Allegan, MI

MOO-ville wins best ice cream at national competition

NASHVILLE, MI — For the second straight year, MOO-ville Creamery has been recognized for having the best ice cream in America. Last year, it was chocolate. This time, vanilla. The creamery, out of Nashville, Michigan, was recognized by The North American Ice Cream Association for the second time in...
Make a unique Thanksgiving charcuterie board

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – It’s hard to believe Thanksgiving is next week!! If you need some inspiration for a creative food spread, keep reading! Suzannah Barrie from BarrieBeau Herb Farm joins us today to show us how to make a thanksgiving charcuterie board!. For more inspiration and...
West Michigan microbrewery to close after nearly a decade

GRANDVILLE, MI — After nine years, Grandville’s Osgood Brewing is closing its doors for good. The microbrewery and restaurant, at 4051 Chicago Drive SW, is owned by Ronald and Mindy Denning and opened in September 2013. The brewery, located in Grandville’s business district, is set to close permanently...
Michigan’s Best Local Eats: Grand Haven’s Long Road Distillers serves elevated bar food, spirits

GRAND HAVEN, MI - Long Road Distillers has become one of the beach community’s favorite spots because of its classic entrées and cocktails since opening in July 2019. Owners Kyle Van Strien and Jon O’Connor operate the business, located at 18 Washington Ave. in Grand Haven. This is second location for Long Road Distillers. The first is about 40 minutes away in Grand Rapids.
Grand Rapids had 23.3″ of Snow in 3 Days

The top pic. is snow at my house Saturday at 5:35 pm. You can see a big overhang of snow off the house. My picnic table and fire pit are almost buried by the snow. As of midnight officially (at the Ford Airport), Grand Rapids has had 8.7″ of snow on Saturday (a daily record for Nov. 19). We picked up 7.0″ on Friday and 7.6″ on Thursday (also a daily record). That’s 23.3″ of snow in 3 days (65 hours). With 27.3″, this is now the 2nd snowiest November ever, second only to the 31″ we had in 2014. As of 7 pm Saturday, the Ford Airport has 12″ of snow on the ground.
Downtown retail reaching critical mass

Richard App said there’s a concentrated effort by area businesses to bring more to town — and it’s working. App, the city’s retention and attraction specialist, pointed to a few neighborhood business associations to reinforce that fact, but he also said Grand Rapidians can see it in action, especially downtown, during the holiday season.
Where to find Thanksgiving buffets, dinners and to-go meals in West Michigan

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (ABC 4)- This Thanksgiving, local restaurants and national chains offer holiday meals-to-go and Thanksgiving buffets so families can focus on spending more time together and less time stressing over preparing a feast! Check out this list of offerings!. To-go Meals. Grand Rapids. Cooper’s Hawk Winery & Restaurant...
Kalamazoo, MI
