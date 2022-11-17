ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Otsego, MN

City of Otsego monument sign will go up in roundabout

Elk River Star News
Elk River Star News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1dBNgR_0jEZaeQV00

A city of Otsego monument sign is planned for a roundabout in the city.

The sign — approximately 10 feet wide and 6 feet high — will be installed within the roundabout at County State Aid Highway 39 and County State Aid Highway 42. It will be single sided and face east, welcoming people into the city from the Highway 101 interchange.

The City Council approved the purchase of the sign from Best Sign Monuments for $17,160 on Monday, Nov. 14.

According to City Administrator and Finance Director Adam Flaherty, the city has had ongoing discussions for a number of years about increasing city branding, including monument entrance signage.

The city received a grant in 2022 that allowed it to complete a wayfinding study which helped guide consistent signage design, content and locations within the city’s parks and trails system. This study also helped guide monument signage to be consistent with that used for the parks and trails, he said.

There are currently no other monument sign locations set in stone, but additional locations will be a conversation for the City Council in 2023, he said.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Limitless Production Group LLC

Multiple accidents on southbound Cedar Ave near McAndrews Rd - Apple Valley, Minnesota

APPLE VALLEY, MINNESOTA - Just after 3:30 PM on Friday, November 18th, multiple calls came in for a multi-vehicle crash on southbound Cedar Ave near McAndrews Rd. The call initially came in as a t-bone and rollover. A vehicle had gone across several lanes of traffic and off the road. That was later corrected, and said it was not a rollover but that there was heavy damage to at least one vehicle. Apple Valley Police Department, Minnesota State Police, and the Apple Valley Fire Department were all dispatched to the call.
APPLE VALLEY, MN
swnewsmedia.com

Remember When: Nov. 19, 2022

A. E. Walters has removed from C. A. Stevens’ residence to the house west of the Wm. Hinds residence property. Work was begun the past week on the erection of a new three room bungalow for George Demers. Mr. Demers purchased the Galvin property some time ago and the old Galvin home has been razed to make room for the new structure. Wm. Engel is doing the carpenter work.
SHAKOPEE, MN
ccxmedia.org

Maple Grove Indoor Farmers Market Planned for Nov. 22

The Maple Grove Farmers Market is open indoors four times during the fall to accommodate shoppers. “Our indoor market has been here since 2006. It’s a great opportunity for our vendors who rely on Farmers Markets as a main source of income to continue getting that support from the community,” said Roee Hecht, assistant manager of the Maple Grove Farmers Market.
MAPLE GROVE, MN
krwc1360.com

Possible Scam Swirling in Monticello

Officials with the City of Monticello are notifying residents of a possible scam that seems to be circulating in that community. Officials posted on the city’s Facebook page this week that reports have surfaced that someone claiming to be an employee of the City of Monticello has been calling residents saying that have a permit from the city to enter their property.
MONTICELLO, MN
KROC News

CEO says Iron Range Mine Running Out of Ore

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The CEO of Cleveland-Cliffs says an iron ore mine in northern Minnesota will close in a few years if it doesn’t get mineral rights from a nearby project that hasn't been completed. Hibbing Taconite, which is owned by Cleveland-Cliffs, is expected to run out of...
HIBBING, MN
ccxmedia.org

Brooklyn Park Catalytic Converter Theft Caught on Video

This past summer in the parking lot of a Brooklyn Park hotel, a guest shot a video that shows a person stealing a catalytic converter. The Brooklyn Park Police Department posted the video on its Facebook page to show what a catalytic converter theft looks like. “If you watch it,...
BROOKLYN PARK, MN
Limitless Production Group LLC

Vehicle fire catches townhome on fire - Eagan, Minnesota

EAGAN, MINNESOTA - Around 12:12 PM on Thursday, November 17, 2022, 911 operators received a call about a pickup truck that was on fire close to a townhome in the 3200 block of Valley Ridge Dr in Eagan, Minnesota. This is the Cedar Bluff Townhomes area. According to the scanner traffic, the call was quickly upgraded to a vehicle and structure fire with the caller confirming the fire had now spread to the townhome.
EAGAN, MN
fox9.com

Kitchen fire destroys several units in Edina apartment complex

(FOX 9) - A fire that destroyed several units in an Edina apartment complex started in the kitchen area of a second-floor apartment, according to fire officials. The fire started around 10:30 p.m. on Tuesday at a multifamily complex on the 6300 block of Barrie Road. Upon arrival, firefighters located a fire on the second and third floors of the building.
EDINA, MN
WausauPilot

Delta to add seats, change flights from CWA in January

Travelers from Central Wisconsin Airport will see flight changes in January as Delta eliminates routes to Detroit, but adds larger aircraft that accommodates first, comfort plus and economy seats. CWA Director Brian Grefe said Delta is eliminating nationwide the 50-seat aircraft currently transporting passengers to both Detroit and Minneapolis airports....
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
ccxmedia.org

Car Smashes into Crystal Home, Driver Arrested

A Crystal home was badly damaged after a car crashed into the front of the house early Friday morning. According to the Crystal Police Department, shortly after midnight, a vehicle slammed into the living room area of the home in the 5300 block of Maryland Avenue. Wooden boards cover the...
CRYSTAL, MN
KARE 11

Osceola community ensures widow and kids keep home

OSCEOLA, Wis. — Usually a ribbon cutting celebrates construction of a brand new place, but Saturday the Hove family celebrated the opportunity to stay in a house where they already live. "End of April 2020, I was diagnosed with breast cancer," mom Meagan Hove explained. "Then in November of...
OSCEOLA, WI
knuj.net

King of the Castle/Queen of the Cash Grand Prize Winner

CONGRATULATIONS TO KIM GRACK OF NEW PRAGUE! SHE WON THE ICE CASTLE FISH HOUSE SATURDAY DURING THE GRAND GIVE AWAY FOR KING OF THE CASTLE/ QUEEN OF THE CASH IN THE WALMART PARKING LOT, MONTEVIDEO. KIM IS THE OWNER OF AN ICE CASTLE FISH HOUSE VALUED AT $18,500! SEVERAL ONE THOUSAND DOLLAR CASH WINNERS WERE ALSO DRAWN. CONGRATULATIONS TO CHRISTINE CHRISTIANSEN OF NEW ULM- SHE WON ONE THOUSAND DOLLARS. KING OF THE CASTLE/QUEEN OF THE CASH WITH 860AM/FM 97-3 KNUJ AND THE INGSTAD MINNESOTA RADIO NETWORK.
NEW PRAGUE, MN
MinnPost

A rare bias-enhanced charge for attempted salsa assault in Waite Park

At MPR News, Kirsti Marohn says a recent incident in Waite Park sparked a bias-enhanced charge, though “Minnesota doesn’t have a specific hate crime law. But it does allow prosecutors to pursue harsher penalties for certain crimes committed because of the victim’s race, gender, religion or sexual orientation. Reports of hate crimes have been on the rise in Minnesota and across the U.S. But advocacy groups say the actual number is likely much higher, and want action to address obstacles to reporting and prosecuting hate crimes. In 2016, the Legislature passed an increased penalty for felony assault motivated by bias. However, as of Oct. 21, the enhanced charge had been filed fewer than two dozen times statewide, according to data from the Minnesota court system.”
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

Three different Uptown bars, restaurants to close in two-week span

MINNEAPOLIS -- For a long time at Amore Uptown, it's been a blend of food, drinks, and memories. But Sunday that ends, for now."It'll just be a brief pause," said owner and general manager Tim McHugh. "For a quick refresh, and a new name, a new menu. But it's still gonna be the neighborhood Italian place on the corner like it's been for almost 30 years."Just a few blocks away, Williams Pub and Peanut Bar posted a sign saying, "Sadly, we must say goodbye. Williams is permanently closed." This abruptly ends a decades-long run for Williams in Uptown. Next Saturday, they...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Elk River Star News

Elk River Star News

Elk River, MN
785
Followers
558
Post
60K+
Views
ABOUT

Elk River Star News serves the Elk River, Otsego, Rogers and Zimmerman communities dating back to 1872. Published Saturdays by APG of East Central Minnesota. 24/7 local coverage found online at www.erstarnews.com

 https://www.hometownsource.com/elk_river_star_news/

Comments / 0

Community Policy