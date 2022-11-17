ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
mocoshow.com

“Urban Wood Sale” by Montgomery Parks Returns in December

Per Montgomery Parks: Our Urban Wood Sale is back! Shop for resources for your next woodworking, homebuilding, furniture repair, or craft project. This year, the sale features kiln dried, planed, and air dried wood. Slabs are different sizes and thicknesses (sizes ranging from 3/4” to 3” thick), and prices range from $5- $400. Walnut, cedar, pine, poplar, oak, beech, cherry, cypress, and ash will be available. Credit card only. No advanced sales.
GAITHERSBURG, MD
Source of the Spring

Silver Spring Wings Now Open

After a two-year hiatus, Silver Spring Wings has finally reopened at its new home. The restaurant reopened yesterday at its new location at 11335 Elkin St. in the Wheaton Urban District. Silver Spring Wings originally opened in May 2020 and closed in October of the same year, seemingly a victim...
SILVER SPRING, MD
Wbaltv.com

Bark Social to open dog bar, park in downtown Columbia

COLUMBIA, Md. — Bark Social -- a bar and park for dogs and dog lovers -- is planning to open a 5,000-square-foot location in downtown Columbia. The indoor and outdoor venue will be the third for the concept, which also has locations in Bethesda and Canton. It will be located in the emerging Merriweather District, which is part of Howard Hughes' $5 billion, 30-year redevelopment of Downtown Columbia.
COLUMBIA, MD
baltimorefishbowl.com

Stress-Free Shopping at the Harbor East Holiday Haul!

Kick off your holiday shopping in Harbor East without any of the stress of the crowds! Enjoy festive live music, visits from Santa, lite bites and seasonal drinks from James Joyce Irish Pub, giveaways, and of course, holiday sales!. Free parking available with RSVP, first 100 guests to check in...
coolprogeny.com

Santa is “Flying In” to the Martin State Airport!

On Saturday, November 26 at 11 AM, Santa is headed to Middle River! He will be flying into Martin State Airport and, after landing, will meet children in the Glenn L. Martin Maryland Aviation Museum’s Hangar 5 Gallery Room until 2pm. When arriving, families should proceed to the top...
MIDDLE RIVER, MD
Bay Net

Charles County Actress Naysa Young Shines In Professional Debut

WHITE PLAINS, Md. – Charles County resident Naysa Young remembers watching theatrical productions in middle school with stars in her eyes and a dream in her heart. Something about the way that the elaborate sets, blocking, makeup, and costumes all came together enthralled her. Her only deterrent from pursuing...
CHARLES COUNTY, MD
therealdeal.com

Elliman plans expansion to DC area

Despite a softening of the residential market, Douglas Elliman Realty continues to expand. The firm is opening three locations in the Metro D.C. area: Washington, D.C.; Arlington, Virginia.; and Bethesda, Maryland., to go along with new offices opened earlier this year in Nantucket, Massachusetts.; New Canaan, Connecticut; Las Vegas, Houston, Orange County, California.; and Basalt, Colorado.
WASHINGTON, DC
rockvillenights.com

Assault at Rockville shopping center

Rockville police were called to a shopping center in the Twinbrook area on Thursday, November 17, 2022, after an individual reported having been the victim of a 2nd-degree assault in the parking lot there. The assault was reported in the 2100 block of Veirs Mill Road.
ROCKVILLE, MD
firststateupdate.com

Firefighters Battle Large Fire In Woods Near Mill Town

Just after 3:30 Sunday afternoon firefighters from northern New Castle County responded to the Limestone Acres development off of Milltown Road in Wilmington for reports of leaves on fire. Arriving crews reported that the woods behind the development were on fire, Command alerting dispatch that an area of 500 feet...
WILMINGTON, DE
Shore News Network

Police in Silver Spring say this guy robbed same Tex-Mexican restaurant six times

SILVER SPRING, MD – A man wanted for robbing the same Mexican restaurant six times. This week, detectives with the Montgomery County Department of Police released surveillance video of the suspect breaking into the Mi Rancho restaurant in the 8700 block of Ramsey Ave., in Silver Spring. Detectives are asking for the public’s assistance in identifying him.   “Since July, the same suspect has burglarized the restaurant on six occasions. In each burglary, the suspect jumps over a fence to enter the restaurant and steals property,” police said. “Detectives reviewed surveillance cameras and obtained a description of the suspect.” The The post Police in Silver Spring say this guy robbed same Tex-Mexican restaurant six times appeared first on Shore News Network.
SILVER SPRING, MD
foxbaltimore.com

4 suspects throw rock through door of Little Italy restaurant, say police

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A Little Italy restaurant was burglarized early Friday morning. According to police four male suspects wearing dark clothing, threw a rock through the front door of Vaccaro’s Italian Pastry Shop located in the 200 block of Albemarle Street. The suspects gained access to the business...
BALTIMORE, MD
DC News Now

Bread for the City ends 2022 Holiday Helpings over safety concern

WASHINGTON (DC News Now)—A local nonprofit is ending its annual turkey giveaway several days early, after leadership expressed safety concerns for its staff. Bread for the City launched its 30th annual Holiday Helpings program earlier this month, giving out turkeys, side dishes and $50 gift cards to families across the District. The program was supposed […]
WASHINGTON, DC

