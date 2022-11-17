ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Two second-half TDs guide General Brown to win over Waverly in Class C football regionals

General Brown punched its ticket on Saturday for next weekend’s New York State Class C Final Four, and they knocked off the top team in the state to do so. With the game knotted at 14-14 in the second half, the Lions (10-1) notched two touchdowns between the third and fourth quarters to down top-ranked Waverly (Section IV), 29-14, in Saturday’s regional championship at Cicero-North Syracuse High School.
Section III football all-stars dominate Section IV in Big 44 Classic (50 photos)

Section III’s football all-stars (Team Little) shut out the Section IV team (Team Davis), 29-0, in the inaugural Big 44 All-Star Game on Sunday at Liverpool High School. Team Little took the opening kickoff and drove the ball down the field for a 1-yard touchdown run by Utica Proctor quarterback Todd Abraham with Marcellus’ Eliott Austin kicking the extra point for a 7-0 lead.
