This Tony Gonsolin trade could get Dodgers necessary rotation upgrade
The Los Angeles Dodgers’ rotation, as currently constructed, isn’t strong enough to win a World Series. It’s strong enough to thoroughly dominate the regular season, given the likelihood of an additional Tyler Anderson type joining the fray with a moderate ceiling. But without a high-ceiling alternative to Walker Buehler, it’s unlikely the Dodgers can win a ring without a mega-super-ultra bullpen. The type of bullpen you read about in urban legends, but don’t believe actually exists.
Atlanta Falcons seemingly avoid disaster with TE Kyle Pitts
The Atlanta Falcons had the ball after the Chicago Bears went three and out to open up the second half, and Marcus Mariota threw an accurate pass to Kyle Pitts over the middle. Pitts completed the play by catching it and absorbing a hit, but not without penalty as he...
Atlanta Falcons take advantage of Chicago Bears irresponsible play-calling
The Atlanta Falcons won, that’s all that matters in the end, but they were also helped out by the Chicago Bears offensive coordinator’s inconceivable play-calling late in the game. Luke Getsy, the offensive coordinator for the Bears, had his offense rolling going into this week and while they...
Thompson nets 10 3s, has 41 points in Warriors' 1st road win
HOUSTON (AP) — Klay Thompson scored a season-high 41 points and Steph Curry added 33 as the Golden State Warriors beat the Houston Rockets 127-120 on Sunday night for their first road win. The Warriors snapped an 0-8 start away from home to improve to 8-9 on the season. Golden State has won five of its last seven games following a 3-7 start. Thompson had a vintage performance, hitting a sizzling 10 of 13 3-pointers and went 14 of 23 from the field. Curry struggled early but finished 11 of 20 from the field, including 7 of 14 from 3. He also had a season-high 15 assists, just one shy of his career high.
Garland scores 25, Cavaliers blast Heat 113-87
CLEVELAND (AP) — Darius Garland scored 25 points, Cedi Osman added 20 and the Cleveland Cavaliers played one of their best games in weeks, rolling to a 113-87 win over the banged-up Miami Heat on Sunday night. After ending a five-game losing streak with a double-overtime win Friday, the Cavs didn’t have to work nearly as hard while handing Miami its sixth straight road loss. Cleveland used a 21-2 tear in the second quarter to open a 19-point lead, and the Cavs pushed their advantage to 31 in the third. Guilty of blowing leads in the fourth quarter so many times this season, they finished the job with ease. And the Cavs did it while getting just 13 points from leading scorer Donovan Mitchell, who came in averaging 31.2.
Zach LaVine unconvincingly tried to clarify Bulls’ late-game benching comments
The Chicago Bulls max-money-guard Zach LaVine commented on his benching against Orlando and offered more reasons for his rejection of it. Zach LaVine got benched by Bulls’ head coach Billy Donovan last Friday with more than three minutes on the clock. Chicago’s guard never made it back to the court in a game that the Bulls ended up losing to Orlando Magic by one point after Nikola Vucevic missed two pivotal free throws with 12.2 seconds remaining.
