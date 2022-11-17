CLEVELAND (AP) — Darius Garland scored 25 points, Cedi Osman added 20 and the Cleveland Cavaliers played one of their best games in weeks, rolling to a 113-87 win over the banged-up Miami Heat on Sunday night. After ending a five-game losing streak with a double-overtime win Friday, the Cavs didn’t have to work nearly as hard while handing Miami its sixth straight road loss. Cleveland used a 21-2 tear in the second quarter to open a 19-point lead, and the Cavs pushed their advantage to 31 in the third. Guilty of blowing leads in the fourth quarter so many times this season, they finished the job with ease. And the Cavs did it while getting just 13 points from leading scorer Donovan Mitchell, who came in averaging 31.2.

CLEVELAND, OH ・ 36 MINUTES AGO