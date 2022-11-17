ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Home Edit founders add a podcast to their growing brand

By Alicia Rancilio
They may have been tasked with organizing Chris Pratt and Katharine Schwarzenegger's garage or Drew Barrymore 's talk show kitchen, but professional organizers Clea Shearer and Joanna Teplin, founders of The Home Edit, are quickly becoming talent in their own right.

The chatty, upbeat, rainbow-loving duo who already star in the Netflix reality series “Get Organized with The Home Edit,” have co-authored books on their approach and sell their own line of products, are now the hosts of a new weekly podcast “ Best Friend Energy," proving that their personalities have made them, well, Personalities .

Shearer, however, is quick to reject this idea and says recognizable is a better description.

“I’d rather be like a familiar face," she said. "You have to remember that we still use the staff entrance at most people’s homes. Like, we are still organizing under a sink in a celebrity’s house. So it’s really easy for us to be like, ‘Oh, no, we’re definitely not celebrities because there is a very clear distinction.’”

On “Best Friend Energy,” Shearer and Teplin will share the latest goings on in their lives and business, reminisce about funny mishaps, chat with guests and also analyze other friendships, including Queen Elizabeth II and her beloved corgis or Martha Stewart and Snoop Dogg.

Their chats come easily because Teplin says it's really how they are together: self-deprecating, never at a loss for words and frequently going on tangents.

“We did not practice for this beforehand, but we’ve been practicing for this for seven years, since the day that we met,” said Teplin. “This is just who we are as people. don’t think there is any practice necessarily needed because this is just us.”

The podcast comes as the pair get ready to close out a whirlwind chapter in their personal and professional lives.

Earlier this year, The Home Edit was bought by Reese Witherspoon's media and entertainment company Hello Sunshine. (Witherspoon and Molly Sims are co-executive producers on their Netflix show and Hello Sunshine produces their podcast with Sony Music Podcasts.) Shearer was also diagnosed with breast cancer and has documented her experience of going through chemo and radiation on social media.

“Having cancer doesn’t feel that lucky, but all the things that I have in my life make me literally the luckiest person. I have the best treatment facility at Vanderbilt Hospital. I have the best business partner, the best company to support me and my family, my husband, my kids. I mean, every single person in my life has shown up in such incredible ways and has helped in such incredible ways. It’s the honor of my lifetime to be able to share my story... and help people going through this.”

Shearer is counting down her remaining days of radiation and optimistic about what that means.

“I hope to be cancer free by Thanksgiving, the holiday weekend, which is very exciting," said Shearer. “I’m so excited to be in the month of November. Radiation is five days a week, which a lot of people don’t know. It’s incredibly taxing and draining but I’m balancing that with the excitement of like, ‘Oh my gosh, I’m almost done.’”

