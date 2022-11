So far, Jeff Saturday’s lack of professional experience hasn’t ended in immediate disaster for the Colts. Does that mean Jim Irsay did the right thing?. Two weeks removed from Frank Reich’s mid-season termination, the 3-5-1 Colts are now 4-6-1 under current head coach Jeff Saturday. Saturday’s two games so far — a 25-20 win over the Las Vegas Raiders and a 16-17 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles — have proven to be two of the most competitive games for the Colts so far this season.

