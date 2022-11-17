ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arlington, TX

Texas Rangers to host MLB's 2024 All-Star Game

Daily Independent
Daily Independent
 3 days ago

NEW YORK (AP) — The Texas Rangers will host Major League Baseball's 2024 All-Star Game, Commissioner Rob Manfred announced Thursday.

Speaking at the conclusion of this week's owners' meetings in New York, Manfred announced the game will be held July 16, 2024 at Globe Life Field, which opened during the 2020 pandemic season. The stadium hosted the neutral site World Series and NL Championship Series that season.

Next year’s game will take place in Seattle, which last hosted in 2001 in Ichiro's rookie year and Cal Ripken Jr.'s final season.

The 2026 game will take place in Philadelphia to coincide with the 250th anniversary of the founding of the United States. No announcement has been made about the 2025 game.

Texas will host its second All-Star Game and first since the National League claimed a 3-2 victory in 1995 at The Ballpark in Arlington. That was the first midsummer classic since a contentious strike canceled the remainder of the 1994 regular season and postseason and reduced the 1995 season to 144 games.

“The Texas Rangers are honored to be awarded the 2024 All-Star Game,” said Rangers Majority Owner and Managing Partner Ray Davis in a statement “With the opening of Globe Life Field in 2020 and the incredible development that continues to take place around the park, Arlington is an ideal location to host Major League Baseball and the Midsummer Classic.

“We are honored to be selected by MLB to host the All-Star Game once again,” Arlington Mayor Jim Ross said in the statement. “We look forward to welcoming the most talented baseball players to show off their skills in one of the best stadiums in the country. Globe Life Field and Arlington’s Entertainment District are ready to put on a spectacular 2024 All-Star Week for baseball fans from all over the world.”

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Associated Press

Penguins C Evgeni Malkin plays in 1,000th NHL game

CHICAGO (AP) — Pittsburgh forward Evgeni Malkin played in his 1,000th NHL game on Sunday night at Chicago, becoming the 11th player to reach the milestone with the Penguins. Malkin made his debut with Pittsburgh on Oct. 18, 2006, scoring in the second period of a 2-1 loss to New Jersey. The center helped the Penguins to Stanley Cup titles in 2009, 2016 and 2017. Malkin’s teammates paid tribute to his accomplishment by doing his usual stretching routine during pregame warmups. The Blackhawks also recognized Malkin’s 1,000th game on their overhead videoboard during the first period, drawing a big cheer from the United Center crowd. “We marvel sometimes at what he’s able to accomplish on the ice,” coach Mike Sullivan said. “He’s one of the more dominant players in our league when he’s at his best, and we’ve seen him at his very best through some of the Stanley Cup runs.”
PITTSBURGH, PA
Daily Independent

Daily Independent

Phoenix, AZ
8K+
Followers
17K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

A daily community newspaper serving the Phoenix metro with a focus on its West Valley suburbs.

 https://www.yourvalley.net

Comments / 0

Community Policy