Police searching for possibly armed suspect in Manassas bank robbery
Police in Prince William County are asking for the public's help in their search for a possibly armed suspect who robbed a bank in Manassas Saturday morning.
WHSV
Officials respond to overnight house fire in Harrisonburg
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Harrisonburg Fire Department said one family is displaced after a house fire on Friday night. In a press release, HFD said they responded to a call around 9:30 p.m. on the 1400 block of Springside Drive, and upon arrival, they saw heavy smoke and flames toward the back of the house.
Police searching for juvenile missing for two weeks
CHAMBERSBURG, Pa. — Chambersburg Police are searching for a runaway juvenile last seen approximately two weeks ago. Alvaro Lopez-Lopez fled from his residence, according to police. A Chambersburg resident reported him missing on Nov. 18. Anyone with information on Lopez-Lopez's whereabouts is asked to submit a tip to crimewatch...
Double Hotel Homicide Under Investigation In Hagerstown: Police
Authorities say that a double homicide in a Maryland hotel - possibly a mother and young daughter, according to a report - is under investigation after two bodies were found on Wednesday afternoon. In Washington County, embers of the Hagerstown Police Department responded to the APM Inn and Suites on...
mocoshow.com
Collision Injures Six (4 Adults, 2 Children); Shuts Down Brink Rd in Germantown on Friday Night
Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Services (MCFRS) were called to the scene of a collision on Brink Rd and Leaman Ln. in North Germantown a little before 9pm on Friday night, according to MCFRS public information officer Pete Piringer. According to Piringer, one person was trapped inside the car upon...
theriver953.com
BRNGTF make another major drug arrest in Culpeper
The Blue Ridge Narcotics and Gang Task Force (BRNGTTF) and Virginia State Police confirm by email the conclusion of an investigation with an arrest. On Nov. 16 60 year old Jesse O. Williams and 31 year old Jamie L. Cottoms both of Culpeper were taken into custody. The pair were...
Chambersburg police: Warrant issued for assault suspect
Chambersburg police has issued a warrant for Allan David Dominguez, 18, Chambersburg, in connection with an attack that seriously injured a man earlier this month. The brutal assault the evening of Nov. 7 in downtown Chambersburg has already resulted in the arrest of two juveniles, according to a Chambersburg Police Department news release. Police identified Dominguez as one of three others involved. They have not provided information about the other two, or released their identities.
sheriff.loudoun.gov
LCSO to Conduct DUI Sobriety Checkpoint
Loudoun County, VA (November 18, 2022) – The Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office will conduct a sobriety checkpoint this evening, Friday, November 18, 2022. The sobriety checkpoint will begin shortly after 9:00 p.m. “Our goal is to ensure the roads are safe for all motorists,” said Loudoun County Sheriff...
wfmd.com
Police Investigating Double Murder In Hagerstown
Homicide was targeted and deliberate, police say. Hagerstown, Md. (BW)- Two people were found dead inside a Hagerstown hotel room on Wednesday, Nov. 16. Police were dispatched to the APM Inn and Suites around 4:20 p.m. Wednesday evening. Criminal investigators and the Westrern Maryland Regional Crime Lab were sent to...
State Police are investigating a suspected phony card game scam at Franklin County truck stop
GREENCASTLE, Pa. — Pennsylvania State Police are investigating a suspected theft at a truck stop in Franklin County. It occurred earlier this month at a TA Travel Center on John Wayne Drive in Antrim Township, near Greencastle, investigators said. The pictured suspects are accused of stealing $2,100 from a...
Inside Nova
Two Culpeper men arrested in narcotics investigation
The Blue Ridge Narcotics and Gang Task Force has concluded a lengthy investigation with the arrest of two Culpeper men. On Nov. 16, Jesse O. Williams, 60, and Jamie L. Cottoms, 31, were arrested by the Blue Ridge Narcotics and Gang Task Force without incident along the 1300 block of Orange Road in the Town of Culpeper, according to Virginia State Police.
Police: Death by suicide led to explosion, building collapse in Gaithersburg
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Police said a man whose body was pulled from the rubble of a collapsed condo building died by suicide. Montgomery County Police Chief Marcus Jones said at a news conference Friday afternoon that the medical examiner’s office in Baltimore identified the man as Juan Pablo Marshall Quidon, 36. […]
Fourth teen arrested in connection to deadly shooting
GAITHERSBURG, Md. — Police have arrested a fourth teenager in connection to the death of a 20-year-old man. Taon Lamont Cline, 20, was shot to death on April 22, in the 19500 block of Gunners Branch Road in Germantown, according to the Montgomery County Police Department (MCPD). Police arrested...
Two people killed in shooting in Prince William, suspect arrested at Dulles Airport
Two people and a dog are dead after a shooting in the Dumfries area of Prince William County, after which the suspect was found and arrested at Washington-Dulles International Airport, police say.
mocoshow.com
One Person Arrested and Charged for Armed Carjacking and Armed Robbery of Popeyes; Detectives Attempt to Identify Second Suspect
Per MCPD: Detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police – Major Crimes Division have arrested and charged 30-year-old Keyren Chester Ross, of Washington D.C., with an armed carjacking and armed robbery that occurred on Thursday, November 10, 2022. Detectives are attempting to identify and locate a second suspect.
Residents asked to shelter in place after Lorton stabbing
LORTON, Va. (DC News Now) — Police were working to contact a man and take him into custody on Wednesday evening after they believe he stabbed a woman in Lorton. Police said they were first called to the 9600 block of Hagel Circle. The woman was taken to the hospital with injuries, but they expected […]
NBC Washington
Condo Owner's Suicide Caused Gaithersburg Building Explosion: Police
An explosion that ripped through two condo buildings in Gaithersburg, Maryland, and left at least 10 people injured was the act of a man who died by suicide, Montgomery County police said Friday. A medical examiner identified a body search crews found in the rubble on Thursday as Juan Pablo...
Man, woman die after shooting in basement in Prince William County; dog also dies
Police said a man who had a prior relationship with a woman shot her and a man, as well as a dog, in a home in Prince William County. All three died.
Police: Mother and 4-year-old daughter found dead in Hagerstown hotel
HAGERSTOWN, Md. — Police are trying to determine what happened after a mother and her young daughter were found dead in a Hagerstown hotel room Wednesday afternoon. Officers with the Hagerstown Police Department responded to APM Hotel and Suites at 431 Dual Highway around 4:20 p.m. Wednesday. At the scene, officers found two people suffering from apparent gunshot wounds in a hotel room. The a woman and girl were pronounced dead at the scene.
NBC Washington
Suspect in 2011 Disappearance of Pregnant Virginia Woman Pleads Guilty to Murder
The boyfriend of a pregnant Virginia mother who disappeared almost 12 years ago pleaded guilty to second-degree murder, according to the Loudoun County commonwealth's attorney. Bethany Anne Decker has been missing since January 2011. She was 21 years old at the time she disappeared. The last person known to have...
