MDOT permanently closes Canfield pedestrian bridge in Detroit

By Olivia Esparza
 3 days ago

(CBS DETROIT) - The Canfield pedestrian bridge over M-10 in Detroit has permanently closed to traffic.

On Thursday, the Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) announced the bridge is closed due to "deteriorating conditions" so pedestrians will be unable to walk over it.

Individuals can still cross over the freeway using the Forest Avenue or Seldon Street pedestrian bridge.

MDOT says the bridge was scheduled to be removed in the future as part of the reconstruction of the M-10 and interstate 94 interchange ramps.

DETROIT, MI
