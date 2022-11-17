Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
selmasun.com
Michael Johnson Foundation hosts annual veterans breakfast
The Michael David Johnson Foundation hosted its annual Veterans Recognition Breakfast last Nov. 10 at Arts Revive. It was well attended and enjoyed by all. Veterans were honored and treated with a full-course breakfast that included shrimp and grits, eggs, bacon, biscuits, fruit, coffee, juice, and water. Highlights of the event were drawing for gifts and certificates from different businesses in the community, and special recognition of Sheriff Michael Granthum and Michael Johnson's dad, Sam Johnson. Superintendent of Dallas County Schools, Col. Anthony Sampson, was the guest speaker. The Department of Veterans Affairs, Cahaba Mental Health, and Alabama Legal Services were vendors. Thanks to all of the Selma businesses who contributed or donated and to Dr. Constance Hendricks and her sorority for participating.
selmasun.com
Selma Housing Authority to hold Thanksgiving food drive
Selma Housing Authority (SHA) will hold a Thanksgiving food drive on Nov. 21 at 11 a.m. SHA will give away 100 turkeys. One turkey will be given to each vehicle. The food drive will be held at SHA's location 444 Washington Street in Selma.
selmasun.com
California tattoo artist raising money for Selma LGBTQ nonprofit
An Oakland, Calif., tattoo artist is raising money for the Selma-based LGBTQ nonprofit Knights and Orchids Society. In a story in the Bay Area Reporter, nonbinary tattoo artist Cedre Csillagi talks about his fundraising effort he started six months ago amid a flurry of anti-transgender legislation being passed across the country to somehow benefit LGBTQ people in Southern states where the bulk of the transphobic bills were being adopted.
selmasun.com
Selma officer wants to bring candy factory back to life as venue for kids and cops
A Selma police officer is bringing the old candy factory back to life as an event and recreation center for young people. . “I started working in law enforcement in 2018,” Lewis Atkins said. “I was working in the Dallas County Jail. I noticed it was teenagers I was processing, kids from 16 to 19 years old.”
WSFA
2 indicted in 2018 Montgomery County murder
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Two men have been indicted in a Montgomery County murder investigation. Howard James Smith Jr. and Cashawon Deon Smith are both charged with murder in the shooting death of 37-year-old LaBrandon Tatum. Tatum’s body was found in September 2018 at the site of what used to...
Shelby Reporter
Desaree Jackson selected as finalist for state Middle School Principal of the Year
CALERA – Desaree Jackson, principal of Calera Middle School, has been selected as a finalist for the Alabama Middle School Principal of the Year award. Jackson was selected as the District V Middle School Principal of the Year last month, according to an official release by Shelby County Schools. She is the third middle school principal from Shelby County to be named District V winner and as a finalist for the state award.
WSFA
Medical Advocacy & Outreach faces bankruptcy, turns assets over to fellow nonprofit
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Medical Advocacy and Outreach (MAO) is facing severe financial hardship, forcing them to turn over their assets to another non-profit healthcare company. Formerly known as Montgomery AIDS Outreach, MAO has a long history of providing quality health and wellness services to those living with HIV, AIDS,...
alabamanews.net
Three People Killed in Montgomery County Crash
Alabama State Troopers say three people were killed in a head-on crash in Montgomery County. State troopers say 75-year-old George Turner of DeFuniak Springs, Florida, was driving a car that hit an SUV on U.S. Highway 331, about 15 miles south of Montgomery. The wreck happened at about 12:35PM Tuesday, but information is just now being released.
alabamanews.net
Seven Juveniles Charged in a String of Fires in Selma
Several juveniles in Selma find themselves facing felony charges. They’re suspects in a recent rash of fires in the city. District Attorney Michael Jackson says a total of seven juveniles are accused of setting three separate fires. The first fire happened at the Selma Wal-Mart. Authorities say four juveniles...
Woman killed in Saturday crash near Troy
A woman is dead after a Montgomery County crash Saturday night. Jennifer N. Menefee was driving a 2015 Nissan Murano at approximately 10:03 p.m. Saturday when her car left the roadway, hit a guardrail, and overturned. The car then struck a tree, according to Alabama Law Enforcement Agency Sergeant Jeremy J. Burkett.
alabamanews.net
Five Employees Sue Hyundai Motor Manufacturing Alabama Alleging Discrimination
Five employees of Montgomery’s Hyundai assembly plant have filed a lawsuit alleging racial discrimination and retaliation. Frederick Coleman, Edward Daniels, Jason Ingram, Stacy Trimble and Jimmy Williams, all Black males, are represented by attorneys Artur Davis and Ivey Best. Their lawsuit says that despite making up 85% of the...
Head-on collision in Montgomery claims 3 lives
ALABAMA (WRBL) — A two-car crash near Montgomery, Alabama, left three people dead, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA). The wreck happened at around 12:35 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 15 near miler marker 82 on U.S. 331. George G. Turner, 75, Zoya A. Turner, 64, and Vladislav Y. Shemonaev, 36 — all of […]
selmasun.com
Several killed, injured in unrelated Montgomery County accidents
Several are dead and others are injured after two unrelated vehicle accidents that took place in Montgomery County. According to an AL.com report, a crash on Tuesday claimed the lives of George G. Turner, 75, Zoya A. Turner, 64, and Vladislav Y. Shemonaev, 36, from DeFuniank Springs. The accident happened...
Deputies searching for missing 74-year-old Bibb County man
BIBB COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — Deputies are asking for the public’s help locating a missing 74-year-old Bibb County man. According to the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office, Jimmy Ray Coley was last seen on Nov. 13. Coley is described as a 5’9″ man who may be traveling in a white 2020 Toyota RAV4 with the tag […]
WSFA
1 dead, 1 injured in head-on crash near Selma
DALLAS COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - One person is dead and another was injured after a Saturday night crash in Dallas County. The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency said the incident happened around 11 p.m. on Hwy. 80 near mile marker 77, about four miles west of Selma. Authorities said 44-year-old Carlton...
BREAKING: Demopolis Police Critically Injure Robbery Suspect in Thursday Gunfight
A robbery suspect was critically wounded by police in West Alabama Thursday after he allegedly opened fire on officers attempting to arrest him. Rex Flowers, the chief of the Demopolis Police Department, said in a post on Facebook that officers attempted to pull over a vehicle from the state of Georgia at 10:30 Thursday morning.
WSFA
Woman dead after single-vehicle crash in Montgomery County
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency said a Ramer woman was killed in a Montgomery County crash Saturday night. Authorities identified the victim as 34-year-old Jennifer N. Menefee. According to ALEA, the 2015 Nissan Murano driven by Menefee left the roadway, struck a guardrail and overturned before striking a tree. She was pronounced dead at the scene.
selmasun.com
Health concerns lead to closing of Swift Drug after 106 years
After 106 years of serving Selma and surrounding areas, Swift Drug is closing its doors for good. “I’ve been here 50 years, and I’ve enjoyed every minute of it,” current owner Buddy Swift said. But he said heath concerns are forcing him to close the store on Broad Street.
Auburn rideshare passenger found 100 miles away after putting in wrong address, escorted home: Police
Worry turned to relief after a group of friends anxious when their buddy did not return home early Friday morning in Auburn was found safe more than 100 miles away. The missing 21-year-old Auburn resident, police said, mistakenly input the wrong address when they got into a rideshare and wound up in Butler County.
alabamanews.net
Five People Killed in Interstate 65 Crash in Montgomery
The Montgomery Police Department is investigating a crash that left five people dead. Police say at about 12:30AM Friday, they were called to Interstate 65 northbound at West South Boulevard where a car and an 18-wheeler were involved in a wreck. Police say five people in the car were killed,...
Comments / 0