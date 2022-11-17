Ohio State’s Ryan Day Shares Final Thoughts On Maryland During Radio Show

Ohio State head coach Ryan Day made his weekly appearance on 97.1 The Fan on Thursday afternoon, then met with the media for approximately 15 minutes for a lighting round to preview Saturday’s game at Maryland.

The following is a bullet-point recap of everything Day had to say:

Ryan Day Radio Show

Day believes the Buckeyes ran the ball well and “found the balance,” which helped the passing game in the 56-14 win over Indiana.

Day said they had a “good, hard practice” outside in the snow on Wednesday night. The Buckeyes practiced indoors in those cases in the past, but have embraced it this year because they could play in it the next two weeks.

Day said quarterback C.J. Stroud and linebacker Tommy Eichenberg called plays in the first part of practice on Wednesday. Said that allowed them to learn a little bit, with Eichenberg ultimately getting the best of Stroud.

Day said they’re hoping to get some players back from injury this week, echoing what he said earlier this week about being “shocked” if TreVeyon Henderson, Miyan Williams and Chip Trayanum weren’t all available on Saturday.

Day called wide receiver Emeka Egbuka is a “warrior” for all he does for the Buckeyes, while Marvin Harrison Jr.’s catches “would probably leave some of us in the hospital room.”

“They know what’s at stake here.”

Day said they thought linebacker Steele Chambers was making plays in practice after his switch because he was looking at the signals from his time as a running back. They quickly found out that wasn’t the case by his play in games.

Day said Chambers, wide receiver Xavier Johnson and tight end Cade Stover are selfless and versatile after being willing to switch positions for the betterment of the team.

Day said wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba being out has been hard on the offense and that it took them some time to recover from him not being a part of the game plan early in the season when they had big plans for him. Credits everyone else in that room for stepping up.

Day said Johnson brings a ton of value to the team in terms of his play on special teams and then his ability to have an impact at running back and wide receiver when needed.

Day said the style of punting in today’s game and the shield makes it more difficult to block a punt. The Buckeyes were able to make an in-game adjustment to make it happen against the Hoosiers, though.

Stroud wears a black non-contact jersey in practice, so he’s obviously not getting hit. The Buckeyes do involve him in the run game in practice when they can, though.

Day said he was a fan of the scarlet suit that Harrison wore on Saturday. “Marv certainly looked the part.” Said it’s important for the players to not get too wrapped up or too superstitious with what they wear to the stadium, though.

Day recalled the 52-51 overtime at Maryland in 2018. “We always know how dangerous Maryland is. They have a lot of talent.” Said it wasn’t exactly the best memory. “Games like that you wonder how quickly you can get out of here.”

“You’re 10-0 and you haven’t reached your goals, but you have an opportunity to in the next few games.”

Day noted how the Buckeyes will have to have the offense and defense in different locker rooms at Maryland because the lock room is so tight. Added their crowd is usually pretty good.

Day said wide receiver Kamryn Babb deserves every story that is being written about him right now after he caught his first career pass, which was an eight-yard touchdown. “You’re seeing somebody who is going to leave a legacy at Ohio State.”

Day said there are a lot of Alabama ties within the Maryland football program, including head coach Mike Locksley, who was with the Crimson Tide for three season, including two as offensive coordinator.

Day said the second half of the season always goes fast. “Here we are in November.”

Day noted how well they’ve recruited the DMV (Washington D.C., Maryland and Virginia area). Mentioned Dwayne Haskins and Chase Young out of Maryland, TreVeyon Henderson out of Virginia, as well as defensive line coach Larry Johnson’s history as a head coach and ability to recruit there.

Day said defensive tackle Ty Hamilton is playing the best football of his career right now and deserves to be a starter alongside Taron Vincent in the interior of the line.

Day said he isn’t able to attend his kids’ events for about seven months, which means that it’s very heavy on basketball in the offseason. Said he was able to sneak out to watch one of his son’s football games this fall, though. “Yeah, there’s none of that going on.”

Ryan Day Lightning Round

More on Johnson: “He’s provided unbelievable depth for us and he’s a weapon.”

Asked if there was a conscious decision to not practice in the snow last year like they did last night, Day just said it really didn’t snow before the Michigan game. “Our guys seem to be becoming immune to it.”

Day said there’s a ton of “high-end” talent in the DMV. Added it’s an easy trip to Columbus for potential recruits and players’ families. “We consider it a very high priority.”

Day said the No. 1 thing for running back to earn playing time is to hold onto the football and noted that none of them have fumbled this year.

Day said they’re “hoping” to get Smith-Njigba back rather than “expecting” him to return from his lingering hamstring injury.

Day said no decisions have been made regarding players returning for an extra year due to COVID, but that they’ll figure out the numbers when the time comes with the Early Signing Period approaching.

Asked what Stover means to the team, Day said whatever he says “won’t be enough … I can’t say enough about his toughness, his leadership, who he is as a person. He’s had such an impact on a lot of guys, setting an example and then holding guys accountable."

