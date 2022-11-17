ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Avatar: The Way Of Water’ Most Want-To-See Pic For Gen Z This Holiday; Moviegoing A Top Three Activity For Demo – Fandango Study

By Anthony D'Alessandro
 3 days ago
The 18-24 demographic has been a cornerstone to the domestic box office as it resurges from the pandemic, and that Gen Z crowd plans to go this holiday season, according to a recent Fandango survey of 1,000 participants.

Of those polled, 96% identified moviegoing as a favorite way to spend time outside of their home, while 94% added they were happy with their cinema visits over the past year.  Nearly half of the Gen Z adults surveyed enjoyed at least four or more films on the big screen this year, with 78% claiming they’re seeing more movies in theaters than they did before the pandemic, showing an uptick in consumer satisfaction.

Other key takeaways from Fandango’s study include:

  • 94% of Gen Z adults say moviegoing is a top-three recreational activity, ranking above friend/family visits and outdoor activity, and only topped by streaming TV shows and social media screen time.
  • 94% make their moviegoing decisions based off an interesting trailer.
  • 91% are more likely to go to the theater for a film that demands to be seen on a big screen, with big sound and a receptive audience.
  • 90% appreciate the convenience of reserving their seats online.
  • 87% contend there is no way the moviegoing experience can be recreated at home.
  • More than two thirds are looking forward to seeing more films this season in premium large formats like IMAX and Dolby Cinema and in 3D.

The study also learned that Gen Z adult moviegoers are also more likely to go to the movies with a group of friends or family than before the pandemic. More than half (55%) said they went to the movies with three or more people in 2022, compared to only 48% back in 2019. They’re also more likely to go in the evening than in prior years: 70% now go between 5pm and 10 pm vs. only 57% back in 2019.

In addition, 55% of Gen Z moviegoers buy their tickets online versus 43% of general moviegoers. A majority of those Gen Z questioned rsvp their seats on their phones.

The top five wide release movies the demographic plans to see before the end of the year are 20th Century Studios’ Avatar : The Way of Water (Dec. 16), Disney Animation’s Strange World (Nov. 23), Paramount’s Babylon (Dec. 23), Universal/Blumhouse’s Violent Night (Dec. 2) and Dreamworks Animation’s Puss in Boots: The Last Wish (Dec. 21).

“Our study reveals that Gen Z adult moviegoers are planning to see multiple films at the theater this holiday season, motivated by new releases that demand to be seen on the big screen,” says Fandango VP Domestic Ticketing Melissa Heller. “Kicking off the holiday season early, Gen Z fans contributed to one of our best opening weekend presales this year with Black Panther: Wakanda Forever .”

