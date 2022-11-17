ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
River Falls, WI

northernnewsnow.com

Cliffs CEO: HibTac needs Mesabi Metallics’ mineral leases

Minneapolis, MN. -- At the Twin Cities Minnesota Chamber Economic Summit Thursday, Cleveland Cliffs CEO, Lourenco Goncalves, spoke about his hopes to secure another mining site in Minnesota. Goncalves said Thursday he’s working to secure mineral leases for the long-stalled Mesabi Metallics project near Nashwauk. He claimed the ore...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
wwisradio.com

Possible Record Breaking Buck Bagged in Eau Claire

(Eau Claire, WI) — An Eau Claire hunter has bagged a ten-point buck that he thinks might be a new record in the county for a vertical bow. Bobby Pagel says he first spotted the buck on his father’s property last month and he has been chasing it ever since. He finally tracked down the buck November fifth. The buck had a 22-and-a-half inch antler spread. Wisconsin’s gun deer season starts this weekend.
EAU CLAIRE, WI
KARE 11

Osceola community ensures widow and kids keep home

OSCEOLA, Wis. — Usually a ribbon cutting celebrates construction of a brand new place, but Saturday the Hove family celebrated the opportunity to stay in a house where they already live. "End of April 2020, I was diagnosed with breast cancer," mom Meagan Hove explained. "Then in November of...
OSCEOLA, WI
CBS Minnesota

Stella's Fish Cafe to permanently close on Nov. 26

MINNEAPOLIS -- A popular Minneapolis restaurant is officially closing its doors.Stella's Fish Cafe in Uptown said in a Facebook post that Saturday, Nov. 26 would be its last day."We will miss the beautiful community that has come through our doors over the past 17 years," the post reads. "You've truly supported a dream that has surpassed all expectations. We want to express a heartfelt thank you to the extraordinary team members who have served our mission with joy and love."A few blocks away, the owner of Amore Uptown announced on Wednesday that the restaurant would close on Sunday. The new owner -- Kim Bartmann of Placemaker Hospitality -- will work to open the restaurant as soon as possible.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

Amore Uptown announces it will close for good on Sunday

MINNEAPOLIS -- Amore Uptown in Minneapolis will be closing permanently this Sunday.Tim McHugh, the restaurant's general manager since it opened more than five years ago, says he will be retiring from the industry. "It's a business that I love; the people, hospitality, employees and the community," McHugh said in a news release. "But it's time to spend more time with my family, including my grandkids." According to McHugh, the new owner -- Kim Bartmann of Placemaker Hospitality -- will continue to offer the surrounding neighborhood with an Italian-inspired restaurant, which will open "as soon as possible."McHugh became the sole owner of the establishment in June, according to the restaurant's Facebook page. The restaurant is located on West Lake Street near Bde Maka Ska. Previously called Amore Victoria, it reopened as Amore Uptown in 2016.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

Jackknifed semi closes down I-35 in southern Minnesota

RICE COUNTY, Minn. – A jackknifed semi caused some big backups on I-35 Tuesday evening.The Minnesota State Patrol says it totally blocked the interstate near the town of Hazelwood in Rice County.  Crews finally moved the truck, opening up at least one of the lanes late Tuesday night. It's not known if there were any injuries.The state patrol says it responded to at least 190 crashes Tuesday. That's on top of more than 500 Monday.
RICE COUNTY, MN
Sasquatch 107.7

Horrific Video Shows Semi Jackknifed in Rochester Due to Weather

Monday morning in Minnesota was interesting thanks to the snow. Numerous accidents were reported and I saw a ton of cars spin out in Rochester while I was on my way to work. One of my kids who goes to Rochester Community Technical College said he saw three cars in the ditch too. But one accident with a semi was actually caught on camera and is a bit intense to watch.
ROCHESTER, MN
wpr.org

UW-Eau Claire employee files complaint alleging racial discrimination because she's white

A University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire employee has filed a racial discrimination complaint that alleges she was harassed and demoted because she is white. The complaint follows the firing of a former vice chancellor for equity, diversity, inclusion who alleges students and employees of color were opposed to white individuals having leadership roles in the campus's multicultural affairs office.
EAU CLAIRE, WI
River Falls Journal

River Falls police reports

Vehicle accident, Knollwood Lane and Morning Glory Drive. Theft complaint, 302 South Main St. Bail jumping, 1500 DeSanctis Place. Theft complaint, 129 Emory Drive. Property damage, 107 East Elm St. Nov. 2. Property damage, 745 Sycamore St. Ordinance violation, 818 Cemetery Road. Theft complaint, 596 Birchcrest Drive. Nov. 3. Fraud...
RIVER FALLS, WI
WEAU-TV 13

Prioritize safety when shopping for toys this holiday season

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - As you’re looking for gifts for children this holiday season, medical professionals encourage you to prioritize safety over popularity. Some toys can be a potential choking hazard or make noise that’s too loud for developing ears, which is why you should look for the recommended age level on a toy. A trauma coordinator with HSHS Sacred Heart Hospital says emergency rooms often see children with injuries from toys that shoot objects.
EAU CLAIRE, WI

