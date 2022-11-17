SILVER SPRING, MD – A man wanted for robbing the same Mexican restaurant six times. This week, detectives with the Montgomery County Department of Police released surveillance video of the suspect breaking into the Mi Rancho restaurant in the 8700 block of Ramsey Ave., in Silver Spring. Detectives are asking for the public’s assistance in identifying him. “Since July, the same suspect has burglarized the restaurant on six occasions. In each burglary, the suspect jumps over a fence to enter the restaurant and steals property,” police said. “Detectives reviewed surveillance cameras and obtained a description of the suspect.” The The post Police in Silver Spring say this guy robbed same Tex-Mexican restaurant six times appeared first on Shore News Network.

SILVER SPRING, MD ・ 2 DAYS AGO