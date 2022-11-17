Read full article on original website
News from the Grundy County Board of Education
Grundy County School Board members Phyllis Lusk, Nelda Stiefel, Catrina Magouirk, Linda Broom, Margaret Thomas, Chairman Rick Rust, board secretary Anna Meeks and Director of Schools Dr. Clint Durley attended the Leadership Conference & Annual Convention hosted by the Tennessee School Boards Association at the Opryland Convention Center in Nashville, Nov. 10 – 13.
Sewer concerns with Crossings development eased with new plan
Spring Hill planners raised concerns about sewer capacity and historical land in regards to the proposed development at The Crossings before favorably recommending the project to the Board of Mayor and Aldermen during its most recent meeting. Greg Gamble of Gamble Design addressed the concerns, along with Spring Hill Assistant...
Hamilton County School Board addresses Budgetel closure that affects 71 kids
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — After the extended stay motel "The Budgetel" was closed down by the Hamilton County District Attorney's Office, many people including some Hamilton County students are looking for new homes. The Hamilton County School Board met Thursday and, while it was not on the agenda, it was...
New Director of Schools will be needed in Franklin County as Bean is set to Retire
Stanley Bean will be pursuing retirement after serving five years as Franklin County’s director of schools. Bean’s current contract expires on June 30, 2023. Bean, 68, told the board on Monday he would not seek a new contract. One of Southern Tennessee's most experienced and recognized news broadcasters...
Wilson County high school teacher steps up to become full-time bus driver
Everyone knows that one teacher who goes above and beyond, but one Watertown High School educator stands out because she is a true triple threat.
Ravenwood High Principal named NASSP 2022 Tennessee Principal of the Year
Ravenwood High Principal Dr. Pam Vaden has been named by the National Association of Secondary School Principals (NASSP) as the 2022 Tennessee Principal of the Year. According to Williamson County Schools' InFocus newsletter, Vaden was selected by the NASSP's Tennessee chapter for "providing students with high-quality learning opportunities and demonstrating exemplary contributions to the profession."
Warren County Schools on alert after string of threats
Warren County Schools on alert after string of threats. Warren County Schools on alert after string of threats. Ruling on case ends mandatory life sentence for kids. Ruling on case ends mandatory life sentence for kids. Man accused of throwing nails on road arrested. Man accused of throwing nails on...
Spring Hill Police seeking public's help in Nov. 6 hit and run
The Spring Hill Police Department is seeking the public's help in identifying the driver involved in a hit-and-run incident that damaged a fence on Nov. 6. According to an SHPD news release, at approximately 2:22 p.m., a silver BMW drove through a wooden fence in the area of Candlelite Drive and Port Royal Road before fleeing the scene.
Cannon County corrections officer charged with Aggravated Assult
According to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) an investigation by special agents has resulted in the arrest of a Cannon County corrections officer accused of assaulting an ex-girlfriend. On November 18th, at the request of 16th Judicial District Attorney General Jennings Jones, TBI Special Agents began investigating allegations of...
Smoke alarms save family of four from house fire in Williamson County
A Williamson County family has smoke alarms to thank after the devices alerted them to a fire that sparked inside their home early Sunday morning.
A review of Rutherford County’s midterm election results
With run-off elections happening in other states due to near ties or not meeting the threshold of votes, the Tennessee General Assembly saw mostly definitive election results soon after polls closed. Rutherford County’s state senate and house seats held Republican despite strong efforts from Democrats and aided by a new...
First 4 MTSU students reach med school at Meharry as Dec. 1 application deadline looms for next freshman class
As a Dec. 1 application deadline looms for the next group of budding medical school students, the first four MTSU undergraduates have successfully advanced in the special partnership with Meharry Medical College School of Medicine in Nashville, Tennessee. “We have made it to medical school,” an exuberant Maria Hite of...
Clarksville and Murfreesboro named worst cities to live without a car
Clarksville was number two on that list, and Murfreesboro came in seven.
White supremacist group holds annual meeting at Middle Tenn. State Park
(Mike Osborne) — A self-described white advocacy group began its annual three-day meeting Friday at Middle Tennessee’s Montgomery Bell State Park. American Rennaisance has been holding its yearly conference of white supremacists at the park since 2012. Park officials say free speech rights prevent them from rejecting the group’s gathering at the state-owned facility.
Murfreesboro, November 19 High School 🏈 Game Notice
This Town in Tennessee Has Been Ranked as One of the Best Christmas Towns in the United States
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're looking to go on a trip to get into the Christmas spirit, this Tennessee town should be put on your list immediately.
New OAKLAND COURT Residents Are Counting Their Blessings!
(MURFREESBORO) Past improvements in developing low-income communities have had a strong success record in the Heart of Tennessee. Earlier Mayor Shane McFarland said, “The secret ingredient is instilling pride in their community by residents.”. It seems like it was just the other day that neighborhood workshops dealing with the...
April Haggard Promoted to Patrol Sergeant by Sheriff’s Department
Patrol Cpl. April Haggard was promoted to patrol sergeant by Sheriff Mike Fitzhugh. Haggard joined the Sheriff’s Office as a detention deputy in 2013. She was promoted to the Patrol Division in 2015. She became a patrol corporal in 2021. Haggard is assigned to the midnight shift. Photo: Sheriff...
Justice advocate, ‘One Tree Hill’ actress pushes for DNA testing in 1998 Cookeville murder case
Greg Lance was convicted of a 1998 double murder and arson in Cookeville. His case is in the spotlight through the efforts of an actress turned justice advocate.
Bedford County caregiver charged with elderly abuse, neglect
Complaints against a worker at a Bedford County assisted living facility have now landed a caregiver behind bars.
