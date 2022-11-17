Drake showed off a diamond-encrusted Ledger hardware wallet on his Instagram—but unlike some other rappers, Ledger says he’s not a partner. Famed rapper Aubrey "Drake" Graham is a known Bitcoin fan, having previously won big on Bitcoin-based Super Bowl bets and other crypto-centric wagers. And he apparently stores his BTC holdings in style, if a new Instagram share is any indication.

2 DAYS AGO