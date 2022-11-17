ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arlington, TX

Rangers To Host 2024 MLB All-Star Game

By Matthew Postins
InsideTheRangers
InsideTheRangers
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1wkWeX_0jEZah4g00

It’s the second time the Texas Rangers have hosted the Midseason Classic, but the first at Globe Life Field.

Major League Baseball announced on Thursday that Globe Life Field would host the 2024 All-Star Game.

This will be the second time the Texas Rangers have been the host team. Rangers hosted the game in 1995, just one year after The Ballpark in Arlington opened. Arlington and Fort Worth will the host cities.

The debut of Globe Life Field as a host field will come five years after it became the Rangers' home in 2020. Globe Life Field has already hosted a World Series, as it was the neutral site for the 2020 Fall Classic due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Major League Baseball is pleased to award the 2024 All-Star Game to the Rangers and the Cities of Arlington and Fort Worth, which presented a robust bid for All-Star Week," MLB commissioner Rob Manfred said via press release. "The Rangers stepped up under difficult circumstances and Globe Life Field served as terrific host for the 2020 Postseason, including the World Series. We are excited to once again feature Baseball’s newest ballpark on a global stage next summer.”

Scroll to Continue

By hosting the game, the cities of Arlington and Fort Worth will host all of the activities around the All-Star Game. Those activities include the MLB-USA Baseball High School All-American Game, the MLB Futures Game and the MLB Draft, which is held during All-Star Weekend.

The Rangers will follow the Seattle Mariners, who will welcome the 93rd Midsummer Classic to T-Mobile Park on July 11, 2023.

You can find Matthew Postins on Twitter @PostinsPostcard

Catch up with Inside the Rangers on Facebook and Twitter.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Distractify

Phillies Right Fielder Bryce Harper’s Wife Is His High School Sweetheart

At age 19, Bryce Harper’s life changed forever. The former College of Nevada student got drafted into the MLB as the first pick to the Washington Nationals two years after he dropped out of high school. More than a decade later, Bryce is one of baseball’s top stars. Since starting his baseball career, Bryce, 30, has played for several teams and won not one but two MVP titles.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NJ.com

Yankees steal Pirates’ hard-throwing righty — again

The Yankees nabbed yet another hard-throwing Pirates right-hander. The team claimed Junior Fernandez — and his sinker that averaged 98.7 mph last year — off waivers on Friday. Want to bet on MLB?. Fernandez, 25, had a 2.41 ERA in 16 games between the Cardinals (13) and the...
PITTSBURGH, PA
KRMG

Penguins C Evgeni Malkin plays in 1,000th NHL game

CHICAGO — (AP) — Pittsburgh forward Evgeni Malkin played in his 1,000th NHL game on Sunday night at Chicago, becoming the 11th player to reach the milestone with the Penguins. Malkin made his debut with Pittsburgh on Oct. 18, 2006, scoring in the second period of a 2-1...
PITTSBURGH, PA
InsideTheRangers

InsideTheRangers

Dallas, TX
2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
395K+
Views
ABOUT

InsideTheRangers is a FanNation channel dedicated to covering the Texas Rangers

Comments / 0

Community Policy