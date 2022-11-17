ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ann Arbor, MI

Starbucks workers in Ann Arbor join over 100 stores in national strike

By Ryan Herbst
CBS Detroit
CBS Detroit
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1UbUKu_0jEZW14100

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Unionized Starbucks workers at three Ann Arbor stores joined the Red Cup Rebellion, a nationwide movement among unionized Starbucks employees.

Union workers walked out Thursday morning at these locations:

  • Jackson & Zeeb
  • Main & Liberty
  • Glencoe Crossing
Unionized Starbucks workers at Liberty and Main Streets walkout for Red Cup Rebellion strike Huron Valley Area Starbucks Workers United
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0sHKBs_0jEZW14100
Unionized Starbucks workers at Liberty and Main walkout for Red Cup Rebellion strike Huron Valley Area Starbucks Workers United
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0fTpKq_0jEZW14100
Unionzed Starbucks workers walkout at Jackson and Zeeb location for Red Cup Rebellion strike Huron Valley Area Starbucks Workers United
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ibsa5_0jEZW14100
Employee's red apron with signatures of support at Jackson and Zeeb location Huron Valley Area Starbucks Workers United

The Red Cup Rebellion was scheduled the same day Starbucks held its Red Cup Day, which thousands of coffee shops across the country give customers a reusable red cup with the purchase of any holiday handcrafted drink. Workers said it's one of the busiest days of the year.

According to the union, stores are perpetually understaffed and schedules are inconsistent. Workers have demanded Starbucks begin bargaining in good faith to improve standards in staffing and scheduling.

Starbucks has opposed efforts to unionize in the past. The company said it is aware of walkouts and respects the rights of its employees to lawfully protest. It said the protests are happening at just a small portion of its 9,000 company-run locations across the U.S.

"We remain committed to all partners and will continue to work together, side-by-side, to make Starbucks a company that works for everyone," the company said Thursday in a statement.

Starbucks Workers United represents nearly 7,000 workers at over 260 locations across the country.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fox2detroit.com

Public urination problems causing angst in downtown Ann Arbor

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (FOX 2) - It's something you don't want to see - peeing in public. It’s a big problem in Downtown Ann Arbor according to just about everybody we talked to - from students, to elder residents, and city officials. "I think it’s really disrespectful," said one...
ANN ARBOR, MI
CBS Detroit

SHARE Detroit connects you to non-profits

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (CW50) Detroit is filled with many neighborhoods, non-profits, and businesses, and now there is a platform that is bringing them all together so you can learn how to support the one that best aligns with your passion. SHARE Detroit was started with the hopes of doing GOOD and investing in the community, all while being fun, easy and something everyone should do and anyone can do.    Executive Director, Jannette Phillips, says it "eliminates the need for a person who wants to give back to their community to Google." All you have to do is log on to SHAREDetroit.com and...
DETROIT, MI
MLive

Michigan’s Best Local Eats: Wing Fellas offers 15 sauces, 13 rubs at Ypsilanti location

YPSILANTI, MI -- Four years ago, Aadam Afzal had a routine. Each week, he would go to his local Wing Fellas, order 25 wings and polish them off in one sitting. “I was driving by from getting a haircut, and I just happened to see this little hole in the wall place, went in and tried it out,” Afzal said. “It’s been like that ever since. I would go out there at least on a weekly basis, sit down and polish off 25 wings – and they’re big.”
YPSILANTI, MI
My Magic GR

Did You Know The Smallest Community In Michigan Only Has 74 People?

If you want to live in a small community, you can't get any smaller than one Michigan community that has only 74 residents. There is something to be said about living in a small town. I grew up in the small town of Holly, Michigan. Best known for its Carry Nation Festival, Holly Hotel, Battle Alley, and Mt Holly Ski & Snowboard Resort. It's right off of I-75 between Pontiac and Flint and if you are ever nearby and want a great pizza, go to the Red Devil in downtown Holly.
HOLLY, MI
ecowatch.com

Two EV-Charging Roads Are Coming to Detroit

You may find yourself driving on an EV charging road in the near future. In Detroit, inductive charging technology is being added to two short roads, a project that will be the first wireless electric road system (ERS) in the U.S. The roads will be capable of charging electric vehicles that install a special receiver while they drive. The roadway will be fully functional by 2023.
DETROIT, MI
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Michigan

If you live in Michigan and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Michigan that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
MICHIGAN STATE
The Ann Arbor News

Gobble, gobble! Here’s the Thanksgiving menu for University of Michigan students staying in dorms

ANN ARBOR, MI - Every Thanksgiving, hundreds of University of Michigan students stay in their Ann Arbor dorm rooms instead of heading home for the holiday. Most of them are international students who find a flight home around the world less than feasible for the long weekend. That leaves many without that home-cooked meal or native comfort food.
ANN ARBOR, MI
CBS Detroit

Michigan Barber School celebrates 75 years

(CBS DETROIT) - Seventy-five years ago, Forest "Foots" Green opened the Michigan Barber School on 2024 Hastings Street in Detroit with the intent to present Black people with another career option to support themselves. The family-owned and operated business is one of the oldest continuously operated barber schools in the country. Since that time, the school has moved to 8990 Grand River Ave. and is currently operated by his son Saul Green."Michigan Barber School has such a rich history, when you hear about people cutting hair and just barber services period across the Metro Detroit area, you always hear about Michigan Barber...
DETROIT, MI
Ash Jurberg

The richest person in Michigan is giving away millions

I have been writing a popular series of articles about leaders, entrepreneurs, and entertainers and how they give back to their communities. Today I wanted to focus on the richest person in Michigan- Dan Gilbert, and his charitable work. This week the foundation he created with his wife donated $23 million- the latest in a long list of significant donations.
MICHIGAN STATE
Arab American News

Whitmer reflects on Nov election, misinformation around public health and more in interview

DETROIT — Fresh off a double digit election victory over a Trump-backed candidate, Governor Whitmer spoke at the 50th anniversary gala for ACCESS in Detroit on Thursday. More than 1,000 people attended the half-a-century celebration at the Marriott hotel in the Renaissance Center for an organization that began as a modest, volunteer-run effort to support the area’s growing immigrant population out of a small storefront in the Southend of Dearborn.
DETROIT, MI
CBS Detroit

CBS Detroit

Detroit, MI
38K+
Followers
14K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

Detroit's local news, weather, sports from CBS 62. Eye On Detroit

 https://detroit.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy