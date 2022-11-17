ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Grundy County Herald

News from the Grundy County Board of Education

Grundy County School Board members Phyllis Lusk, Nelda Stiefel, Catrina Magouirk, Linda Broom, Margaret Thomas, Chairman Rick Rust, board secretary Anna Meeks and Director of Schools Dr. Clint Durley attended the Leadership Conference & Annual Convention hosted by the Tennessee School Boards Association at the Opryland Convention Center in Nashville, Nov. 10 – 13.
GRUNDY COUNTY, TN
mainstreetmaury.com

Sewer concerns with Crossings development eased with new plan

Spring Hill planners raised concerns about sewer capacity and historical land in regards to the proposed development at The Crossings before favorably recommending the project to the Board of Mayor and Aldermen during its most recent meeting. Greg Gamble of Gamble Design addressed the concerns, along with Spring Hill Assistant...
SPRING HILL, TN
williamsonhomepage.com

Ravenwood High Principal named NASSP 2022 Tennessee Principal of the Year

Ravenwood High Principal Dr. Pam Vaden has been named by the National Association of Secondary School Principals (NASSP) as the 2022 Tennessee Principal of the Year. According to Williamson County Schools' InFocus newsletter, Vaden was selected by the NASSP's Tennessee chapter for "providing students with high-quality learning opportunities and demonstrating exemplary contributions to the profession."
TENNESSEE STATE
WKRN

Warren County Schools on alert after string of threats

Warren County Schools on alert after string of threats. Warren County Schools on alert after string of threats. Ruling on case ends mandatory life sentence for kids. Ruling on case ends mandatory life sentence for kids. Man accused of throwing nails on road arrested. Man accused of throwing nails on...
WARREN COUNTY, TN
williamsonhomepage.com

Spring Hill Police seeking public's help in Nov. 6 hit and run

The Spring Hill Police Department is seeking the public's help in identifying the driver involved in a hit-and-run incident that damaged a fence on Nov. 6. According to an SHPD news release, at approximately 2:22 p.m., a silver BMW drove through a wooden fence in the area of Candlelite Drive and Port Royal Road before fleeing the scene.
SPRING HILL, TN
thunder1320.com

Cannon County corrections officer charged with Aggravated Assult

According to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) an investigation by special agents has resulted in the arrest of a Cannon County corrections officer accused of assaulting an ex-girlfriend. On November 18th, at the request of 16th Judicial District Attorney General Jennings Jones, TBI Special Agents began investigating allegations of...
CANNON COUNTY, TN
Sidelines

A review of Rutherford County’s midterm election results

With run-off elections happening in other states due to near ties or not meeting the threshold of votes, the Tennessee General Assembly saw mostly definitive election results soon after polls closed. Rutherford County’s state senate and house seats held Republican despite strong efforts from Democrats and aided by a new...
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, TN
wmot.org

White supremacist group holds annual meeting at Middle Tenn. State Park

(Mike Osborne) — A self-described white advocacy group began its annual three-day meeting Friday at Middle Tennessee’s Montgomery Bell State Park. American Rennaisance has been holding its yearly conference of white supremacists at the park since 2012. Park officials say free speech rights prevent them from rejecting the group’s gathering at the state-owned facility.
High School Football PRO

Murfreesboro, November 19 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The Blackman High School football team will have a game with Oakland High School on November 18, 2022, 16:30:00.
MURFREESBORO, TN
wgnsradio.com

New OAKLAND COURT Residents Are Counting Their Blessings!

(MURFREESBORO) Past improvements in developing low-income communities have had a strong success record in the Heart of Tennessee. Earlier Mayor Shane McFarland said, “The secret ingredient is instilling pride in their community by residents.”. It seems like it was just the other day that neighborhood workshops dealing with the...
MURFREESBORO, TN

