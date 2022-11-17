'Enjoyed working with three presidents': Pelosi throws shade at Trump in address

D uring a speech unveiling her departure from House Democratic leadership, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) appeared to take a dig at former President Donald Trump .

“I have enjoyed working with three presidents achieving historic investments in clean energy with President George Bush, transformative healthcare reform with President Barack Obama, and forging the future from infrastructure to healthcare to climate action with President Joe Biden," Pelosi said.

Notably, she worked with four presidents during her tenure as the No. 1 House Democrat. Pelosi and Trump had a rocky relationship throughout his presidency, and she backed the impeachment of him twice.

Pelosi announced Thursday during a speech on the House floor that she would not be pursuing the House minority leader position following the Republicans' slim projected majority after the midterm elections, but she stressed that she would serve her term in the House. She has helmed the Democratic caucus for nearly 20 years.

Her departure intensifies the Democratic leadership competition, which is currently slated to take place on Nov. 30.

“This is the most beautiful building in the world because of what it represents,” Pelosi said during her remarks. “The Capitol is a temple of our democracy, of our Constitution, of our highest ideals.”

Pelosi drew thunderous applause from Democrats in attendance. Some of them were seen crying as she made her remarks.