Police: 7-year-old injured amid 3 shooting incidents in Laurinburg
LAURINBURG, N.C. (WBTW) — Officers responded to three separate shootings Friday night and early Saturday morning in Laurinburg, one of which left a 7-year-old injured, according to the Laurinburg Police Department. The shootings occurred between 9 p.m. and 1 a.m. in Laurinburg, police said. According to police, a home was hit by gunfire at about […]
Shooting follows Wednesday night football game
LUMBERTON — Public Schools of Robeson County canceled a number of games in the lingering shadow of Wednesday’s shooting at Lumbert
WYFF4.com
Woman shot in parking lot during football game at North Carolina high school, police say
LUMBERTON, N.C. — A woman was shot in the parking lot of a high school football stadium in North Carolina, according to police. Police said around 8 p.m. Wednesday, there were reports of gunfire at the Lumberton Senior High School football stadium during a Lumberton Junior High School football game.
cbs17
15-year-old charged with threatening mass violence against Moore County school, sheriff says
CARTHAGE, N.C. (WNCN) — Moore County Sheriff Ronnie Fields said a teenager has been arrested and charged after making threats against a high school. He said his deputies arrested a 15-year-old from Aberdeen Thursday after the teen made violent threats against students at Union Pines High School. After receiving...
Man caught selling cocaine near NC day care, deputies say
Deputies have arrested a man after they said they found him selling cocaine near a day care facility.
Basketball games at Fairmont High School postponed after woman shot in parking lot at Lumberton Jr High football game
ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — Basketball games scheduled for Friday evening at Fairmont High School have been postponed two days after a woman was shot in the parking lot of a football game, according to the Public Schools of Robeson County. The decision was made “In light of recent events,” according to the post. “The […]
Pedestrian taken to hospital in Fayetteville crash
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. — A pedestrian was taken to the hospital after a crash in Fayetteville on Saturday morning. The crash happened near the intersection of Murchison Road and Blue Street around 11:45 a.m. The pedestrian was taken to Cape Fear Valley Medical Center in critical condition. The driver involved...
cbs17
Pedestrian hit in Fayetteville hospitalized, police investigating
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Fayetteville police are investigating after a pedestrian was hit Saturday morning. On Saturday at 11:45 a.m., officers with the Fayetteville Police Department were dispatched to a pedestrian-involved traffic accident near the intersection of Murchison Road and Blue Street. Police said the pedestrian was taken to...
WECT
Bladen County man arrested for selling cocaine near day care facility
BLADEN COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) -The Bladen County Sheriff’s Office arrested 40-year-old Patrick Tremaine Rhodie after an investigation into the illegal sale and delivery of cocaine. Rhodie was arrested without incident on Friday. Nov. 18 on Slingsby Street in Elizabethtown. “The outstanding warrants stemmed from undercover controlled purchases of cocaine...
2 women dead in Robeson County crash after driver runs through stop sign, highway patrol says
Two women are dead after an SUV driver ran a stop sign and crashed into their van, according to the North Carolina Highway Patrol.
Man charged in connection with multiple break-ins in Lumberton, police say
LUMBERTON, N.C. (WBTW) — A man has been charged in connection with multiple break-ins in Lumberton, according to the Lumberton Police Department. Shelton Junior Ivey, 35, of Lumberton, was arrested and charged with 10 counts of felony breaking and entering, four counts of larceny after breaking and entering, and one count of injury to personal […]
Man arrested, 2 suspects still free in Fayetteville shooting involving 2 kids
Harnett County deputies say one person has been charged and two suspects are still on the loose in connection to shooting involving a family.
WRAL
'Get down, Mr. Weller!' 13-year-old's heroic actions caught on video during shooting at middle school football game
LUMBERTON, N.C. — Video taken at a junior high football game shows the terrifying moments of gunfire erupting and students in the field scattering for shelter, screaming. However, amid the chaos and terror, one video also caught the heroic actions of a 13-year-old running to help his teacher.
North Carolina man gets 10 years for role in murder at Horry County Food Lion, string of robberies
CONWAY, S.C. (WBTW) — A North Carolina man was sentenced to 10 years in prison on Wednesday after pleading guilty in Horry County Circuit Court to charges stemming from 2018 a murder at a Food Lion grocery store and a series of armed robberies that followed the killing, according to the 15th Circuit Solicitor’s Office. […]
North Carolina woman falls victim to rental scam
A Cumberland County family needs a home after falling victim to an apparent rental house scam.
Hoke County woman charged with debit card fraud
A woman in Hoke County has been accused of debit card fraud, according to deputies.
PSRC will move forward after shooting
LUMBERTON — The Public Schools of Robeson County takes the senseless matter that occurred Wednesday evening in the parking lot during th
Person hospitalized after shooting
LUMBERTON — On Nov. 16th around 7:59pm the Lumberton Police Department responded to reports of gunfire at the Lumberton Senior High Scho
wpde.com
Scotland County woman talks about school fight that left her son badly hurt
SCOTLAND COUNTY, N.C. (WPDE) — Joya Campbell said she didn't know what to think Thursday when she got a call from administrators at Spring Hill Middle School in Scotland County. Campbell said her son had to be taken to the hospital after losing consciousness following the fight. "They were...
WECT
Community complaints assist in Bladen County arrest
BLADEN COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The Bladen County Sheriff’s Office has announced that an arrest has been made following numerous community complaints. Per the release, residents near the area of the 1400 block of Old N.Cc 20 in the Saint Pauls area had submitted various complaints referencing the alleged sale and delivery of controlled substances in the area.
