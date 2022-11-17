Read full article on original website
Related
WSAZ
WSAZ Investigates | Bridge Hole Concerns
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A heavily traveled interstate bridge had to be shut down for emergency repairs Wednesday after a large hole was discovered by a crew chief. It happened on Interstate 79 South near the Interstate 77 split in the Charleston area. Crews had the area opened within...
WSAZ
Coonskin Park visitors concerned about proposed CRW expansion plan, officials clarify
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The deadline is approaching to submit feedback on West Virginia International Yeager Airport’s (CRW) expansion plan, to the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA). A community group in Kanawha County is working to save a portion of Coonskin Park that could be affected by the project if it is approved. Chad Cordell said Coonskin Park has been an essential part of his life in Charleston.
WSAZ
Huntington crushes Cougars
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - This time last week, the Jefferson Cougars traveled back to the eastern panhandle happy to have beaten Spring Valley. The bus back today was not as chipper as Huntington High beat them 51-7 in the WV Class AAA quarterfinals. Quarterback Gavin Lochow accounted for six touchdowns while Zah Zah Jackson both scored a touchdown and had an interception on defense.
Comments / 0