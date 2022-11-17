Read full article on original website
Former Citi trader says bank distorted chats to get him indicted for price fixing
A former Citigroup Inc. trader claims the bank purposely mischaracterized his comments in online chat groups to try to make him its scapegoat in a U.S. criminal probe of foreign-exchange price fixing. Rohan Ramchandani alleges in a suit seeking $112 million in damages that a former Citi executive reviewed thousands...
Carvana holders gird for worst with credit risk, losses mounting
It took Carvana Co. just a few years to grow from a startup to the second-biggest used car seller in the US. Its downfall may be even faster. The company burned through $2 billion of cash over the six months ended March 31 by one measure, and some analysts forecast it will be broke by the end of 2023. Secondhand car prices are dropping at the swiftest clip in decades, slashing Carvana's potential revenue from autos it planned to sell. The company said on Friday it will eliminate about 1,500 jobs, or 8% of its workforce, to cope. And borrowing to keep going is getting harder as interest rates rise and money managers become choosier about who they lend to.
Masayoshi Son now owes SoftBank $4.7 billion on side deals
Masayoshi Son is now personally on the hook for about $4.7 billion on side deals he set up at SoftBank Group Corp. to boost his compensation, after mounting losses in the company's tech portfolio wiped out the value of his interest in the second Vision Fund. Over the years, the...
FTX says it owes more than $3 billion to creditors
FTX, the cryptocurrency exchange that collapsed amid a liquidity crisis earlier this month, owes creditors at least $3 billion, it said in a new court filing. And 10 of its creditors are owed at least $100 million. The revelations, which came in a filing to U.S. Bankruptcy Court in Delaware...
Crypto whistleblowers in line for multimillion-dollar payouts
A CFTC commissioner has urged crypto industry whistleblowers to come forward in the aftermath of FTX Group's implosion, saying tipsters have previously received millions of dollars for their help. Commodity Futures Trading Commission's Kristin Johnson said on Thursday that informants would get anonymity, adding that such tips play a crucial...
United States: a stimulus check will be coming your way soon as a Christmas gift
This is just how the economic aid provided by the states to their residents is viewed in the face of the high levels of inflation that the United States is experiencing today. Prior to such significant days as Thanksgiving and Christmas you will receive a new stimulus check of up to $1 050.00 USD. Find out here which areas of the country will benefit from this new financial relief.
Avoiding ‘Shiny Thing’ Strategies for Making Money
This article was first published on NerdWallet.com. The investing information provided on this page is for educational purposes only. NerdWallet does not offer advisory or brokerage services, nor does it recommend or advise investors to buy or sell particular stocks, securities or other investments. Whether it’s about investing for the...
Fed economist says odds of avoiding a recession have risen
A senior Federal Reserve economist said the latest data on consumer spending, wages and prices suggest the central bank's chances of achieving a soft landing for the U.S. economy have improved a bit following a big markdown in recent months. "Some of the releases were pointing to perhaps revisiting the...
The New Reality: A $700 Monthly Car Payment
This article was first published on NerdWallet.com. When average monthly new-car payments surpassed $700 in May and car prices reached record highs, many potential car buyers decided to sit on the sidelines until the market returned to normal. Six months later, normal looks further away than ever. The Federal Reserve...
Want 4% on Your Savings? 5 Key Numbers to Know About CDs
This article was first published on NerdWallet.com. Certificates of deposit are in the financial spotlight this year. The best CD rates are higher than 4% annual percentage yield even for one-year terms, which is worlds better than they were years and even months ago. “If there has been any silver...
An iconic brand pulls its new CEO off the Glass Cliff
Women currently run 46 Fortune 500 companies - a mere 9% of the biggest corporate enterprises in the U.S. by revenue. That also happens to be a record, even if it is a depressing one. When you're talking numbers this small, every single arrival and departure matters. So when news...
Verisante: Q3 Earnings Snapshot
VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) _ Verisante Technology Inc. (VRSEF) on Friday reported a loss of $60,000 in its third quarter. The Vancouver, British Columbia-based company said it had a loss of less than 1 cent on a per-share basis.
U.S. existing-home sales fall for a record ninth straight month
Sales of previously owned U.S. homes fell for a record ninth straight month in October as a steep climb in mortgage rates continues to pummel the housing market. Contract closings decreased 5.9% to an annualized pace of 4.43 million last month, the slowest since May 2020, according to data from the National Association of Realtors on Friday. Sales declined in all four regions, and nationwide, the pace of purchases was in line with the median projection in a Bloomberg survey of economists.
Can Big Tech's layoffs help mitigate climate change?
Layoffs are ravaging Silicon Valley. Tech titans such as Twitter, Amazon and Facebook are shedding thousands of workers, as job cuts and hiring freezes plague the industry. Many software engineers, programmers and data scientists are out of work, mulling what comes next. But climate technology firms have a tantalizing message: Come work for us.
