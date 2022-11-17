ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Deadline

Fifth Season Expands Its Non-Scripted Business With Hire Of Former Blumhouse Exec Mary Lisio

By Peter White
Deadline
Deadline
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4FFDib_0jEZZhOR00

Fifth Season , the company formerly known as Endeavor Content, is bulking up its non-scripted and documentary business.

It has hired former Blumhouse exec Mary Lisio in the newly created role of EVP, Non-Scripted, Development & Production. She will build out the company’s non-scripted slate across streaming, linear and theatrical distribution and will work closely with Kevin Iwashina, who heads up the company’s documentary investment and sales business.

Lisio, who left Blumhouse last year, oversaw series such as Netflix’s Worst Roommate Ever and doc Pray Away , CNN series The People v. The Klan , HBO Max’s What Happened, Brittany Murphy? and HBO’s The Anarchists . She also oversaw the development and sales of podcasts such as Revelations and The Oval Office Tapes.

Prior to joining Blumhouse, Lisio was at Ridley Scott’s Scott Free and RSA Films, where she worked on Clive Davis: The Soundtrack of Our Lives for Apple Music, History’s Gettysburg , Nat Geo’s Killing Jesus, Killing Kennedy and Killing Lincoln and she also worked at R.J. Cutler’s Actual Reality on The September Issue.

Fifth Season’s doc and non-scripted slate includes Apple’s food docuseries Omnivore , Ramin Bahrani’s 2nd Chance , Being Mary Tyler Moore and a feature doc on Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky from Sean Penn.

“Mary is an exceptional producer and a wonderful human. Her deep experience and great taste make her the perfect person to build our non-scripted and documentary development & production business,” said co-CEOs Graham Taylor and Chris Rice.

“I’m thrilled to join this extraordinary and visionary group of people at Fifth Season,” said Lisio. “We share a passion for creating purpose-driven non-scripted and documentary content with amazing talent on and off the screen. The culture of Fifth Season is just what I have been looking for – inclusive, collaborative and most of all, respectful. Thank you to Graham and Chris for this tremendous opportunity.”

More from Deadline
Best of Deadline

Comments / 0

Related
Deadline

‘The Walking Dead’ Finale Resurrects Dead Characters For Ads Produced By Ryan Reynolds‘ Maximum Effort And AMC Networks‘ Content Room, With Help From Kimmelot

Taking advantage of the expected mass tune-in for tonight’s finale of The Walking Dead, a handful of ads featuring characters who died during the show’s 11-season run has given fans reason to not look away during commercial breaks. The initiative resurrecting four characters for ads for Autodesk, Deloitte, DoorDash, MNTN and Ring (watch a compilation ABOVE) was co-ordinated by Ryan Reynolds’ Maximum Effort and AMC Networks’ Content Room. Kimmelot’s Dan Sanborn also had a hand in putting together the brand-straddling narratives. The characters making their return included Milton Mamet (played by Dallas Roberts), Andrea Harrison (Laurie Holden), Rodney (Joe Ando-Hirsh) and...
Deadline

Ryan Reynolds, Jason Blum And Blumhouse Honored At 36th American Cinematheque Awards

Even though we were right in the heart of Beverly Hills for last night’s American Cinematheque Awards tribute to Ryan Reynolds, you would be forgiven if you thought somehow you had been transported from the Beverly Hilton International Ballroom to Canada. Judging from these proceedings, Reynolds just may be the hottest import ever to come across the border. Numerous presenters and participants, notably Reynolds’ very pregnant wife Blake Lively (they have three daughters with another child on the way) made mention of the fact that the star of Deadpool, Free Guy, and other hits has never ventured far from where he...
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
Deadline

‘A Million Little Things’ Duo DJ Nash & Dana Honor Plot ‘Life, Changing’ Drama In The Works At NBC

EXCLUSIVE: NBC is developing a new family drama series from A Million Little Things creator DJ Nash and Dana Honor, who was an exec producer on the first four seasons. The pair have sold Life, Changing with a penalty to the network as their ABC series is coming to an end with its fifth season. Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group, is the studio. Related Story Family Comedy ‘The Hilsons’ In Works At CBS From ‘The Neighborhood’s Malik Sanon, Cedric The Entertainer, Kapital & TrillTV Related Story 'Bel-Air': Jabari Banks Is Playing By His Own Rules In Peacock Series Season 2 Teaser Related Story 'Hacks'...
Deadline

Stampede Ventures Ups Cara Fano, Grant Torre & Amelia Mysko In Operations, Creative And International

EXCLUSIVE: Stampede Ventures has promoted Cara Fano to Vice President of Content and Operations, Grant Torre to Vice President of Film Development and Production, and Amelia Mysko to Director of Development in International.  Both Fano and Torre have been with the global media company since its inception. Mysko, meanwhile, rapidly worked her way up at Stampede after joining the company as an intern. Related Story UTA Promotes 67 Across 27 Departments Related Story Stampede Ventures Adds Poppy Liu To Emma Roberts & Gabrielle Union Feature Comedy 'Space Cadet' Related Story Emma Roberts To Exec Produce & Star In Liz W. Garcia's Stampede Ventures Rom-Com 'Space Cadet'; Prime...
Deadline

Nikyatu Jusu Confirms Her Next Horror Film For Monkeypaw & Universal Is “Expansion” Of Black Vampire Short ‘Suicide By Sunlight’

Sundance prize-winning filmmaker Nikyatu Jusu has unveiled new details about her forthcoming feature for Jordan Peele’s Monkeypaw and Universal that we told you about first in January. While information on the horror film had been scarce, we now know that it will in some form adapt Jusu’s short film Suicide by Sunlight, which world premiered at the Sundance Film Festival in 2019. “My project with Monkeypaw is an expansion of a short film I made called Suicide by Sunlight,” the multi-hyphenate said today at Deadline’s Contenders Film: Los Angeles awards-season event, “about day-walking Black vampires who are protected from the...
Deadline

Elon Musk Reinstates Kathy Griffin On Twitter, Misspells Name; Comic Responds In Kind

Who could resist an invitation like this: Twitter owner Elon Musk says comic Kathy Griffin can return to Twitter — but he misspelled her name as “Kathie.” In a tweet today, Musk wrote, “Kathie Griffin, Jorden Peterson & Babylon Bee have been reinstated.” Lest Griffin feel targeted by the misspelling, right-wing author Peterson actually spells his name Jordan. Griffin, who was suspended for impersonating Musk in satirical posts, responded to the invitation on Instagram. “Dear Eilon,” Griffin responded on Instagram. “You f**ked up, fool. I’m going downstairs to my basement of heads. You’re up. Xxoo, The Beheader” As for Donald Trump’s suspended account, Musk...
Deadline

B. Smyth Dies: ‘Twerkoholic’ Hip-Hop/R&B Singer Was 28

Singer B. Smyth, whose single “Twerkoholic” had 13 million Spotify streams, died today of pulmonary fibrosis at age 28. His brother, Denzil, confirmed his passing in a video message posted to Smyth’s official Instagram page. “Today regretfully I have to announce that my brother has passed away this morning from respiratory failure after a long battle with pulmonary fibrosis,” Denzil wrote in the caption. Denzil said his brother “wanted him” to make the video to thank his fans for their love and support. “My brother was very excited to see a lot of you create challenges for his latest released single #Twerkoholic part 2 while he...
Deadline

Jennifer Lawrence Learns But Doesn’t Believe ‘Yellowstone’ Creator Taylor Sheridan Was One Of Her Early Acting Coaches

Long before Jennifer Lawrence became an Oscar winner, she was an aspiring actress beginning to lay the groundwork for a Hollywood career. At one point, Lawrence went to see an acting coach who ultimately returned her money because, he said, she already had it all and there really was nothing he could teach her. She didn’t recall who that teacher was until Deadline’s Mike Fleming Jr. told her Saturday during a panel for her Apple/A24 film Causeway at Deadline’s Contenders Film: Los Angeles event. Related Story Jennifer Lawrence, Brian Tyree Henry & ‘Causeway’ Filmmakers On Overcoming The Elements And The Pandemic During Production...
Deadline

Jason David Frank Dies: ‘Mighty Morphin Power Rangers’ Star Was 49

Jason David Frank, an actor and mixed martial arts star, has died at 49 years old. The cause of death has not been revealed, but reports indicated it was by suicide. Frank was born in Covina, Calif., and was originally the Green Ranger, Tommy Oliver, in the early 1990s. He then became the White Ranger. He portrayed the character in both television and film adaptations of the popular franchise. Fans mourned his passing on social media. “No way… This one hurts for real… Those who know me well know the love I have for Power Rangers, my favorite superheroes by far. Tommy Oliver...
Deadline

Quentin Tarantino On Harvey Weinstein: “I’d Never Heard The Stories That Later Came Out At All”

Quentin Tarantino made nine films with Harvey Weinstein. Looking back, he claims he didn’t get the entire picture of his wrongdoings. On tour promoting his new book, Cinema Speculation, Tarantino told HBO’s Chris Wallace that he heard stories, but not all of them. “I’d never heard the stories that later came out at all,” Tarantino told Wallace. “I heard the same stories that everybody had heard. What I wish I had done was talk to Harvey about it and say, ‘Harvey, you can’t do this.’ To tell you the truth, I chalked it up to a ‘Mad Men’-era version of...
Deadline

Kelly Rowland Asks AMAs Crowd To “Chill Out” After Boos & Amid Chris Brown’s Canceled Michael Jackson Tribute

Chris Brown won an award at the American Music Awards 2022 and audible boos were heard from the audience in attendance at the Microsoft Theatre. During the live broadcast of the AMAs 2022 on ABC, Kelly Rowland took the stage to announce the nominees for Favorite Make R&B Artist. The artists that were up for the trophy were Brent Faiyaz, Giveon, Lucky Daye, The Weeknd and Brown. After Rowland announced Brown as the winner, boos from the crowd were audible and the camera panned out to show the whole theatre. Rowland looked surprised at the audience’s reaction and as she was trying...
Deadline

Alec Baldwin ‘Rust’ Fatal Shooting Police Report Released: Details Chaos On Indie Western Set

(Updated with Alec Baldwin lawyer statement) More than two weeks after the final police report on the fatal shooting of Rust DP Halyna Hutchins by Alec Baldwin last October was handed over to the local DA, the document has been made public. Amidst a dense listing of events and inventory from local police, the FBI and others, the 551-page report (Read it here) reveals a set in chaos even before the shooting of Hutchins on Oct. 21, 2021. Ross Addiego, a dolly grip who was present when the tragic incident took place and heard armorer Hannah Gutierrez-Reed saying that the prop...
Deadline

Chris Hemsworth’s Alzheimer’s Revelation On Disney+‘s ’Limitless’ Prompts Hiatus For Actor: “It Really Triggered Something In Me”

After a career “sprint” of 10+ years, actor Chris Hemsworth is ready to slow down. The actor has announced in a new interview with Vanity Fair that he’ll be taking “some time off,” following the revelation while filming his Disney+ original series Limitless that he has a genetic predisposition to Alzheimer’s.  This discovery was just the most potent of a series of moments during production forcing the actor to face “the reality” of his own mortality. “It really triggered something in me to want to take some time off. And since we finished the show, I’ve been completing the things I...
Deadline

Donald Trump Snubs Elon Musk’s Invitation To Return To Twitter… For Now

Following Elon Musk’s decision to reinstate Donald Trump on Twitter – after putting the decision to a controversial vote on the  platform – it seems the former president isn’t interested. “I don’t see any reason for it,” Trump said via video when pressed on the subject by a panel at the Republican Jewish Coalition’s annual leadership meeting, as reported by Reuters. Instead, Trump said, he would stay with his new platform Truth Social, developed by his Trump Media & Technology Group – where, of course, his posts and engagement draw money for him, rather than Musk. He said Truth Social was doing has better...
Deadline

Nicki Aycox Dies: ‘Supernatural’ Actor Was 47

Nicki Aycox, an actor known for her recurring role on Supernatural, has died. She was 47. The confirmation of Aycox’s death was made by her sister-in-law Susan Raab Ceklosky in a Facebook post. “My beautiful, smart, fierce, incredibly talented, and loving sister-in-law, Nicki Aycox Raab, passed away yesterday with my brother, Matt Raab, by her side. Nicki and Matt had a wonderful life together in California. She was definitely a fighter and everyone who knew her loved her,” she shared. Aycox appeared on Supernatural between 2006 and 2008 in the role of Meg Masters and shared scenes with Jensen Ackles and Jared Padalecki. Supernatural...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Deadline

PoC Studios, Atomatik Content Form Joint Venture To Co-Manage Talent And Develop, Produce & Distribute Action Slate; Strike Deal With Professional Fighters League’s Ray Sefo

EXCLUSIVE: Labid Aziz’s People of Culture Studios has entered into a joint venture with Adel Nur’s management and production company Atomik Content to co-manage talent and develop, produce and distribute features, TV series and hybrid projects with a focus on elevated action films. The first talent signed through the JV is Professional Fighters League Founder & President Ray Sefo, who will work with other MMA fighters and Hollywood talent to create and develop ensemble and elevated action-thrillers in the sub-$15M budget range.  Sefo is a semi-retired New Zealand kickboxer, boxer, mixed martial artist, fight promoter and actor who founded the mixed martial...
NEVADA STATE
Deadline

‘Walking Dead’ Series Finale: EPs Angela Kang & Scott M. Gimple Talk Return Of (Spoiler), “Intense” Conclusion & Those Spinoffs

SPOILER ALERT: This article contains details of tonight’s The Walking Dead series finale, & more. “I wanna talk about the future,” says Maggie Rhee (Lauren Cohan) to Daryl Dixon (Norman Reedus) and Carol Peletier (Melissa McBride) right near the end of The Walking Dead series finale tonight. It is a line in the Angela Kang, Corey Reed and Jim Barnes penned “Rest in Peace” episode that launches the bloody and fiery conclusion of AMC’s long-running zombie apocalypse series based on Robert Kirkman’s comic from prose to verse in many ways as spinoffs galore loom. Coming off a penultimate cliffhanger that saw Judith...
Deadline

Al Roker Hospitalized For Blood Clots And “On The Way To Recovery”

Today show meteorologist and anchor Al Roker remains hospitalized today after being admitted last week for blood clots in his leg and lungs. The 68-year-old Roker, who has been absent this week from the NBC morning show, revealed his condition on Instagram today, noting that he is “on the way to recovery.” “So many of you have been thoughtfully asking where I’ve been,” Roker writes. “Last week I was admitted to the hospital with a blood clot in my leg which sent some clots into my lungs. After some medical whack-a-mole, I am so fortunate to be getting terrific medical care...
Deadline

Contenders Film: Los Angeles Kicks Off Today Live: 29 Awards-Season Movies From 14 Studios

Deadline is offering up a record number of titles in the lineup for Contenders Film: Los Angeles, which kicks off this morning live and in-person at the DGA Theater on Sunset Boulevard. The casts and creators from 29 films hailing from 14 studios and streamers will take the stage today to discuss their buzzy awards-season projects in front of a crowd of key Academy and guild voters, as the film kudos season zooms into the fast lane. Click here to sign up for and watch the livestream. If you can’t attend today’s event, you can follow along via livestream, on Deadline.com, and on...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Deadline

‘Avalon’ Not Going Forward At ABC; David E. Kelley’s Neve Campbell-Led Drama Being Shopped Elsewhere

ABC has passed on David E. Kelley’s crime drama series Avalon, starring Neve Campbell, after it was handed a straight-to-series order in February. The Disney-owned network is not moving forward with the project, which is based on a Michael Connelly short story, after it saw the pilot episode. While unusual for a straight-to-series order, ABC does have an option not to take such shows forward after receiving the first cut, and obviously Disney is a part owner in A+E Studios, which was producing with 20th Television. The move echoes ABC’s pass on the Alec Baldwin/Kelsey Grammer-fronted multi-cam comedy last year. Deadline understands that A+E...
Deadline

Deadline

141K+
Followers
39K+
Post
65M+
Views
ABOUT

Hollywood Entertainment Breaking News

 https://deadline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy