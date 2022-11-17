Read full article on original website
Reynolds says 0% state income tax, ‘school choice’ are her key goals
(Radio Iowa) – Governor Kim Reynolds says by the end of her new four-year term, she hopes to get rid of Iowa’s state income tax. “I’ve got South Dakota to the north of me, so we’ve got to get to zero,” Reynolds says, “so we’re going to keep working on that, too.” Reynolds made the comment on a Republican Governors Association panel. Her comment made South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem chuckle.
Flu shot rate in Iowa lagging
(Radio Iowa) – The latest data indicates about 25 percent of Iowans have gotten a flu shot. “It seems to be still a little bit less uptick than we’d like in comparison to years past.” That’s Dr. Robert Kruse, the state medical director. During the flu season three years ago, 40 percent of Iowans got a flu shot. Kruse says cases of influenza and the respiratory illness known as R-S-V are increasing in Iowa.
Halbur concedes to Sand, says Iowa GOP abandoned him as he sought recount
(Radio Iowa) – Republican Todd Halbur has abandoned his call for a statewide recount of his race against State Auditor Rob Sand and has conceded today (Friday). County officials have been conducting the official canvases of votes this week. According to the Iowa Secretary of State’s website, Sand finishes the race with 27-hundred-13 more votes than Halbur. Sand is the only Democrat on the statewide ballot to win this year. A week ago, Halbur said he would ask for a recount because he didn’t feel confident in the unofficial results. Now, Halbur says his campaign lacks the resources and manpower to conduct a legitimate recount in this statewide race — and Halbur says the Iowa Republican Party and its leadership team failed to provide any support and resources for a recount and has abandoned his campaign.
Report gives view of changes in school population
(Radio Iowa) – The State Board of Education got an early look this week at the annual report on schools that is set to be released next week. Jason Crowley in the Department of Education’s Bureau of information says the diversity among students has increased in the last 20 years. “Minority, racial, ethnic students make up 26-point-eight percent of our K-12 student population in the fall of 21 — compared to nine-point-seven percent of our student population in the fall of 2000,” he says. The largest increases have been in the number of Hispanic students, followed by African Americans. Crowley says the overall number of students in Iowa schools increased by about one percent in the past 20 years, but there’s been a shift in where those students go to school.
Program on the origins of baseball in Iowa set for Sunday, in Atlantic
(Atlantic, Iowa) – Historians generally agree that the sport of baseball likely came to America from England, but how did the sport get to Iowa? That’s the topic of a free presentation set to take place this Sunday, in Atlantic. John Liepa, long time baseball fan, life-long baseball card collector, historian and professor, will discuss the origins of baseball and how it came to Iowa. His presentation, entitled “How Iowa Met Baseball: The Myths, The History, The players,” serves to dispel some of the myths regarding the invention of baseball, origins and evolution of the early game in the United States, and how the Civil War played a role in accelerating the spread of the game. The very first mention of the game coming to Iowa, he says, was in 1858.
Online petition drive seeks tougher cell phone laws, fewer distracted drivers
(Radio Iowa) – The number of crashes and deaths involving distracted drivers is swiftly rising in Iowa and the leader of the state’s largest cycling organization is calling for stricter laws on the use of cell phones by motorists. Mark Wyatt, executive director of the Iowa Bicycle Coalition, says they’ve gotten bipartisan, committee-level support of get-tough laws in the past two legislative sessions, but haven’t been able to get a measure to a floor vote in either chamber. “Currently, it’s illegal to text while you’re driving,” Wyatt says. “What we would like to see is a requirement that while you’re operating a motor vehicle, your phone has to be in hands-free or voice-activated mode if you’re going to use it.”
