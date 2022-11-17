ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

NBC4 Columbus

73-year-old man acquitted in fatal east Columbus shooting

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A Columbus man was acquitted on Friday in connection to a shooting last year that left one man dead. Robert Thomas, 73, was found not guilty on Friday of involuntary manslaughter after confronting his neighbors while armed in June of 2021, according to Franklin County Prosecuting Attorney Gary Tyack. However, Thomas […]
myfox28columbus.com

1 person dropped at hospital in Franklinton after shooting

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — One person is in critical condition after being dropped off at Mount Carmel Franklinton around 4:56 p.m. Saturday and taken to another hospital for treatment. Police said one victim was dropped off at Mount Carmel Franklinton suffering from a gunshot wound. According to the run...
Delaware Gazette

SAFE Delaware remembers crash victims

The SAFE Delaware Coalition met Thursday at the Delaware Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol and hung wreathes to remember the people killed in traffic crashes within the county this year. Jackie Bain, a community health specialist at the Delaware Health District who coordinates the SAFE Delaware Coalition, was...
10TV

Brutus, the dog shot in the face, recovering but family wants answers

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Brutus the dog is home recovering, with a few added sutures and a few less teeth, after being shot in the face. It happened Monday morning at his home on Butler Avenue. His owner, Heather Mitchell, says her son was home sick from school and heard the gunshots. One of those bullets went right through Brutus’ jaw.
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Name of victim found dead near Ted Lewis Park released by police

CIRCLEVILLE, Ohio — New information has been released regarding the discovery of a body near Circleville’s Ted Lewis Park. According to the Circleville Police Department, officers were dispatched to the area of Rosewood Avenue shortly after 12 p.m. on Thursday on reports of an unresponsive female. The case,...
10TV

10TV

