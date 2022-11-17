ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stephens City, VA

WHSV

Officials respond to overnight house fire in Harrisonburg

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Harrisonburg Fire Department said one family is displaced after a house fire on Friday night. In a press release, HFD said they responded to a call around 9:30 p.m. on the 1400 block of Springside Drive, and upon arrival, they saw heavy smoke and flames toward the back of the house.
HARRISONBURG, VA
FOX 43

Police searching for juvenile missing for two weeks

CHAMBERSBURG, Pa. — Chambersburg Police are searching for a runaway juvenile last seen approximately two weeks ago. Alvaro Lopez-Lopez fled from his residence, according to police. A Chambersburg resident reported him missing on Nov. 18. Anyone with information on Lopez-Lopez's whereabouts is asked to submit a tip to crimewatch...
CHAMBERSBURG, PA
theriver953.com

BRNGTF make another major drug arrest in Culpeper

The Blue Ridge Narcotics and Gang Task Force (BRNGTTF) and Virginia State Police confirm by email the conclusion of an investigation with an arrest. On Nov. 16 60 year old Jesse O. Williams and 31 year old Jamie L. Cottoms both of Culpeper were taken into custody. The pair were...
CULPEPER, VA
Franklin County Free Press

Chambersburg police: Warrant issued for assault suspect

Chambersburg police has issued a warrant for Allan David Dominguez, 18, Chambersburg, in connection with an attack that seriously injured a man earlier this month. The brutal assault the evening of Nov. 7 in downtown Chambersburg has already resulted in the arrest of two juveniles, according to a Chambersburg Police Department news release. Police identified Dominguez as one of three others involved. They have not provided information about the other two, or released their identities.
CHAMBERSBURG, PA
sheriff.loudoun.gov

LCSO to Conduct DUI Sobriety Checkpoint

Loudoun County, VA (November 18, 2022) – The Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office will conduct a sobriety checkpoint this evening, Friday, November 18, 2022. The sobriety checkpoint will begin shortly after 9:00 p.m. “Our goal is to ensure the roads are safe for all motorists,” said Loudoun County Sheriff...
wfmd.com

Police Investigating Double Murder In Hagerstown

Homicide was targeted and deliberate, police say. Hagerstown, Md. (BW)- Two people were found dead inside a Hagerstown hotel room on Wednesday, Nov. 16. Police were dispatched to the APM Inn and Suites around 4:20 p.m. Wednesday evening. Criminal investigators and the Westrern Maryland Regional Crime Lab were sent to...
HAGERSTOWN, MD
Inside Nova

Two Culpeper men arrested in narcotics investigation

The Blue Ridge Narcotics and Gang Task Force has concluded a lengthy investigation with the arrest of two Culpeper men. On Nov. 16, Jesse O. Williams, 60, and Jamie L. Cottoms, 31, were arrested by the Blue Ridge Narcotics and Gang Task Force without incident along the 1300 block of Orange Road in the Town of Culpeper, according to Virginia State Police.
CULPEPER, VA
WUSA9

Fourth teen arrested in connection to deadly shooting

GAITHERSBURG, Md. — Police have arrested a fourth teenager in connection to the death of a 20-year-old man. Taon Lamont Cline, 20, was shot to death on April 22, in the 19500 block of Gunners Branch Road in Germantown, according to the Montgomery County Police Department (MCPD). Police arrested...
GERMANTOWN, MD
mocoshow.com

One Person Arrested and Charged for Armed Carjacking and Armed Robbery of Popeyes; Detectives Attempt to Identify Second Suspect

Per MCPD: Detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police – Major Crimes Division have arrested and charged 30-year-old Keyren Chester Ross, of Washington D.C., with an armed carjacking and armed robbery that occurred on Thursday, November 10, 2022. Detectives are attempting to identify and locate a second suspect.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
DC News Now

Residents asked to shelter in place after Lorton stabbing

LORTON, Va. (DC News Now) — Police were working to contact a man and take him into custody on Wednesday evening after they believe he stabbed a woman in Lorton. Police said they were first called to the 9600 block of Hagel Circle. The woman was taken to the hospital with injuries, but they expected […]
LORTON, VA
WUSA9

Police: Mother and 4-year-old daughter found dead in Hagerstown hotel

HAGERSTOWN, Md. — Police are trying to determine what happened after a mother and her young daughter were found dead in a Hagerstown hotel room Wednesday afternoon. Officers with the Hagerstown Police Department responded to APM Hotel and Suites at 431 Dual Highway around 4:20 p.m. Wednesday. At the scene, officers found two people suffering from apparent gunshot wounds in a hotel room. The a woman and girl were pronounced dead at the scene.
HAGERSTOWN, MD

