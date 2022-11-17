These are three of the most absurd overreactions from Michigan’s anxiety-riddled victory over the Fighting Illini on Senior day in the Big house. Illinois was coming off two close losses in a row but entered Michigan stadium confident at ruining Senior day for the Wolverines. They were the first team to lead Michigan football in the fourth quarter, but the maize and blue dug in and did what they needed to do to stay unblemished. Even without its best players, Michigan proved that it is championship worthy.

ANN ARBOR, MI ・ 2 HOURS AGO