 average, and two touchdowns. This past game, Louisville’s rushing game produced 30 carries, 150 yards, an even five-yard average, plus a rushing touchdown.

In fact, Clemson’s rushing defense has been fairly mediocre since playing FSU on Oct. 15. That four-game stretch saw the Tigers allow 743 yards, 5.3 yards per carry, and a total of six touchdowns on the ground.

So yes, Miami absolutely can run the football against Clemson. Here are a couple of additional points to add that can make this game a true dilemma for Dabo Swinney and his Tigers.

Brown's athleticism should make an impact versus Clemson. Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

If Jacurri Brown is the quarterback for Miami instead of Tyler Van Dyke because of his shoulder injury, it’s no secret that the true freshman can take off and make plays. He could also be a change of pace if Van Dyke did play.

That overall ability to make something happen out of seemingly no place, could be the difference between the Hurricanes winning and losing. Brown is due for an individual long run, whether it’s a designed running play or not.

Also of note, it’s about the confidence Miami now has. The Georgia Tech game provided a segway for the Miami offensive line, Brown, and the running backs to believe in the system and what they know they can now do.

To further that point, if the Canes can hit a big running play towards the beginning of the game – perhaps Jaylan Knighton pops a long run – it could ignite Miami’s energy even further.

The overall gameplan of staying ahead of the chains, not turning the football over, and making sure to stick with the rushing attack against what is surprisingly Clemson’s Achilles heel, that’s how Miami can be right in the thick of the game this weekend. If the Canes do that, who knows?

