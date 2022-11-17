Read full article on original website
Related
decrypt.co
Ethereum NFT Marketplace X2Y2 Will Enforce Royalties Following OpenSea’s 'Brave Move'
X2Y2 cited OpenSea’s decision and creator adoption of that rival’s blocklist solution in announcing a change to royalties enforcement. X2Y2, an Ethereum marketplace, said today that it will enforce creator-set royalties on all NFTs going forward. OpenSea recently made a similar announcement after considering a move away from...
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland
Disney appoints Bob Iger as CEO, effective immediately
The Walt Disney Company re-appointed Bob Iger as CEO on Sunday.
decrypt.co
Pharrell’s GODA Completes Hilma af Klint NFT Art Auction Amid Family Complaints
Descendants of the late Swedish abstract artist pushed back against the NFT drop, yet the official Hilma af Klint Foundation is onboard. NFT artwork platform Gallery of Digital Assets (GODA) held an auction for NFTs from Hilma af Klint this week. Family members of the late artist complained about the...
decrypt.co
Bitcoin Bling: Drake Is Latest Rapper to Flex Iced-Out Ledger Wallet
Drake showed off a diamond-encrusted Ledger hardware wallet on his Instagram—but unlike some other rappers, Ledger says he’s not a partner. Famed rapper Aubrey "Drake" Graham is a known Bitcoin fan, having previously won big on Bitcoin-based Super Bowl bets and other crypto-centric wagers. And he apparently stores his BTC holdings in style, if a new Instagram share is any indication.
Comments / 0