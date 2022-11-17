Read full article on original website
Related
Kearney Hub
Harvard museum to return hundreds of Native hair cuttings, including those taken from Nebraska
Harvard University’s Peabody Museum intends to return to tribal officials and communities hundreds of Native American hair clippings that have been in the museum’s collections for decades. The hair clippings were taken from about 700 Native American children who attended federally funded boarding schools that spread across the...
Kearney Hub
No. 21 Dayton bounces back, tops RMU
DAYTON — DaRon Holmes II scored 18 points and No. 21 Dayton shook off a loss at unranked UNLV with a 60-51 victory over cold-shooting Robert Morris on Saturday. Mustapha Amzil came off the bench to add 12 points for the Flyers (3-1), who shot 42.1% from the field, compared with 34.5% for the Colonials.
Comments / 0