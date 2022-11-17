CASCADE, Md. (AP) — Gideon Kantor first arrived at what was then Camp Ritchie in Cascade as a teenager in 1943. An arduous journey from his birthplace — Vienna, Austria — to the U.S. Army camp on South Mountain had taken him to various stops in Europe as his family attempted to flee the spreading Nazi regime. They eventually arrived in the United States, by way of Cuba, in 1941. He finished high school in this country, and started college.

HIGHFIELD-CASCADE, MD ・ 14 HOURS AGO