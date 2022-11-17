ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rome, NY

WKTV

Christmas on Main returns

Utica, N.Y.-- Christmas on main returned to Utica today after not being held for two years because of the pandemic. The event was held inside union station Saturday and featured a petting zoo, cookies, hot chocolate and photos with Santa and Mrs. Claus. The event was free for everyone and a perfect way to get into the holiday spirit.
UTICA, NY
WKTV

'FEZtival of Trees' event at Sangertown Square until Nov. 27

UTICA, N.Y. – The Ziyara Shriners will host their annual FEZtival of Trees holiday event From Friday until Nov. 27. Those who attend will see Christmas Trees decorated with specially themed gifts from local businesses. The gifts will be displayed and raffled off to the public. Each winner gets to take home their own decorate tree with various gifts too.
NEW HARTFORD, NY
WKTV

Sauquoit Fine Arts and Crafts Show back on Saturday

SAUQUOIT, N.Y. -- The Sauquoit Valley Fine Arts and Crafts Show is making its return after a two-year hiatus. Just in time for holiday shopping, the event will feature 60 crafters and vendors as well as some delicious food. The event takes place on Saturday and Sunday at the Sauquoit...
SAUQUOIT, NY
WKTV

Whitesboro Cheer Team hosting Craft and Vendor Extravaganza Saturday

WHITESBORO, N.Y. -- The Whitesboro Cheerleading Team is hosting its annual Craft and Vendor Extravaganza on Saturday. There will be over 60 booths filled with different crafters, vendors and even some food trucks. Admission is $2 unless you bring a non-perishable food item to donate to Feed Our Vets, then...
WHITESBORO, NY
WKTV

New hobby store in Clinton officially open

CLINTON, N.Y. -- HobbyTown in Clinton had its grand opening Friday, a store perfect for hobby enthusiasts. The store is one of the biggest toy, game and hobby shop's in the Utica area, specializing in radio-controlled cars, boats, planes, educational toys, kites, paints and more. “We are thrilled to be...
CLINTON, NY
WKTV

Life just got sweeter with a new candy shop in Clinton

CLINTON, N.Y. -- A new candy shop specializing in chocolates and candies, just opened in Clinton on Friday. Dreamy's Candy offers a case filled with fine chocolates that you can order by the piece or the pound. They also offer special acrylic cubes of gummy candy, gourmet jelly beans among other confections.
CLINTON, NY
Lite 98.7

One Of The Biggest Hobby Shops In The Utica New York Area Is Now Open

The Utica area now as a new place for toy, game, and other hobbies. In Clinton, you can shop for all of your hobbies at the all new HobbyTown. HobbyTown specializes in radio-controlled cars, boats, planes, educational toys, kites, paints and a lot more things. One of the co-owners Kim Miller is no stranger to the area. She grew up just north of Clinton, and has returned home to make this dream become a reality.
UTICA, NY
WKTV

New Forest Cemetery holds open house

Utica, N.Y.--The New Forest cemetery held an open house today. People were able to meet the cemetery’s new board members, enjoy food and drinks and even participate in a scavenger hunt. The previous board abandoned the cemetery earlier this year after it fell into disrepair and became overgrown with grass and brush. The cemetery’s new board says they’ve put in a lot of work to get the cemetery looking good again, but there’s still a long way to go.
UTICA, NY
WIBX 950

CNY Creamery Makes Batch of Delicious Fresh Cheese For Final Time

It's the end of an era. The last batch of the most delicious cheese in Central New York has been made and shipped out. Once it's gone it's gone. The Grassy Cow Dairy in Remsen is closing the creamery and farm store. After 9 years of creating some of the most delicious cheese in Central New York, Angela and Leon Atwell decided to call it quits.
REMSEN, NY
WKTV

Rome Capitol Theatre showing holiday classic on Black Friday

ROME, N.Y. -- The Rome Capitol Theatre is hosting a special Black Friday movie event on Nov. 25 featuring the holiday classic, "National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation." The film will begin at 3 p.m. and it's free. The film is rated PG-13. The event is sponsored by the Rome Lions Club.
ROME, NY
waer.org

A week of beer deals puts CNY's craft brew industry on display

There's been a bump in customers this week at the Talking Cursive Brewery. The spot just across from the old Niagara Mohawk building in downtown Syracuse offers craft brews, food and themed nights, like Taco Tuesdays. The site has seen a boost in clientele over the last several days thanks...
SYRACUSE, NY
Syracuse.com

1 to 2 feet of lake effect snow to hit much of Central New York

Syracuse, N.Y. — One to 2 feet of lake effect snow is expected to blanket much of Central New York by Monday morning, according to the National Weather Service. A lake-effect snow warning has been issued for Oswego, Cayuga, and Oneida counties until Monday morning, the National Weather Service said. The warnings for Oswego and Oneida finish at 4 a.m. Monday but northern Cayuga County gets an earlier finish at 1 a.m., weather officials said.
CAYUGA COUNTY, NY

