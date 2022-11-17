ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Bedford, MA

newbedfordguide.com

MassDEP penalizes New Bedford's Bob's Tire Company for solid waste violations

"The Massachusetts Department of Environmental Protection (MassDEP) has assessed a $16,080 penalty to Bob's Tire Co., Inc., located at 55 Brook Street in New Bedford, for violations of solid waste regulations. MassDEP conducted multiple site inspections, in coordination with the City of New Bedford's Resilience and Environmental Stewardship program,...
NEW BEDFORD, MA
Caught in Southie

Letter to Stop & Shop re: Shopping Cart Shenanigans from City Councilors Flynn + Flaherty

Re: Stop & Shop shopping carts in the South Boston neighborhood. I am writing today regarding issues related to Stop & Shop's shopping carts in the South Boston neighborhood. I have received a few complaints from neighbors in South Boston, who have unfortunately experienced multiple incidents wherein either young adults leaving restaurants and bars or teenagers are using shopping carts to careen through the streets. This is very concerning to Councilor Flaherty and I, both from a public safety and personal property perspective.
BOSTON, MA
FUN 107

Six New Bedford Firefighters Honored In Worcester Ceremony

A half-dozen New Bedford firefighters were honored Friday at the 33rd Annual Firefighters of the Year Awards Ceremony in Worcester. The New Bedford delegation was among dozens of firefighters from around the state being recognized. New Bedford Fire Captain Brandon Silva and Firefighter Neal Costa were awarded a Medal of...
NEW BEDFORD, MA
FUN 107

Freetown-Lakeville Parent Breaches School Security With Fake Name

Ready with the fake name of a fake child, Kayla Farris Churchill went to the doors of four Freetown-Lakeville schools on Thursday, gained access and walked around. "Even though it would hurt, I was hoping I would have been tackled or tased or stopped or questioned or kicked out or something would have happened," she told WBSM's Barry Richard Friday. "I wasn't expecting that anybody can walk in and nothing happens."
FREETOWN, MA
FUN 107

Does Massachusetts Law Allow Dogs to Poop in Neighbor's Yards?

Even though we've had our dog, Bo, for more than 2 years, I still consider myself a dog rookie. I feel like our family still has so many hacks to learn about being dog owners. When it comes to dogs, one hot topic always seems to be about where they can relieve themselves. We are lucky enough to have an Invisible Fence for our dog, and he has a designated spot in the woods where he takes care of business, which is a super nice feature.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
FUN 107

Freetown Woman Faces Charge After Unauthorized Entry into Schools

A Freetown woman who admitted to WBSM's Barry Richard that she entered four school buildings Thursday in the Freetown-Lakeville School District in order to test school security, will now face a criminal charge. Kayla Farris Churchill, 28, said earlier discussions with school administrators about tightening security measures "didn't get anywhere,"...
FREETOWN, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston Police Commissioner sends email to officers, clarifying permission to enter schools

BOSTON — Late Thursday, 25 Investigates obtained an email from the new Boston Police Commissioner Michael Cox to the entire Boston Police Department, clarifying that officers are allowed to enter public school buildings. Law enforcement sources tell 25 Investigates, there was confusion in the department about when officers were allowed to enter school, under the previous superintendent of BPS.
BOSTON, MA
FUN 107

Wareham Firefighters Battle Main Street Blaze

WAREHAM (1420 WBSM) — Multiple fire departments and apparatus responded to three-alarm fire on Main Street in Wareham on Saturday. On November 19 at 11:19 a.m., multiple reports came in to the Wareham Fire Department of a structure fire at 426 Main Street. Captain Micky Bird ordered a second alarm upon arriving at the scene and finding heavy fire conditions in the large multi-family residence.
WAREHAM, MA
WCVB

Massachusetts man killed in stabbing outside Cadillac Lounge in Providence

PROVIDENCE, R.I. — A Massachusetts man is dead after he was stabbed in the parking lot of The Cadillac Lounge, a gentleman's club in Providence, Rhode Island. Providence police said they responded to a disturbance at The Cadillac Lounge shortly before 12:55 a.m. Saturday. Police said they also received a 911 call regarding a stabbing victim from the gentleman's club who was being brought to Rhode Island Hospital in a private vehicle.
PROVIDENCE, RI
theweektoday.com

Douglas Mendes, 71

Douglas A. Mendes, Sr., 71, of West Wareham, died Tuesday, Nov. 15, 2022 at Tobey Hospital in Wareham. He was the husband of Sandra (Barboza) Mendes with whom he shared 51 years of marriage. Mr. Mendes was born in Wareham on May 28, 1951, to the late Frank Mendes and...
WAREHAM, MA
newbedfordguide.com

Gang member who shot two people in New Bedford in separate incidents sent to prison

"A Brockton man was sentenced yesterday for racketeering and drug trafficking conspiracies stemming from his involvement in the Boston-based street gang, NOB. Wilson Goncalves-Mendes, a/k/a "Dub," 26, was sentenced by U.S. District Court Judge Leo T. Sorokin to 12 years in prison and four years of supervised release. On June 16, 2022, Goncalves-Mendes pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to conduct enterprise affairs through a pattern of racketeering activity – commonly known as RICO conspiracy – and one count of conspiracy to distribute and to possess with intent to distribute fentanyl.
NEW BEDFORD, MA
nerej.com

Goncalves restores historic First Parish building into 20 apartments

BROCKTON, MA Developer Joseph Goncalves completed the renovation of the historic First Parish Building and is set to open this month. The three-story building, once condemned and a priority for redevelopment, will contribute to the transformation of downtown, into a 24-hour, live/work/visit destination. Located at 19 Main St., One Nine...
BROCKTON, MA
FUN 107

A New Venue for New Bedford's Your Theatre [TOWNSQUARE SUNDAY]

New Bedford's Your Theatre Inc. has been providing quality community theatre for 76 years, and that tradition will continue soon in a new venue. Your Theatre, the Waterfront Historic Area League (WHALE), and the First Baptist Church on William Street have been working for eight years to renovate the historic church building to serve both its congregation and provide space for a performing arts center.
NEW BEDFORD, MA
FUN 107

FUN 107

