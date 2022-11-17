General Brown punched its ticket on Saturday for next weekend’s New York State Class C Final Four, and they knocked off the top team in the state to do so. With the game knotted at 14-14 in the second half, the Lions (10-1) notched two touchdowns between the third and fourth quarters to down top-ranked Waverly (Section IV), 29-14, in Saturday’s regional championship at Cicero-North Syracuse High School.

WAVERLY, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO