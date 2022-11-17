Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WKTV
Christmas on Main returns
Utica, N.Y.-- Christmas on main returned to Utica today after not being held for two years because of the pandemic. The event was held inside union station Saturday and featured a petting zoo, cookies, hot chocolate and photos with Santa and Mrs. Claus. The event was free for everyone and a perfect way to get into the holiday spirit.
WKTV
'FEZtival of Trees' event at Sangertown Square until Nov. 27
UTICA, N.Y. – The Ziyara Shriners will host their annual FEZtival of Trees holiday event From Friday until Nov. 27. Those who attend will see Christmas Trees decorated with specially themed gifts from local businesses. The gifts will be displayed and raffled off to the public. Each winner gets to take home their own decorate tree with various gifts too.
After a two year absence, a family-friendly holiday tradition is making its return to Utica.
Christmas on Main Street returns this Saturday from noon to 5:00 p.m. at Utica's historic Union Station on Main Street. The event has been cancelled each of the last two years due to the pandemic, but Santa and his elves are preparing for the 34th annual event this weekend. What...
WKTV
Sauquoit Fine Arts and Crafts Show back on Saturday
SAUQUOIT, N.Y. -- The Sauquoit Valley Fine Arts and Crafts Show is making its return after a two-year hiatus. Just in time for holiday shopping, the event will feature 60 crafters and vendors as well as some delicious food. The event takes place on Saturday and Sunday at the Sauquoit...
WKTV
Whitesboro Cheer Team hosting Craft and Vendor Extravaganza Saturday
WHITESBORO, N.Y. -- The Whitesboro Cheerleading Team is hosting its annual Craft and Vendor Extravaganza on Saturday. There will be over 60 booths filled with different crafters, vendors and even some food trucks. Admission is $2 unless you bring a non-perishable food item to donate to Feed Our Vets, then...
WKTV
Annual Tree of Lights ceremony honoring loved ones and giving back to Rome health set for Dec. 4
ROME, N.Y. -- The annual Tree of Lights ceremony, honoring loved ones while giving back to Rome Health has been set for Dec. 4. The event will take place in the front circle of Rome Hospital. It will begin at 6:30 p.m. and at 7 P.M. the tree will be lit.
Fayetteville library accepts largest-ever donation
VILLAGE OF FAYETTEVILLE – To show appreciation for the place he frequented most in the last years of his life, local man Dan Kirkley made certain to leave behind an indelible mark. Upon his passing in 2021 after a long illness, it was discovered that Kirkley had chosen to...
WKTV
New hobby store in Clinton officially open
CLINTON, N.Y. -- HobbyTown in Clinton had its grand opening Friday, a store perfect for hobby enthusiasts. The store is one of the biggest toy, game and hobby shop's in the Utica area, specializing in radio-controlled cars, boats, planes, educational toys, kites, paints and more. “We are thrilled to be...
WKTV
Life just got sweeter with a new candy shop in Clinton
CLINTON, N.Y. -- A new candy shop specializing in chocolates and candies, just opened in Clinton on Friday. Dreamy's Candy offers a case filled with fine chocolates that you can order by the piece or the pound. They also offer special acrylic cubes of gummy candy, gourmet jelly beans among other confections.
One Of The Biggest Hobby Shops In The Utica New York Area Is Now Open
The Utica area now as a new place for toy, game, and other hobbies. In Clinton, you can shop for all of your hobbies at the all new HobbyTown. HobbyTown specializes in radio-controlled cars, boats, planes, educational toys, kites, paints and a lot more things. One of the co-owners Kim Miller is no stranger to the area. She grew up just north of Clinton, and has returned home to make this dream become a reality.
WKTV
Utica Food Pantry gives away 800 turkeys and will hold another giveaway Monday
UTICA, N.Y. – The Utica Food Pantry and Utica Fire Department handed out more than 600 turkeys and all the fixings during their annual Thanksgiving food giveaway Friday morning at the fire station on Bleecker Street. Hannaford donated pallets of turkeys and some of the store’s employees volunteered to...
wrvo.org
After dumping several feet across the North Country, heavy lake effect snow shifts south Sunday
After more than 5 feet of lake effect snow fell across parts of the North Country from Friday night to Saturday night, the lake effect snow is expected to shift south across parts of Oswego and Oneida counties during the day Sunday. According to the National Weather Service, Watertown picked...
Long Serving CNY Fire Chief is Gone, But Will Never Be Forgotten
A well deserved recognition to a first responder his community will never forget. The Oriskany Fire Department is saddened to announce the passing of one of their longest serving members. Chief Gary Kraeger was a proud leader of the fire department for 57 years. His presence alone in the fire...
WKTV
New Forest Cemetery holds open house
Utica, N.Y.--The New Forest cemetery held an open house today. People were able to meet the cemetery’s new board members, enjoy food and drinks and even participate in a scavenger hunt. The previous board abandoned the cemetery earlier this year after it fell into disrepair and became overgrown with grass and brush. The cemetery’s new board says they’ve put in a lot of work to get the cemetery looking good again, but there’s still a long way to go.
James Coleman: Well-known Syracuse florist, golfer, lover of cats, Oneida Lake enthusiast
James P. Coleman, 1928-2022: Syracuse-area florist, golfer, lover of cats, Oneida Lake enthusiast. Editor’s note: This is a weekly feature on syracuse.com to celebrate and examine interesting lives lived in Central New York. James “Jim” Coleman wore many hats during his life. If you purchase a product...
CNY Creamery Makes Batch of Delicious Fresh Cheese For Final Time
It's the end of an era. The last batch of the most delicious cheese in Central New York has been made and shipped out. Once it's gone it's gone. The Grassy Cow Dairy in Remsen is closing the creamery and farm store. After 9 years of creating some of the most delicious cheese in Central New York, Angela and Leon Atwell decided to call it quits.
WKTV
Rome Capitol Theatre showing holiday classic on Black Friday
ROME, N.Y. -- The Rome Capitol Theatre is hosting a special Black Friday movie event on Nov. 25 featuring the holiday classic, "National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation." The film will begin at 3 p.m. and it's free. The film is rated PG-13. The event is sponsored by the Rome Lions Club.
WKTV
'Stuff the Bus' launches online Amazon wish list to collect more toys for kids in need
NEW HARTFORD, N.Y. -- "Stuff the Bus" stops are scheduled around the area this holiday season to collected toys for kids in need. However, there is now an option for those who don't want to go out into the cold to donate though. You can now buy a gift off of an Amazon wish list. That gift will then be sent to a child in need.
waer.org
A week of beer deals puts CNY's craft brew industry on display
There's been a bump in customers this week at the Talking Cursive Brewery. The spot just across from the old Niagara Mohawk building in downtown Syracuse offers craft brews, food and themed nights, like Taco Tuesdays. The site has seen a boost in clientele over the last several days thanks...
1 to 2 feet of lake effect snow to hit much of Central New York
Syracuse, N.Y. — One to 2 feet of lake effect snow is expected to blanket much of Central New York by Monday morning, according to the National Weather Service. A lake-effect snow warning has been issued for Oswego, Cayuga, and Oneida counties until Monday morning, the National Weather Service said. The warnings for Oswego and Oneida finish at 4 a.m. Monday but northern Cayuga County gets an earlier finish at 1 a.m., weather officials said.
Comments / 0