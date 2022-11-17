Read full article on original website
Dolgeville’s perfect season ends with regional round loss to Tioga
Cicero, N.Y. — Dolgeville’s season came to an end in the regional round of the state playoffs against Tioga for the second straight year. The Blue Devils suffered a 42-6 loss to the Tigers on Friday night at Cicero-North Syracuse High School.
Homer’s season ends in Class B football regional round for 2nd straight season
Cicero, N.Y. — Homer’s football season ends with a loss in the regional round of the state playoffs for the second straight season. The Trojans suffered a 53-8 setback to Maine-Endwell on Saturday at Michael J. Bragman Stadium at Cicero-North Syracuse High School.
Two second-half TDs guide General Brown to win over Waverly in Class C football regionals
General Brown punched its ticket on Saturday for next weekend’s New York State Class C Final Four, and they knocked off the top team in the state to do so. With the game knotted at 14-14 in the second half, the Lions (10-1) notched two touchdowns between the third and fourth quarters to down top-ranked Waverly (Section IV), 29-14, in Saturday’s regional championship at Cicero-North Syracuse High School.
Section III football all-stars dominate Section IV in Big 44 Classic (50 photos)
Section III’s football all-stars (Team Little) shut out the Section IV team (Team Davis), 29-0, in the inaugural Big 44 All-Star Game on Sunday at Liverpool High School. Team Little took the opening kickoff and drove the ball down the field for a 1-yard touchdown run by Utica Proctor quarterback Todd Abraham with Marcellus’ Eliott Austin kicking the extra point for a 7-0 lead.
West Genesee football player ‘doing just fine’ after scary injury
Cicero, N.Y. — A West Genesee football player is OK after a scary injury during Friday night’s Class A regional playoff game against Union-Endicott at Cicero-North Syracuse High School. With just less than two minutes left in the third quarter, West Genesee running back Brady Barrett carried the...
Michigan, USC and the most intriguing teams as playoff contenders narrow to 9: College Football Survivor Show
COLLEGE FOOTBALL, USA -- On this episode of The College Football Survivor Show, Doug Lesmerises and Shehan Jeyarajah dive into the two playoff contenders that are most in the mix and that we maybe have thought the least about -- Michigan and USC. Both teams know exactly who they are...
Westhill, Living Word Academy fall just short of girls volleyball state title games
Both Westhill and Living Word Academy were a day away from getting a shot at a girls volleyball state title. The Warriors fell in Class B pool play and the Lions didn’t survive the Class D pool during Saturday’s New York State Championship Tournament at the Cool Insuring Arena in Glens Falls.
Costly turnovers end West Genesee’s season in regional round loss to Union-Endicott (58 photos)
Cicero, N.Y. — The West Genesee football team’s magical run ends in the state regional round with a 42-7 loss to Section IV’s Union-Endicott on Friday night at Cicero-North Syracuse High School. The Wildcats upset second-seeded Whitesboro and top-seeded Fayetteville-Manlius in back-to-back weeks to win the Section...
Our 11 favorite photos from Section III winter sports media day: Which teams had the most fun?
Cicero, N.Y. -- Hundreds of Section III athletes mixed and mingled at syracuse.com’s high school media days last week at Cicero-North Syracuse High School. Players posed for serious shots and hammed it up for our photographers. Here’s a rundown of some of the best goofing-around pictures:. >> More...
Kaitlyn Carroll caps her dive career with 13th place finish at state meet
Cicero-North Syracuse diver Kaitlyn Carroll completed her high school career with a 13th place finish at the New York State Public High School Athletic Association girls diving championships on Friday at Webster Aquatic Center. Carroll finished with an 11-dive total of 467.35 points. Carroll had placed 19th with an 8-dive...
