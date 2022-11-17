Read full article on original website
Doritos' Most Famous Chip Flavors Are Now Available as Dips
Can you dip Doritos chips in Doritos dips, or will that open up some sort of vortex?
Thrillist
Doritos Is Launching Chip-Inspired Dips That Taste Like Its Dip-Inspired Chips
Over the years, the creative minds at Doritos HQ have provided us with several new flavors, sizes, and shapes. But they're not done innovating. Now, the brand is venturing beyond the world of tortilla chips and taco shells to provide us with dip. Two of the brand's most popular flavors,...
Food Beast
Doritos Answers Our Flavor Prayers With Release Of New Dips
Doritos is entering the dip game with the release of two new flavors, Spicy Nacho and Cool Ranch Jalapeno. As part of their Big 'Dip' Energy campaign, if the dips taste anything like popular Dorito chip flavors, they're sure to satisfy tastebuds. I know the first thing I'd do is double dip.
thebrag.com
A new McFlurry and fan favourite burger are coming to McDonald’s
Big changes are coming to the McDonald’s menu, including the return of a fan favourite burger. After a dead hiatus, the El Maco burger is coming back to the fast food chain’s menu this summer. The El Maco burger was last available all the way back in 2019, and is quite the feast: the Mexican burger contains beef or chicken patties, cheese, lettuce, tomato, alongside chunky salsa and sour cream.
cohaitungchi.com
The Difference Between Diet Coke and Coke Zero is More Than Taste
A crisp, refreshing sip of Coke on a hot summer’s day is hard to beat. As someone who doesn’t really like soda (or pop depending on where you’re from), in the heat of summer even I find myself craving an ice-cold Coca-Cola. Even when it’s not hot outside, Coke is a popular choice for many, providing the perfect burst of energy and fizz. For soda lovers trying to cut down on sugar or calories, drinking low-calorie, low-sugar Coke is the perfect way to get your fix. The question is, which should you choose between Diet Coke and Coke Zero?
The Internet Is Absolutely Roasting Taco Bell's Disappointing Enchirito
Ah, Taco Bell, home of the heavenly Mexican Pizza, the elusive Nacho Fries, the OG crunchy taco. There's simply no denying that Taco Bell has a lot of great options on its menu. However, as is the case with all fast food restaurants, for each great menu item, there's a not-so-great menu item. Yeah, we're talking about the enchirito.
iheart.com
Taco Bell Bringing Back Fan-Favorite 7-Layer Burrito With A New Twist
Taco Bell's 7-Layer Burrito was one of the chain's standout veggie options from 1993 to 2020. They killed the 7-Layer, along with the Mexican Pizza and a bunch of other staples, in an effort to streamline the menu. According to The Fast Food Post, the 7-Layer Burrito is about to...
Taco Bell May Be Changing its Mind About a Popular Menu Item
Taco Bell is something of a genius at keeping its menu items high in people's minds. One of the ways it does that is by switching up what is on the menu at any given time. Outpaced only by Mexican pizza, the Nacho Fries are one of Taco Bell's most social media viral offerings -- something about that vaguely Tex-Mex spice coating and cheesy dip sends social media aflutter whenever they reappear on the menu.
McDonald’s Employee Pours Customer’s Coke From 2-Liter Bottle in Viral TikTok
When you want what you want, it's difficult to adjust your expectations when suddenly presented with a new option. Like if you head to a restaurant in the hopes of getting your favorite dish and you're told they're out of it, it's enough to make you want to go cry in your car and slam your hands against the steering wheel in despair.
Taco Bell Is Officially Adding Two New '7-Layer' Meals To Its Menu
Taco Bell is known for keeping their menu fresh, even if some of those changes (like temporarily getting rid of the ultra-beloved Mexican pizza) make its customers go pretty loco. Their creative take on the Mexican food genre, coupled with affordable prices, are a clear success story, as the brand is shooting to achieve the $20 billion mark in annual sales. The chain is planning to achieve this via an aggressive international expansion, with at least 1,000 new non-U.S. locations planned, CNBC reports.
Hershey's Fan-Favorite Holiday Flavors Are Officially Back Plus New Hot Chocolate Bombs
Hershey's is celebrating the holidays in a big way by bringing back a bunch of seasonal favorites and introducing some fun new treats. In an email from The Hershey Company to Mashed, the popular chocolate company said it will once again release its holiday Kisses in green, silver, and red wrappers and Reese's peanut butter trees for fans to enjoy nationwide. According to The Hershey Company, Hershey's milk chocolate Kisses with Grinch-themed wrappers are also returning for a limited time throughout the United States.
Easy sweet potato casserole will have everyone for seconds
This Thanksgiving casserole features a rich, silky smooth sweet potato filling that entices the taste buds with cream, butter, pure vanilla extract.
TODAY.com
I tried 7 frozen chicken nugget brands and one actually tasted farm-to-table
It is an indisputable fact that I have eaten more chicken nuggets than the average human. In fact, chicken nuggets were and are the solution to practically everything in my life. Refusing dinner as a kid? Chicken nuggets. Bribery to be social? Chicken nuggets. Pure and utter boredom? Chicken nuggets. High cholesterol? More of a cause than a solution, but, alas, chicken nuggets. I frankly wouldn’t be surprised if I started to grow feathers.
The Cheetos Duster Now Exists, And It Works Just Like A Nutribullet
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links. KitchenAid, General Electric, Samsung, and Whirlpool — mention any of these names to an average person on the street and you'll most likely be told that these companies are well-known manufacturers of kitchen appliances and equipment. But add "Cheetos" to that list and you'll probably be looked at with confusion. What does Cheetos, a cheese-flavored corn puff snack hawked by a sunglasses-wearing cheetah straight out of the radical 1990s, have to do with kitchen appliances?
What Is The Song In Taco Bell's $2 Cheesy Double Beef Burritos Commercial?
Fast food advertising may initially be intended to get people to buy burgers, but some companies go so extravagant with their campaigns that they end up having a life of their own. From Subway's five-dollar footlong (we can still hear the song) to the McDonald's McDonaldLand ads to the '80s essential "where's the beef" commercial by Wendy's, it seems that every fast food joint has had its time to shine with a signature campaign. While there is valid criticism and controversy around the nature of fast food advertising and its effects on children especially (via Chief Marketer), when done right, there is a charm to these ads that still manages to endure.
Rachael Ray Says Always Have Extra Turkey Stock At Hand For Thanksgiving
Rachael Ray is an absolute icon, with years and years of no-frills kitchen expertise and knowledge, all delivered in a manner that is approachable and kindhearted. Of course, it's to be assumed that she'd have a great grasp on Thanksgiving recipes, tips, and tricks. At this point, you may already...
Reddit Is In Shambles Over A Hell's Kitchen Contestant's Magical Hat
Prestigious to some and comical to others, the famous towering white hats worn by chefs are actually designed to demonstrate the pristine condition of kitchens, as well as allegedly to stop strands of hair dropping into meals, explains Auguste Escoffier School of Culinary Arts. Officially called a toque, the taller the imposing headwear is the more senior the chef is supposed to be.
Taco Bell Worker TikTok Upsets Customers With Tiny Serving Tutorials
Restaurants have had problems with chicken servings for years. In 2016, food establishments broadened their menus to include unusual chicken cuts. The change served to reduce costs and waste. But in 2022, the primary way to reduce expenses is reduction.
Classic Mississippi Mud Cake Recipe
Chocolate cake is delicious enough on its own, but when you top it off with marshmallow fluff, frosting, and some crunchy pecans, it becomes truly irresistible. Recipe developer Jessica Morone does exactly that with her classic Mississippi mud cake, which she describes as "rich and decadent." If you've never made...
What To Do If Your Cast Iron Gets Weirdly Sticky After Seasoning
Cast iron pans and skillets are essential kitchen tools. They're handy and highly versatile. They can go from stovetop to oven and back again without damaging the pan. They're also incredibly durable. Some cooks today are using cast iron pans handed down through family generations, sometimes from a hundred years ago. With each use, your cast iron pan gets better and better and eventually becomes non-stick so that eventually you can cook your eggs in it.
Mashed
