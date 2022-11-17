LAURINBURG, N.C. (WBTW) — Officers responded to three separate shootings Friday night and early Saturday morning in Laurinburg, one of which left a 7-year-old injured, according to the Laurinburg Police Department. The shootings occurred between 9 p.m. and 1 a.m. in Laurinburg, police said. According to police, a home was hit by gunfire at about […]

LAURINBURG, NC ・ 3 HOURS AGO