3 Places To Get German Food in OhioIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
Football: Hayden rushes for 3 TDs, No. 2 Ohio State fends off Maryland 43-30The LanternColumbus, OH
Women’s Ice Hockey: No. 2 Buckeyes top Bemidji State 7-1, sweep home seriesThe LanternColumbus, OH
Women’s Basketball: No. 8 Ohio State handles McNeese State 99-43The LanternColumbus, OH
Football: ‘All the chips go in’: Buckeyes look ahead to “The Game”The LanternColumbus, OH
Settlement reached in Dr. Husel’s civil lawsuits with families of dead patients
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The law firm representing the families of patients of former Mount Carmel West Hospital doctor William Husel announced on Thursday they are settling the eight remaining lawsuits. Central Ohio law firm Leeseberg Tuttle said the settlement closes the remaining cases of 17 total civil cases filed by the firm on behalf […]
COLUMBUS, Ohio — A man was acquitted on an involuntary manslaughter charge Friday following an incident in June of 2021 in east Columbus, according to the Franklin County prosecutor's office. On Oct. 7, Robert Thomas, 73, was indicted on a felony charge of involuntary manslaughter and a misdemeanor charge...
Woman scammed $17,000 from Ohio worker’s comp fund
A Franklin County woman was ordered to pay $17,000 in restitution she defrauded from the Ohio Bureau of Workers’ Compensation.
Governor DeWine orders flags to be lowered in honor of veteran firefighter killed in hit-and-run
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio Governor Mike DeWine has ordered that U.S. and Ohio flags in Cuyahoga County and state buildings in Columbus be lowered in honor of the life and service of the veteran Cleveland firefighter who was killed Saturday night. Cleveland Division of Fire veteran Johnny Tetrick, who...
73-year-old man acquitted in fatal east Columbus shooting
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A Columbus man was acquitted on Friday in connection to a shooting last year that left one man dead. Robert Thomas, 73, was found not guilty on Friday of involuntary manslaughter after confronting his neighbors while armed in June of 2021, according to Franklin County Prosecuting Attorney Gary Tyack. However, Thomas […]
Accused of shooting Columbus victim in stomach, suspect heads to court
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A man was arraigned in the Franklin County Municipal Court on Friday morning on an alleged felonious assault charge. Police say on Oct. 8, Mohamed Elmi, 27, allegedly shot a man one time in the stomach with a handgun. The victim survived the assault, which happened in the 2100 block of […]
Former Cleveland medical examiner to serve as interim Franklin County Coroner
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ohio — The Franklin County Board of Commissioners has appointed a former Cleveland medical examiner as the acting coroner for the county. The board of commissioners on Thursday morning approved a resolution appointing Andrea McCollom to serve as the Acting Franklin County Coroner until Democrats can officially appoint one.
Ohio State police, student government give out 200 car locks to prevent vehicle theft on campus
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Instead of being the victim, students at The Ohio State University are working with OSU’s Police Department on prevention this weekend with their Steering Wheel Lock Program, giving 200 steering wheel locks to the most vulnerable students. “On the student side, for many of us,...
myfox28columbus.com
1 person dropped at hospital in Franklinton after shooting
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — One person is in critical condition after being dropped off at Mount Carmel Franklinton around 4:56 p.m. Saturday and taken to another hospital for treatment. Police said one victim was dropped off at Mount Carmel Franklinton suffering from a gunshot wound. According to the run...
Columbus man searched ex’s phone before strangling her, report says
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A man is in custody on charges of abduction at a northeast residence in Columbus. According to Columbus police, Austin Beatty, 27, was arrested for forcibly dragging his ex-girlfriend around her home in the 2400 block of Jeri Avenue in Argyle Park. The Franklin County Municipal Court affidavit states that on […]
Pipe beating blinds Columbus man in dispute with ex-fugitive, police say
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A former most wanted fugitive in central Ohio is under arrest again. Columbus police arrested Elvin Cannon on Wednesday on charges of felonious assault after he allegedly beat a man with a metal pipe, causing injuries so severe that he was left blind in one eye. Police say Cannon, 43, confronted […]
Delaware Gazette
SAFE Delaware remembers crash victims
The SAFE Delaware Coalition met Thursday at the Delaware Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol and hung wreathes to remember the people killed in traffic crashes within the county this year. Jackie Bain, a community health specialist at the Delaware Health District who coordinates the SAFE Delaware Coalition, was...
Columbus woman found dead in Circleville neighborhood; police ruled death as suspicious
CIRCLEVILLE, Ohio — Police are investigating a suspicious death after a Columbus woman was found dead in Circleville Thursday afternoon. Just before 12:15 p.m., the Circleville Police Department received a call about an unresponsive woman near Rosewood Avenue. Officers found the woman, identified as 31-year-old Tyrah Jackson, who was pronounced dead at the scene.
Columbus man who blamed Trump’s ‘orders’ for Jan. 6 riot sentenced
COLUMBUS, Ohio — A federal judge on Friday sentenced a Columbus man who claimed he was only “following presidential orders” from Donald Trump when he stormed the U.S. Capitol to 3 years in prison. Dustin Byron Thompson was convicted in April by a jury that took less...
Family offers $5,000 reward for help in finding missing Columbus man
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The family of a Columbus man who went missing in the Hilltop neighborhood nearly five years ago is asking the public for help. Joseph P. Perri, of Columbus, was last seen on Nov. 29, 2017 at a house on Midland Avenue where he was staying with friends, according to a news […]
Suspect dead, deputy in serious condition after exchange of gunfire at Ross County Sheriff’s Office
CHILLICOTHE — A man accused of exchanging gunfire with a Ross County Sheriff’s Office deputy in Chillicothe Thursday has died and the deputy also shot remains hospitalized, according to the Ohio Attorney General’s Office. >>PREVIOUS REPORT: Ross County sheriff’s deputy shot, wounded outside at sheriff’s office; Ohio...
Police: Woman in critical condition after being struck by gunfire at west Columbus carry-out
COLUMBUS, Ohio — A woman is in critical condition after she was shot at a carry-out in west Columbus Saturday afternoon, according to the Columbus Division of Police. Officers were called to a local hospital on a report of a walk-in shooting victim just after 4:55 p.m., according to a release.
Brutus, the dog shot in the face, recovering but family wants answers
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Brutus the dog is home recovering, with a few added sutures and a few less teeth, after being shot in the face. It happened Monday morning at his home on Butler Avenue. His owner, Heather Mitchell, says her son was home sick from school and heard the gunshots. One of those bullets went right through Brutus’ jaw.
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Name of victim found dead near Ted Lewis Park released by police
CIRCLEVILLE, Ohio — New information has been released regarding the discovery of a body near Circleville’s Ted Lewis Park. According to the Circleville Police Department, officers were dispatched to the area of Rosewood Avenue shortly after 12 p.m. on Thursday on reports of an unresponsive female. The case,...
Videos show deadly shootout between man and deputy in Chillicothe
CHILLICOTHE, Ohio (WCMH) – Newly released videos show the quick exchange of gunfire on Thursday between a Ross County deputy and a man, which led to one of their deaths. The Ross County Sheriff’s Office gave the videos to NBC4, which were captured by a security camera and Sgt. Eric Kocheran’s body camera around 5 […]
