ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Engelhard, NC

Comments / 1

Jodie McDaniel
3d ago

Thank God for our Coast Guard! They do so much for America from saving people in distress on the water to stopping drug runners boating drugs into America. Thank you for your service!

Reply
3
Related
bpr.org

North Carolina’s largest lake under siege by common carp

Boardwalks snake outward from the visitor center through a cypress forest that borders Lake Mattamuskeet. Where the forest opens, 50 snowy egrets congregate in the canopy. A blue heron squawks above the muddy waters and cypress knees, which protrude like stalagmites from the mires below. As beautiful as these wetlands...
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
islandfreepress.org

Newest member of N.C. Ferry System fleet, M/V Salvo, arrives in Manns Harbor

The newest addition to the North Carolina Ferry System fleet arrived Thursday morning at the NCDOT Shipyard in Manns Harbor. The N.C. Department of Transportation awarded a $22.85 million contract in 2018 to Gulf Island Shipyards of Houma, Louisiana, for construction of two new River Class ferries that can transport 40 vehicles.
MANNS HARBOR, NC
carolinacoastonline.com

249 Eastern North Carolina United Methodist churches vote to leave denomination

249 congregations within the United Methodist Church in North Carolina are leaving the church over disagreements regarding LGBT marriage. The North Carolina Conference of The United Methodist Church gathered for a special called annual conference at Methodist University in Fayetteville. The North Carolina Conference is made up of churches from...
FAYETTEVILLE, NC
country1037fm.com

Here’s North Carolina’s Biggest Tourist Trap

Welcome to North Carolina where there’s so much to see and do. Here’s North Carolina’s biggest tourist trap according to Bestlife. It’s actually a place I’ve never been to or even heard of for that matter haha. It’s called “Mary’s Gone Wild” in Supply, NC. Who? What? BestLife says the following about this crazy spot. With hit or miss reviews on Tripadvisor, Mary’s Gone Wild in Supply, North Carolina is an oddball tourist trap. Artist Mary Paulsen started making folk art from glass bottles in 1996 and now her thousands upon thousands of art pieces are available for public viewing. The Visionary Folk Art Garden and Doll Village have a philanthropic side too in abating childhood hunger, according to its website. So. tourist trap or art gallery, it’s the only place on this list that’s giving back.
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
13News Now

Mayflower Marathon Food Drive to serve more than 730,000 meals

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — More than 730,000 meals will be served throughout Hampton Roads thanks to donations to the Mayflower Marathon Food Drive over the last few days. The annual food drive took place from Friday morning to Sunday afternoon at four locations: Pembroke Square in Virginia Beach, the Kroger on University Boulevard in Suffolk, the Kroger at Coliseum Central in Hampton and the Kroger on Victory Boulevard in Tabb.
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
WNCT

Missing North Carolina man found dead in SC, deputies say

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities are investigating after a North Carolina man was found dead in the Ruffin area of Colleton County earlier this week. The man was previously reported missing out of North Carolina on October 14 – law enforcement there were advised the man battled drug addiction and had known mental health […]
COLLETON COUNTY, SC
thecoastlandtimes.com

Gig Line: Don’t take it lightly

Several days ago, a friend of mine (Sharon) and I went to Kill Devil Hills for errands and on one of the stops in the parking lot, I saw a gentleman who was wearing a black Vietnam Veteran hat and his wife exiting the store. As usual I asked them en route to their car if he lived or owned property in Dare County. I always do that so I can tell them about our free Dare County Veteran Discount Card and all the things Dare Countians do for our vets. I can only imagine that his first thought might have been, “Who in the dickens is she?,” why I’d be nosey enough to ask him that or what I might be selling.
DARE COUNTY, NC
beachconnection.net

Get Ready for Wild(ish?) King Tides on Oregon Coast, Washington Coast

(Newport, Oregon) – Every year, the highest high tides of the year occur in winter, three times between November and January. They're a product of the sun and moon aligning together to pull on the tides, creating higher-than-normal tidal events. They're actually known as perigean spring tides, a term that meteorologists prefer but scientists studying the effects of tides on land have come to use the term “king tides.” (Above: Cape Disappointment, Wash., photo courtesy Marie Marshall / Oregon King Tides)
WASHINGTON STATE
country1037fm.com

North Carolina Home to Two of America’s Most Windiest Roads

Ever driven on a road where you feel like the wind is about to take you and your car? I never can tell if it is because I am tiny and drive a sedan or if it’s the wind. That is very intense for me for sure! I hate driving on super windy days where I can literally feel the wind rocking my car and my body inside the car. That is one of the most heart-throbbing things for me. I am almost terrified of car accidents, so anything that is fighting against me driving smoothly, I strongly dislike!
TENNESSEE STATE
Mark Hake

North Carolina Says Residents Have Until May 3, 2023, To Get a REAL ID Driver's License - To Fly on a Plane

North Carolina's Dept. of Motor Vehicles (NCDMV) says that May 3, 2023, is the deadline that the Federal Government will begin enforcing the REAL ID Act of 2005. That means that no one without a REAL ID driver's license or ID (usually with a gold star in the upper right-hand corner) can fly on a commercial plane. Without it, they will have to show a current passport, passport card, or military ID.
13News Now

13News Now

Norfolk, VA
32K+
Followers
13K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

Norfolk local news

 https://www.13newsnow.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy