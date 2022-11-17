ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fairbanks, AK

Denali Elementary School receives national recogntion

FAIRBANKS, Alaska (KTVF) - Denali Elementary School has been named a national distinguished school by the Alaska Department of Education and Early Development. The recognition is part of the Elementary and Secondary Education act, or ESEA. Denali Elementary School was selected as a category-2 recipient of the ESEA award for significantly closing the achievement gap between groups of students with different socio-economic status.
Foundation Health Partners celebrate National Apprenticeship Week

FAIRBANKS, Alaska (KTVF) - For National Apprenticeship Week, Foundation Health Partners (FHP) held an event Wednesday, where local healthcare workers demonstrated some of the highlights of their job. There are many jobs that play a critical role to keep the hospital accessible to all. For those who are interested in...
Alaska Peace Officers Association supporting the annual food drive

FAIRBANKS, Alaska (KTVF) - Law enforcement officers are “in it - to win it” this weekend as the Alaska Peace Officers Association takes part in their annual food drive to support the Fairbanks Community Food Bank. The Alaska State Troopers, North Pole Police Department, Fairbanks Police, Eielson Air...
Honoring the Alaska Territorial Guard

FAIRBANKS, Alaska (KTVF) - November is Native American Heritage month and Pete Peter, an Alaska Native veteran is proud to have served his country. Peter, who served in the National Guard dreamt of a memorial to honor those that came before him and served the same state and nation he served. “In 2003, the State of Alaska recognized them and the federal government also recognized them.” said Peter.
Fairbanks Curling Club prepares for 2022 Rookie Spiel

FAIRBANKS, Alaska (KTVF) - The Fairbanks Curling Club is hosting their 2022 Rookie Spiel. The event which has been active since 1987, pairs two rookies, one veteran, and another curler (rookie or veteran), giving those interested in joining the curling community an opportunity while playing with experienced curlers. “For those...
Frostbite in Fairbanks: keeping you and your family safe this winter

FAIRBANKS, Alaska (KTVF) - Although Fairbanks has only had a few days below zero this winter, colder temperatures loom ahead as the season pushes on. Fairbanks is known for its extreme temperatures and sometimes unpredictable weather patterns. But normal winter lows dropping to -20° or colder doesn’t stop life for the people in the Interior of Alaska.
Midday Report November 17, 2022

On today’s Midday Report with host Terry Haines: State health officials are urging Alaskans to get flu vaccines and take other protective measures. The city of Fairbanks is getting closer to demolishing the abandoned 11 story Polaris Hotel. And A totem pole that spent more than 100 years far from home has returned to Haida village of Kasaan.
Jessa Long ends collegiate career with conference hardware

FAIRBANKS, Alaska (KTVF) - Jessa Long, aka the human highlight reel of the Nanooks volleyball team, came to Fairbanks for one lone season as a graduate transfer student-athlete. Long, who hails from Dixon, Illinois, spent the three previous years as the libero for Florida A&M. “Everything we expected or thought...
Sunrise Bagel delivers with delicious bagels and cream cheeses

Sunrise Bagel is very familiar to the College’s students, who often pack the small bakery on Sunday mornings. There is no wrong time for a good bagel, and on Friday morning, Sunrise was beckoning students. It can be difficult to choose what to order. There are many varieties of...
Troopers seize illicit narcotics and arrest lower 48 drug dealers in Fairbanks

FAIRBANKS, Alaska (KTVF) - Three men from Arizona were arrested in Fairbanks for trafficking narcotics from the lower 48 to Interior Alaska on Wednesday, November 10. According to the Alaska State Troopers (AST), more than 4,100 counterfeit oxycodone pills containing fentanyl were seized. Troopers also confiscated 88 grams of heroin...
