City of Otsego monument sign will go up in roundabout

A city of Otsego monument sign is planned for a roundabout in the city.

The sign — approximately 10 feet wide and 6 feet high — will be installed within the roundabout at County State Aid Highway 39 and County State Aid Highway 42. It will be single sided and face east, welcoming people into the city from the Highway 101 interchange.

The City Council approved the purchase of the sign from Best Sign Monuments for $17,160 on Monday, Nov. 14.

According to City Administrator and Finance Director Adam Flaherty, the city has had ongoing discussions for a number of years about increasing city branding, including monument entrance signage.

The city received a grant in 2022 that allowed it to complete a wayfinding study which helped guide consistent signage design, content and locations within the city’s parks and trails system. This study also helped guide monument signage to be consistent with that used for the parks and trails, he said.

There are currently no other monument sign locations set in stone, but additional locations will be a conversation for the City Council in 2023, he said.