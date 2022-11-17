ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lumberton, NC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WBTW News13

Police: 7-year-old injured amid 3 shooting incidents in Laurinburg

LAURINBURG, N.C. (WBTW) — Officers responded to three separate shootings Friday night and early Saturday morning in Laurinburg, one of which left a 7-year-old injured, according to the Laurinburg Police Department. The shootings occurred between 9 p.m. and 1 a.m. in Laurinburg, police said. According to police, a home was hit by gunfire at about […]
LAURINBURG, NC
WBTW News13

Basketball games at Fairmont High School postponed after woman shot in parking lot at Lumberton Jr High football game

ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — Basketball games scheduled for Friday evening at Fairmont High School have been postponed two days after a woman was shot in the parking lot of a football game, according to the Public Schools of Robeson County. The decision was made “In light of recent events,” according to the post. “The […]
LUMBERTON, NC
WRAL News

Pedestrian taken to hospital in Fayetteville crash

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. — A pedestrian was taken to the hospital after a crash in Fayetteville on Saturday morning. The crash happened near the intersection of Murchison Road and Blue Street around 11:45 a.m. The pedestrian was taken to Cape Fear Valley Medical Center in critical condition. The driver involved...
FAYETTEVILLE, NC
cbs17

Pedestrian hit in Fayetteville hospitalized, police investigating

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Fayetteville police are investigating after a pedestrian was hit Saturday morning. On Saturday at 11:45 a.m., officers with the Fayetteville Police Department were dispatched to a pedestrian-involved traffic accident near the intersection of Murchison Road and Blue Street. Police said the pedestrian was taken to...
FAYETTEVILLE, NC
WECT

Bladen County man arrested for selling cocaine near day care facility

BLADEN COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) -The Bladen County Sheriff’s Office arrested 40-year-old Patrick Tremaine Rhodie after an investigation into the illegal sale and delivery of cocaine. Rhodie was arrested without incident on Friday. Nov. 18 on Slingsby Street in Elizabethtown. “The outstanding warrants stemmed from undercover controlled purchases of cocaine...
BLADEN COUNTY, NC
WECT

Community complaints assist in Bladen County arrest

BLADEN COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The Bladen County Sheriff’s Office has announced that an arrest has been made following numerous community complaints. Per the release, residents near the area of the 1400 block of Old N.Cc 20 in the Saint Pauls area had submitted various complaints referencing the alleged sale and delivery of controlled substances in the area.
BLADEN COUNTY, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy