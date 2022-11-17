ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sheldon, IA

Related
stormlakeradio.com

New November 18th Coldest High Temperature Reportedly Set in Storm Lake

A new coldest high temperature record was apparently set in Storm Lake yesterday (Fri). According to the National Weather Service office in Sioux Falls, the temperature in Storm Lake got up to 18 degrees yesterday, which is a new coldest high temperature in the city for November 18th, breaking the previous record of 20 degrees set back in 1906.
STORM LAKE, IA
KLEM

KLEM News for Saturday, November 19

An estimated 250-thousand lights, lighted sculptures, and inflatables…..just some of what you’ll see as Christmas Acres opens this evening (Saturday, November 19) for the 26th year. Located just west of Le Mars, Christmas Acres is the largest outdoor Christmas display in the area. Rob Scheitler says this all began when he was just a young boy….
LE MARS, IA
pureoldiesspencer.com

Vehicle Rollover Leads to Injuries for Emmetsburg Man

Emmetsburg, IA (KICD) — The snow and ice on the roads led to a single vehicle rollover near Emmetsburg on Monday according to the Palo Alto County Sheriff’s Office. The report says 61-year-old Timothy Twaiten was Eastbound in his pickup on 370th Street just East of Emmetsburg around 12:30 p.m. when he tried to keep in his lane to safely pass an oncoming vehicle. Twaiten was reportedly unable to see any lines due to snow and ice and drove onto the shoulder while attempting to stay near the fog line. He lost control while trying to correct his truck and slid into the ditch, where his vehicle rolled coming to rest on the driver’s side.
EMMETSBURG, IA
KCAU 9 News

Stray of the Day: Meet Deacon

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Meet today’s Stray of the Day! This is Deacon, a 3–4-year-old, male, red and black, Rottweiler. He was found on the Highway 20 Bypass. The shelter says he’s a gentle giant with a heart of gold. You can probably already tell in the picture above, but he’s a cuddly boy […]
SIOUX CITY, IA
nwestiowa.com

Sioux Center native separated from family in Haiti

This is the first in a three-part series connecting with local individuals and organizations impacted by the turmoil in Haiti. SIOUX CENTER—Three times a week — or more — Taunya (De Weerd) Merilus can be found with a Bible and her hands folded in prayer at House of Missions + Equipping, or HOME building, in Sioux Center.
SIOUX CENTER, IA
kiwaradio.com

Arrests Made; More Information Released About George Stabbing

George, Iowa — We now have a little more information on the stabbing that occurred in George about three weeks ago, and it’s an unusual situation. The Lyon County Sheriff’s Office has just released information about the incident. They say on October 30th, they were called to the 300 block of East Indiana Avenue in George for the report of a person that had been stabbed.
GEORGE, IA
kicdam.com

Search Warrant Leads to Drug Arrest in Spencer

Spencer, IA (KICD) — A Spencer man is facing drug charges after the Spencer Police Department executed a search warrant at his residence. At around 9 pm last night police searched 1012 #B3 Grand Avenue, leading to the arrest of 23-year-old Jade Schleisman. Schleisman was charged with Class D Felonies Possession of Controlled Substance with Intent to Deliver Marijuana and Failure to Affix Drug Tax Stamp, and Possession of Controlled Substance Marijuana and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.
SPENCER, IA
nwestiowa.com

One hurt in collision north of Maurice

MAURICE—One person received minor injuries in a two-vehicle collision about 8:10 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 15, at the intersection Highway 75 and Highway 10, two miles north of Maurice. Sixteen-year-old Asa Daniel Byl of Maurice, was driving west on Highway 10 when he failed to stop for the stop sign...
MAURICE, IA
kiwaradio.com

County Attorney Arrested After She Allegedly Showed Up At The Courthouse Drunk

Spirit Lake, Iowa — The top law official in Dickinson County has, herself, been arrested. According to the Dickinson County Sheriff’s Office, last week Thursday, they were notified that there was an intoxicated person in the courthouse. They say that upon investigation, they determined that 39-year-old Amy Zenor was believed to be intoxicated in a public place. Zenor is the Dickinson County Attorney. She was charged with Public Intoxication, a simple misdemeanor.
DICKINSON COUNTY, IA

