Video Surfaces Of Women Allegedly Being Beaten To Death While Her Friends WatchStill UnsolvedCharlotte, NC
5 Great Burger Places in North CarolinaAlina AndrasCharlotte, NC
3 Great Burger Places in South CarolinaAlina AndrasMyrtle Beach, SC
3 Great Pizza Places in North CarolinaAlina AndrasCharlotte, NC
Australian Shepherd pup Ivy Kite paints for charity and has raised thousandsB.R. ShenoyCharlotte, NC
Tom Brady future is apparently changing with the Buccaneers
While it seemed like the Buccaneers were going to be without Tom Brady in the future as recently as a few months back, the future seems less certain now. Trying to predict what Tom Brady is going to do or what is going to happen with this Buccaneers team is an impossible task.
Aaron Rodgers has just one word response to Packers fans booing the team
Aaron Rodgers responded to the boos that Green Bay Packers fans rained down on the team as they lost on Thursday Night Football. If the Green Bay Packers were to have won on Thursday night against the Tennessee Titans, they would have improved their chances of making the playoffs to 20 percent, 1-in-5. Instead, they dropped all the way down to about five percent according to FiveThirtyEight’s model.
numberfire.com
Lamar Jackson (iilness) DNP in Baltimore's Friday practice, expects to play in Week 11
According to head coach John Harbaugh, Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar jackson (illness) is expected to start in Week 11's contest against the Carolina Panthers. Despite missing Friday's practice with an illness, Jackson will start under center in Week 11. numberFire's models project Jackson to score 22.7 FanDuel points against a Panthers' unit allowing 17.0 FanDuel points per game to quarterbacks.
Russell Wilson takes petty wristband beef with Seahawks to the next level
Russell Wilson has taken his wristband-inspired beef with Pete Carroll to a whole new level during a Denver Broncos press conference. While in Seattle, Russell Wilson was no stranger to one certain descriptor: corny. Everything from “Mr. Unlimited” to imitating run-throughs came across as a little corny, but it was unapologetically Russ, so it seemed.
NFL Odds: Panthers vs. Ravens prediction, odds and pick – 11/20/2022
The Carolina Panthers will head to Maryland to take on the Baltimore Ravens to face off in a great clash at M&T Bank Stadium. It’s time to continue our NFL odds series with a Panthers-Ravens prediction and pick. Last weekend, the Panthers defeated the Falcons 25-15 on Thursday Night...
247Sports
Maryland Football's attendance problem is even worse than it looks
Maryland football's lack of fans in the stands has been discussed, but the picture is more clear -- and bigger -- after a deep dive Friday by Emily Giambalvo of the Washington Post. Among other depressing numbers for those who support the program: the Terps are averaging barely 22,000 attendees per game. That's the actual number of people at the games, including building staff and everyone else in the building, as opposed to the inflated numbers all schools distribute based on how many tickets were dispersed.
Ravens' Lamar Jackson Questionable Sunday vs. Panthers
Lamar Jackson is listed as questionable to play Sunday for the Baltimore Ravens, Mike Garafolo of the NFL Network reports. Jackson is dealing with an illness that is not COVID-19-related. Although he is listed as questionable, head coach John Harbaugh stated Friday that he does expect Jackson to start Sunday versus the Carolina Panthers.
Alabama Football: Crimson Tide top three bowl possibilities
As much as Alabama football fans enjoyed South Carolina’s dismantling of Tennessee, the Vols’ loss may have hurt the Crimson Tide. Going into Iron Bowl week, Alabama now has three probable, post-season possibilities. Without two season-closing upsets from Vandy and Missouri, the SEC will have 10 bowl teams....
Nathaniel Hackett Watch Begins at Broncos HQ
All eyes are on the Denver Broncos to see if Nathaniel Hackett is relieved of his duties.
Is Jim Irsay owed an apology for controversial Jeff Saturday hire?
So far, Jeff Saturday’s lack of professional experience hasn’t ended in immediate disaster for the Colts. Does that mean Jim Irsay did the right thing?. Two weeks removed from Frank Reich’s mid-season termination, the 3-5-1 Colts are now 4-6-1 under current head coach Jeff Saturday. Saturday’s two games so far — a 25-20 win over the Las Vegas Raiders and a 16-17 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles — have proven to be two of the most competitive games for the Colts so far this season.
Odell Beckham Jr. flirts with Cowboys after dominant Week 11 win
Odell Beckham Jr. reportedly narrowed his sweepstakes down over the weekend, with the Dallas Cowboys and New York Giants leading the pack. Did he hint at the winner on Sunday?. Odell Beckham Jr. remains the best prize on the free-agent market, likely until he signs in the coming days. OBJ tore his ACL in the postseason last year, but should be cleared to return when he signs with a new team.
Chiefs fans take over SoFi Stadium in embarrassing moment for Chargers (Video)
SoFi Stadium was filled with Kansas City Chiefs fans for the Los Angeles Chargers home game on Sunday Night Football. Prior to Week 11, it was revealed that the Sunday Night Football game would be changed. In place of the Cincinnati Bengals-Pittsburgh Steelers game, NBC had the Los Angeles Chargers hosting the rival Kansas City Chiefs. This game was an opportunity for the Chargers to gain ground on the Chiefs in the AFC West standings, especially with the Denver Broncos and Las Vegas Raiders well out of the picture.
Chris Olave proved why the Saints drafted him in Week 11
New Orleans Saints wide receiver Chris Olave played a stunning Week 11 game against the Los Angeles Rams, proving why he was a worthy draft pick. The New Orleans Saints pulled off a nice 27-20 win against the Los Angeles Rams in Week 11, and Chris Olave played a major part in that. The rookie, who was the first-round pick for the Saints in 2022, played one of his best games yet, recording five receptions and one touchdown for 102 yards on an average of 20.4 yards per reception.
Twitter roasts Eagles coach Nick Sirianni for losing his mind in celebration
Philadelphia Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni was way too excited to beat the Colts. The Philadelphia Eagles trailed the Indianapolis Colts for most of Week 11’s game, but found a way to score a touchdown late to win by a single point. And yet, the leader of the team,...
Did Brent Venables buy himself time with Oklahoma’s Bedlam win?
Winning in Bedlam has put out the fire on a rough first season for Brent Venables at Oklahoma. Sometimes, you only have to beat your team’s big in-state rival to silence the critics just a bit. That is exactly what happened on Saturday night when Brent Venables’ Oklahoma Sooners...
US News and World Report
Bills Dig Themselves Out of Snow to Make Trip to Detroit
BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Buffalo Bills executives Ron Raccuia and Derek Boyko weren’t going to let a little — actually, a lot — of snow stop them from picking up left tackle Dion Dawkins on Saturday morning. When their vehicle couldn’t get any further because of...
Breaking down Notre Dame football bowl possibilities
After another impressive win over the weekend, Notre Dame football is moving up the rankings and we examine different bowl game scenarios for the Irish. College football still has a four-team playoff for 2022, but if it was already expanded to 12 teams, Notre Dame football would be in the mix for a berth.
Yardbarker
More than 56,000 seats sold in Detroit for Browns-Bills game
Even though Sunday's Buffalo Bills-Cleveland Browns game is going to be played at a neutral site in Detroit, there should be quite the atmosphere in the standings. ESPN's Adam Schefter reported that there were more than 56,000 seats sold at Ford Field for the game, with a large number of them presumably going to Bills fans. That will make it feel like a home game after all.
Garland scores 25, Cavaliers blast Heat 113-87
Darius Garland scored 25 points, Cedi Osman added 20 and the Cleveland Cavaliers played one of their best games in weeks, rolling to a 113-87 win over the banged-up Miami Heat
