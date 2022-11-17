(Radio Iowa) – The State Board of Education got an early look this week at the annual report on schools that is set to be released next week. Jason Crowley in the Department of Education’s Bureau of information says the diversity among students has increased in the last 20 years. “Minority, racial, ethnic students make up 26-point-eight percent of our K-12 student population in the fall of 21 — compared to nine-point-seven percent of our student population in the fall of 2000,” he says. The largest increases have been in the number of Hispanic students, followed by African Americans. Crowley says the overall number of students in Iowa schools increased by about one percent in the past 20 years, but there’s been a shift in where those students go to school.

IOWA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO