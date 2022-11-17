Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Davey honored for service and new Village Council electees are celebrated during last week’s installation ceremony
Mayor Joe Rasco, Councilman Edward London and new elected Councilmembers Oscar Sardiñas and Fernando Vazquez were sworn into office late last during a packed Island Room installation ceremony at the Key Biscayne Community Center. The event drew over 200 citizens and dignitaries, including Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levin Cava, County...
Key Biscayne celebrates Ukrainian visitors, makes new friends
A group of Ukrainian officials from the City of Irpin, in Miami to sign a Sister City resolution with Miami, took time to visit KeyBiscayne last week and enjoy some island hospitality. “It was a full day of activities and I'm so proud of everyone who participated,” said Key Biscayne...
KB’s Levitan selected for Forbes ‘50 Over 50’ list
Dr. Aida Levitan, a long time Key Biscayne resident and chair of U.S. Century Bank, has been named to the Forbes ‘50 Over 50’ Money List. Forbes cites many of Levitan’s career accomplishments, including being the only Cuban American female chair of a U.S. commercial community bank and being appointed by President Barack Obama to the national commission on the creation of the Smithsonian Latino Museum, later becoming vice chair of the Smithsonian Latino Center.
Friday burgers-and-more dining on Key Biscayne
Let’s celebrate the weekend in style with a nice Friday breakfast, lunch or dinner at any of our participating #tasteofkeybiscayne restaurants on #BurgerFriday, November 11. Beachside dining - Ritz-Carlton - Dune - Perfection!. Beach, perfect burger, cold brew and sweet potatoes fries… the perfect Friday. DUNE is the...
Beach Club celebrates 70th anniversary with community event
Photos by Manny Rionda, Michelle Estevez, Manny Garcia. Recently, the island institution that is the Key Biscayne Beach Club celebrated a significant milestone – 70 years of helping island residents create lasting memories. In a letter to Islander News, Nancy Stoner, who chaired the event’s planning committee, said the event gave “Generations of club members and non-members, happy to be together to celebrate and reminisce about our lives on the Best Place on Earth.” Hope you enjoy a look back at that magical night.
Saturday meal-deals on Key Biscayne
Beautiful day forecast - before rains come Sunday - gives island residents a reason to celebrate… and you can find many relaxing setting and great dining options at our participating #tasteofkeybiscayne restaurants this Saturday, November 19, 2022. D'Lite Bistro & Bakery. Who says eating healthy means sacrificing taste and...
Miami makes list of Top 10 US Metros for downsizing your home
Thinking about downsizing your place of residence? For many homeowners, such a move could earn significant savings in the process, especially in the Miami area. Research by the folks at StorageCafe, showing how much homeowners can save by downsizing, indicates such a move can generate at least $190,000 in savings on average in Florida.
Celebrating Veterans Day with ceremony and special flag
Photos courtesy of Teri Scott and Fire Chief Eric Lang. Last Friday, the Village of Key Biscayne held their annual Veteran’s Day salute to those who served in the US armed forces. This year, there was a change in the posting of the colors. In October, Richard “Dick” Graham,...
Key Biscayne Soccer Club impresses at recent West Pines Tournament
Last month, the Key Biscayne Soccer Club made a big impression with their performance at the West Pines Kickoff Classic. For the coaches leading the island’s youth teams, it was a great sign for the season. Despite heavy rains, which postponed or cut short many games, the overall results were fantastic.
