WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - 40 families are receiving Thanksgiving meals Friday thanks to the generosity of two Texoma businesses. Herb Easley Motors and Texoma Community Credit Union said they teamed up for the second year to provide full plates and full hearts. The businesses delivered the meals to United Way, where the nonprofit’s clients picked up the boxed Thanksgiving meals.

WICHITA FALLS, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO