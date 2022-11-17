ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maryland State

Nancy Pelosi stepping aside as House Democratic leader, clearing the way for "new generation"

By Melissa Quinn, Nikole Killion, Caitlin Yilek
CBS News
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 2

Related
CBS News

Ilhan Omar responds to Kevin McCarthy over committee removal threat: "It does nothing to address inflation, health care or solve the climate crisis"

Democratic Rep. Ilhan Omar blasted House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy over the Republican's threat to remove her and Democratic Reps. Eric Swalwell and Adam Schiff from their committees when Republicans control the House come January. On Fox News Sunday, McCarthy said he'll stick with a promise he made earlier this...
CALIFORNIA STATE
CBS News

Sen. Lauren Book begins term leading outnumbered Democrats

- Badly outnumbered Democrats in the Florida Senate put a focus Monday on gun-related issues as Senate Minority Leader Lauren Book was formally designated to continue heading the caucus going into the 2023 legislative session. Book became the leader in 2021 after Senate Democrats cast a vote of no confidence...
FLORIDA STATE
CBS News

Copy of Hunter Biden laptop data appears genuine, independent experts find

House Republicans say one of their top investigative priorities is the Biden family businesses, and Hunter Biden's purported laptop could be crucial to those investigations. CBS News commissioned an independent forensic review of what is believed to be Hunter Biden's laptop data. Catherine Herridge reports.
CBS News

Murkowski and Peltola win reelection in Alaska

Republican Sen. Lisa Murkowski of Alaska has won reelection, Alaska's Division of Elections announced Wednesday, as did the state's at-large Democratic Rep. Mary Peltola. Alaska used ranked-choice voting system for both races. Murkowski — the only Republican who was up for reelection who had voted to convict former President Donald...
ALASKA STATE
CBS News

Sen. Lindsey Graham appears before Georgia grand jury

Sen. Lindsey Graham testified before a grand jury in Fulton County, Georgia Tuesday. The grand jury is investigating efforts by former President Donald Trump and his allies to overturn the results of the 2020 election. Tia Mitchell, Washington correspondent for the Atlanta-Journal Constitution, joined CBS News to discuss the senator's appearance and the grand jury's investigation.
FULTON COUNTY, GA
CBS News

Biden administration to extend pause on student loan repayments

The Biden administration is extending the pause on student loan payments until no later than June 30, 2023, as the administration's plan to forgive up to to $20,000 in loans is held up in court. President Biden announced the extension Tuesday in a video posted to the White House Twitter account.

Comments / 0

Community Policy