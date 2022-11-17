Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Minnesota witness says glowing disc hovered over state prison facilityRoger MarshMinnesota State
Vehicle fire catches townhome on fire - Eagan, MinnesotaLimitless Production Group LLCEagan, MN
Why are the street lights purple?Limitless Production Group LLCMilwaukee, WI
I remember when the community supported us "Second in a series"NOLA ChicMinneapolis, MN
Eagan, Minnesota home catches fire - November 2, 2022Limitless Production Group LLCEagan, MN
Related
WEAU-TV 13
Last five plaques of historical information installed at Phoenix Park
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - One park in downtown Eau Claire gives people strolling by more information about the City’s history. An installment of 7 plaques is now complete at Phoenix Park. “I think it was idea that came out of the parks department as a way of adding...
WEAU-TV 13
Wisconsin DNR reminds people to be conscious of safety as gun deer season kicks off
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -Gun deer season kicks off Saturday in the Badger State, and with the use of firearms and lower than average temperatures the Wisconsin DNR wants everyone to keep safety in mind. The snow and below freezing conditions is what Kris Johansen with the Wisconsin DNR said...
northernnewsnow.com
Cliffs CEO: HibTac needs Mesabi Metallics’ mineral leases
Minneapolis, MN. -- At the Twin Cities Minnesota Chamber Economic Summit Thursday, Cleveland Cliffs CEO, Lourenco Goncalves, spoke about his hopes to secure another mining site in Minnesota. Goncalves said Thursday he’s working to secure mineral leases for the long-stalled Mesabi Metallics project near Nashwauk. He claimed the ore...
wwisradio.com
Possible Record Breaking Buck Bagged in Eau Claire
(Eau Claire, WI) — An Eau Claire hunter has bagged a ten-point buck that he thinks might be a new record in the county for a vertical bow. Bobby Pagel says he first spotted the buck on his father’s property last month and he has been chasing it ever since. He finally tracked down the buck November fifth. The buck had a 22-and-a-half inch antler spread. Wisconsin’s gun deer season starts this weekend.
Osceola community ensures widow and kids keep home
OSCEOLA, Wis. — Usually a ribbon cutting celebrates construction of a brand new place, but Saturday the Hove family celebrated the opportunity to stay in a house where they already live. "End of April 2020, I was diagnosed with breast cancer," mom Meagan Hove explained. "Then in November of...
Stella's Fish Cafe to close after 17 years
Another Uptown Minneapolis bar and restaurant has announced its plans to close. Stella’s Fish Cafe and Prestigious Oyster Bar will leave Uptown after 17 years.
Stella's Fish Cafe to permanently close on Nov. 26
MINNEAPOLIS -- A popular Minneapolis restaurant is officially closing its doors.Stella's Fish Cafe in Uptown said in a Facebook post that Saturday, Nov. 26 would be its last day."We will miss the beautiful community that has come through our doors over the past 17 years," the post reads. "You've truly supported a dream that has surpassed all expectations. We want to express a heartfelt thank you to the extraordinary team members who have served our mission with joy and love."A few blocks away, the owner of Amore Uptown announced on Wednesday that the restaurant would close on Sunday. The new owner -- Kim Bartmann of Placemaker Hospitality -- will work to open the restaurant as soon as possible.
Dear DMC, What Is This? Sincerely, Rochester Minnesota
We get a lot of questions here at Townsquare Media - Rochester. Having one of the finest news departments in the state will do that to you (humble brag!). Lately, a lot of questions have come in about the Discovery Walk project between our radio studios and One and Two Discovery Square.
Clear Snow The Wrong Way And Face Fines In Minnesota
Winter in Minnesota means snow and ice. And it also means you have to get out there and keep that snow and ice from accumulating too much on your sidewalks. But if you clear it the wrong way, you could pay!. It IS true you have only 24 hours to...
Controversial Omaha shooting range plans expansion to the Twin Cities
An Omaha, Nebraska shooting range venue that bills itself as a “unique, family-friendly entertainment experience” has announced plans to open in the Twin Cities, prompting critics to rehash allegations that the company uses white supremacist and Nazi symbols and imagery. 88 Tactical, in partnership with investment and development...
WEAU-TV 13
Eau Claire City-County Health Department offering free public vaccine clinic
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - On Monday, November 21, the Eau Claire City-County Health Department is holding a free, public vaccine clinic at the Eau Claire County Courthouse, offering both flu shots for kids and the fall Covid-19 booster shot. News Release: The Eau Claire City-County Health Department is offering...
kymnradio.net
Northfield Police Chief Mark Elliott on edible cannabinoids, winter driving, and more
Northfield Police Chief Mark Elliott provides winter driving tips, discusses the. City ordinance that went into effect on November 1 to regulate edible cannabinoids, encourages donations to the Pink Patch Project, and more.
Uptown staple Stella's Fish Cafe is shutting its doors for good
Stella's Fish Cafe and Prestige Oyster Bar in Uptown, Minneapolis, will shut its doors for good before the end of the month. The popular restaurant at 1400 W. Lake Street announced on social media Saturday that it will close permanently on Saturday, Nov. 26. The full announcement reads:. "We regret...
Amore Uptown announces it will close for good on Sunday
MINNEAPOLIS -- Amore Uptown in Minneapolis will be closing permanently this Sunday.Tim McHugh, the restaurant's general manager since it opened more than five years ago, says he will be retiring from the industry. "It's a business that I love; the people, hospitality, employees and the community," McHugh said in a news release. "But it's time to spend more time with my family, including my grandkids." According to McHugh, the new owner -- Kim Bartmann of Placemaker Hospitality -- will continue to offer the surrounding neighborhood with an Italian-inspired restaurant, which will open "as soon as possible."McHugh became the sole owner of the establishment in June, according to the restaurant's Facebook page. The restaurant is located on West Lake Street near Bde Maka Ska. Previously called Amore Victoria, it reopened as Amore Uptown in 2016.
Jackknifed semi closes down I-35 in southern Minnesota
RICE COUNTY, Minn. – A jackknifed semi caused some big backups on I-35 Tuesday evening.The Minnesota State Patrol says it totally blocked the interstate near the town of Hazelwood in Rice County. Crews finally moved the truck, opening up at least one of the lanes late Tuesday night. It's not known if there were any injuries.The state patrol says it responded to at least 190 crashes Tuesday. That's on top of more than 500 Monday.
Horrific Video Shows Semi Jackknifed in Rochester Due to Weather
Monday morning in Minnesota was interesting thanks to the snow. Numerous accidents were reported and I saw a ton of cars spin out in Rochester while I was on my way to work. One of my kids who goes to Rochester Community Technical College said he saw three cars in the ditch too. But one accident with a semi was actually caught on camera and is a bit intense to watch.
What's open and closed on Thanksgiving Day 2022 in Minnesota?
Banks: Most banks, including Wells Fargo and U.S. Bank, will be closed. Federal and state services: Closed. City and county offices: Closed. Malls: Most malls will be closed on Thanksgiving, including Mall of America, Southdale Center, Rosedale Center, and Ridgedale Center. These malls will again open on Black Friday, some with extended hours.
wpr.org
UW-Eau Claire employee files complaint alleging racial discrimination because she's white
A University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire employee has filed a racial discrimination complaint that alleges she was harassed and demoted because she is white. The complaint follows the firing of a former vice chancellor for equity, diversity, inclusion who alleges students and employees of color were opposed to white individuals having leadership roles in the campus's multicultural affairs office.
River Falls Journal
River Falls police reports
Vehicle accident, Knollwood Lane and Morning Glory Drive. Theft complaint, 302 South Main St. Bail jumping, 1500 DeSanctis Place. Theft complaint, 129 Emory Drive. Property damage, 107 East Elm St. Nov. 2. Property damage, 745 Sycamore St. Ordinance violation, 818 Cemetery Road. Theft complaint, 596 Birchcrest Drive. Nov. 3. Fraud...
WEAU-TV 13
Prioritize safety when shopping for toys this holiday season
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - As you’re looking for gifts for children this holiday season, medical professionals encourage you to prioritize safety over popularity. Some toys can be a potential choking hazard or make noise that’s too loud for developing ears, which is why you should look for the recommended age level on a toy. A trauma coordinator with HSHS Sacred Heart Hospital says emergency rooms often see children with injuries from toys that shoot objects.
Comments / 0