Chicago City Council Votes Unanimously to Pay $5.8M to Settle 3 Police Misconduct CasesNatalie Frank, Ph.D.Chicago, IL
First Full Social Equity Cannabis Dispensing Organization Licenses Issued in IllinoisWilliam DavisIllinois State
Who's running for Mayor of Chicago?Lashaunta MooreChicago, IL
10 free holiday things to do in ChicagoJennifer GeerChicago, IL
Christmas In Chicago | Where To GoThe Ellison HomesteadChicago, IL
Your recycling questions answered
Ken Dunn, Founder, Resource Center, joins John Williams to answer all of your recycling questions. What can you recycle? What do you do with bottle caps? Should you leave them on? What if there is still liquid in a recycled item? Ken is Chicago’s King of Recycling and has all the answers!
What is causing the concrete supply shortage
Featured on WGN Radio’s Home Sweet Home Chicago on 11/05/2022: Sara Andreas of Robert R. Andreas & Sons Concrete Company takes a caller’s question about supply shortage and how adreas can help avoid that with your project. To learn more about Robert R. Andreas & Sons and what they can do for you go to andreasconstruction.com or call them at 1-708-863-5735.
What could cause your driveway to age quicker
Featured on WGN Radio’s Home Sweet Home Chicago on 11/05/2022: Sara Andreas of Robert R. Andreas & Sons Concrete Company takes a caller’s question about a scaling driveway. To learn more about Robert R. Andreas & Sons and what they can do for you go to andreasconstruction.com or call them at 1-708-863-5735.
Wintrust Business Minute: State Farm could soon see record auto insurance losses
Steve Grzanich has the business news of the day with the Wintrust Business Minute. If trends continue, State Farm could soon see record auto insurance losses. The Bloomington-based insurer saw $8.6 billion in underwriting losses through the first nine months of this year, according to Crain’s. State Farm’s auto unit posted a $5 billion loss during the period.
Bob Ashton is bringing muscle cars and corvettes, classic cars and auto stars to Rosemont!
Driving force of the Muscle Car and Corvette Nationals, Bob Ashton, joins Dane Neal on WGN Radio. Hear as Bob talks about the excitement for the upcoming show at the Donald E. Stephen’s Convention Center Nov 19 and 20. Listen as Bob shares the cars, seminars, sponsors and celebrity guests that will be in on all the action that is bringing fans in from 41 states and Canada. For more information on tickets, schedules, special guests and more go to https://www.mcacn.com/
A cafe that makes up the heart and soul of Oak Park’s art district
Laura Maychruk of Buzz Cafe, located at 905 S. Lombard Ave., joins Jon Hansen on Your Money Matters to highlight the 25-year-old cafe that doubles as a gathering place in Oak Park’s art district. Together they discussed what made Buzz Cafe so special to the art district as well as how Laura handled operating the cafe during the height of the pandemic.
DePaul hopes to continue nonconference dominance against Santa Clara
Javan Johnson registered his second 20-point game of the season to boost DePaul to a comfortable road victory at Minnesota on Monday. Teammates Philmon Gebrewhit (15 points), Umoja Gibson (14) and Eral Penn (10) weren’t far behind. “Any night, it could be anyone on this team, and that’s the...
