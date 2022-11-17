Read full article on original website
40 Thanksgiving meals donated to Wichita Falls families
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - 40 families are receiving Thanksgiving meals Friday thanks to the generosity of two Texoma businesses. Herb Easley Motors and Texoma Community Credit Union said they teamed up for the second year to provide full plates and full hearts. The businesses delivered the meals to United Way, where the nonprofit’s clients picked up the boxed Thanksgiving meals.
RBNC ElectriCritters kicks off Nov. 25
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - The River Bend Nature Center is kicking off its annual lighted Christmas display event on Nov. 25. ElectriCritters will be open every Friday and Saturday from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. from Nov. 25 through Dec. 17. The event will also be open on Dec. 22 and 23.
4th annual Sox Appeal runs through Dec. 2
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - News Channel 6 knows how cold Texoma winters can be, so we’ve partnered with StarImage Dentistry and Texoma Plastic Surgery to host our fourth annual Sox Appeal sock drive!. Socks are the kind of clothing where you don’t realize how great they are until...
IDEA grant delivered to Wichita Falls ISD teachers
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Some Wichita Falls ISD teachers started their mornings off with a pleasant surprise from representatives from the WFISD Foundation and administrators. Teachers across the district received a grant totaling more than 18 thousand dollars to 29 district teachers. January Cadotte, partnership coordinator for the district,...
Carolina is looking for her forever home
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - It is our favorite part of the week, it’s time for pet of the week. Emily’s Legacy Rescue joined News Channel 6 Friday to introduce us to her feline friend. Carolina is a sweet cat who would like to join your family. Emily’s...
One injured in pin-in wreck
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - A pin in wreck involving two vehicles sent one person to the hospital Friday night. The two vehicle wreck happened near the intersection of Kemp Boulevard and East Elliot Street. Wichita Falls Police said one vehicle went into the ditch in the median. The driver...
Inaugural Wearable Art Fashion Show being held by the WF Art Association
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Wichita Falls Art Association is holding the inaugural Wearable Art Fashion Show on Saturday, Nov. 19. The show will take place from 1-4 p.m. at the Wichita Falls Museum of Art at MSU Texas. Tickets are $20 and are available on Eventbrite.
Wichita Falls man sentenced to 16 years for 2017 murder
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - A Wichita Falls man accused of causing the death of an infant pleaded guilty to murder on Friday. Sean Anthony Richardson was sentenced to 16 years in prison as part of a plea deal, according to court documents. He was also given jail credit for 1,726 days.
MSU men’s fall in home opener
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Midwestern State men’s basketball fell in the home opener against Northwestern Oklahoma.
Windthorst volleyball wins state title
WINDTHORST, Texas (KAUZ) - The Windthorst volleyball team won a state title on Friday. The Trojanettes took down the Lindsay Knights in five sets during a back-and-forth competition. Windthorst took the first set 25-12, and then lost the second 25-20. Windthorst would then rebound and take the third set 25-23,...
