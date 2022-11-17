ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

No. 21 Dayton bounces back, tops RMU

DAYTON — DaRon Holmes II scored 18 points and No. 21 Dayton shook off a loss at unranked UNLV with a 60-51 victory over cold-shooting Robert Morris on Saturday. Mustapha Amzil came off the bench to add 12 points for the Flyers (3-1), who shot 42.1% from the field, compared with 34.5% for the Colonials.
DAYTON, OH

